Buffalo, NY

State of emergency declared as Buffalo faces up to 5 feet of snow

By Matt Bernardini
UPI News
 6 days ago

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for 11 counties on Thursday, as a historic lake-effect snow event threatens to blanket parts of the state.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for parts of the state on Thursday, as a snow-event threatens to dump up to 5 feet of snow in places like Buffalo. Photo by Anthony Behar/UPI

Up to 5 feet of snow are possible in Buffalo and the surrounding areas as a storm system coming from the Great Lakes blankets the western part of the state. Heavy snow is expected to hit the area Thursday evening and continue for up to 48 hours.

Hochul said Thursday that the state and Buffalo are prepared for the brunt of the storm.

She urged locals to stay off the roads as visibility "will be next to zero" and said schools will be closed. She said locals are also encouraged to work remotely and stay home if possible.

According to NBC News, New York State Police said commercial vehicle bans will go into effect at 4 p.m. Thursday in western New York on various roads, including the full length of Interstate 290, Interstate 990, Route 33 and Route 400.

Snowfall rates in this week's event could increase to 1 to 3 inches an hour starting Thursday evening into Friday, accompanied by thunder snow. The lake-effect snow will continue for areas downwind of the lakes into Sunday.

Also on Thursday, the NFL decided to move the Buffalo Bills home game against the Cleveland Browns to Detroit. ESPN reported that league spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed that the move had nothing to do with the Bills' stadium being an outdoor facility without a dome and said the priority is that resources not be diverted from the community.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

