STOCKTON — A 14-year-old boy led Stockton officers on a chase in a stolen car on Sunday, police say.The incident happened just before 4 p.m. near Plymouth Road and Country Club Boulevard. According to the Stockton Police Department, officers spotted a vehicle in the area that had been reported stolen. Officers tried to pull it over, but police say the suspect wouldn't yield. A short chase then followed. Police say the suspect eventually bailed and tried to run, but was soon caught. The suspect turned out to be a 14-year-old boy. He was arrested and is now facing charges of evading, possession of a stolen vehicle, and resisting arrest.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO