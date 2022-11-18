One NBA executive believes the Los Angeles Lakers will 'ride it out' with their current roster for a while.

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the biggest stories of the 2022-23 NBA season and not for the best reasons. Exactly one month ago, the Purple and Gold started a new campaign with new hopes, but things quickly started going wrong for the 17-time NBA champions, who have only won 3 games and lost 10.

This team has had good notes in the first 13 games of the term, especially Russell Westbrook, who has thrived off the bench. However, the good performances by Russ haven't translated into wins for the Lakers, which is worrying the fanbase.

A lot has been said about the future of this team and which moves the front office can make soon, but so far, nothing has happened. The picture doesn't look promising for the Lakers, and people are getting tired of it . They could make a blockbuster move soon , but that seems unlikely right now.

NBA Executive Explains What Lakers Would Do With Their Current Roster

While some are urging Rob Pelinka to make a move, and it seemed like Pelinka was ready to do so after he traveled to Indiana earlier this week, one NBA executive said the Lakers won't make any desperate moves and will keep their current roster for a while.

“I think the Lakers are going to ride it out for a while,” one GM who’s been working the phones told Heavy Sports . “I don’t know what else they can do. They have to consider the fact they’re going to have a lot of salary cap space coming up, and do they really want to take that away by spending now on a team that isn’t going anywhere?”

The executive adds that the available names won't be enough to help the Lakers move the needle and they're better off without moving Russell Westbrook or any other player.

“I’ve heard the names that are being thrown around, but I don’t see anything that’s going to give them a real chance at winning anything,” the general manager told Heavy Sports. “They’re better off letting Russell’s $47 million come off the books and seeing where they are then. If they were to find someone to take him now, they’d have to be taking on salary that will push into next year and probably beyond. That’s just sticking them in the mud for more years. The important thing is getting out of the mud, not looking slightly better while you’re in it.”

Anthony Davis has been mentioned in other trade rumors and LeBron James isn't safe, apparently. However, the team is being patient with this situation. Pelinka has already gotten praise for his calm attitude regarding this, but things could change quickly if the Lakers don't answer some important questions and their season keeps getting worse.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.