Three shootings in Stockton occur within one minute
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department reported three shootings on Monday night that occurred within around three-tenths-of-a-mile of each other. The above video is of a police chase in Tracy. At around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, two homes were shot at by an unknown person while residents were inside. A man reported that […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Suspect accused of abducting 3-month-old child arrested in Merced County, CHP says
A man accused of abducting his child from Calaveras County has been located and arrested in Merced County, according to authorities. At 12:27 p.m. Sunday the Merced County Communications Center sent out a “Be on the Lookout” alert for a child allegedly abducted by a parent out of Calaveras County, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.
Mother seeks closure, justice in stabbing death of Rashanya Williams in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — As families gather this week to celebrate Thanksgiving, a Modesto mother tragically knows her daughter won't be at the table. "You shouldn't be able to take someone's life and not be punished," said Andrea Warren, whose daughter Rashanya Williams was killed three years ago. Williams' body...
2 arrested in 9-month-old baby’s fatal shooting in Merced
Police in central California have arrested two people in last week's killing of a 9-month-old boy who was fatally shot while sitting in a stroller being pushed by his mother, authorities said.
Gilroy Dispatch
Merced murder suspect caught in Gilroy
A man suspected of shooting and killing a baby in Merced was caught in Gilroy on Nov. 17, according to police. Daevon Motshwane, 18, was booked into Merced County Jail on charges of murder, assault with a deadly weapon and gang enhancements, among other charges. He remains in custody, according to jail records.
Los Baños Enterprise
Fatal accident in Los Banos Saturday takes life of 21-year-old man
On November 19, 2022, at approximately 10:54 PM, Los Banos Police Department requested the assistance of CHP Officer M. Mariscal for a crash on Badger Flat Road, north of State Route-152 (Pacheco Boulevard). He responded to the scene, along with his partner, Officer. T. Broome, ID 21660. After preliminary investigation,...
2 fatally shot hours apart in San Jose; suspects sought
SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose are searching for suspects after two men were fatally shot in separate shootings in opposite ends of the city on Friday.Around 7:30 a.m., San Jose officers were called to the 10000 block of Dougherty Avenue in the Coyote Valley. When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.He was pronounced dead at the scene. Several hours later, around 2:30 p.m., police were also called to a shooting reported on the 600 block of River Oaks Parkway in North San Jose. In this shooting, police found an...
Stockton police: 14-year-old boy led officers on chase in stolen car
STOCKTON — A 14-year-old boy led Stockton officers on a chase in a stolen car on Sunday, police say.The incident happened just before 4 p.m. near Plymouth Road and Country Club Boulevard. According to the Stockton Police Department, officers spotted a vehicle in the area that had been reported stolen. Officers tried to pull it over, but police say the suspect wouldn't yield. A short chase then followed. Police say the suspect eventually bailed and tried to run, but was soon caught. The suspect turned out to be a 14-year-old boy. He was arrested and is now facing charges of evading, possession of a stolen vehicle, and resisting arrest.
Suspected killer of expecting mother appears in Merced County Court, family demands justice
MERCED, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) — A man suspected of shooting and killing a 19-year-old Tatyanna Lopez, a soon-to-be mother, and her unborn baby, appeared in front of a Merced County Courthouse judge on Monday morning. A rally, organized by her family and friends took place right outside the court’s main entrance.They held signs in silence, demanding […]
CHP issues tickets for drivers going over 100 mph during I-80 saturation detail
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California Highway Patrol officers took part in a saturation detail along Interstate 80 that resulted in several tickets on Thursday, Nov. 17. Video Above: Fleeing driver reaches 100+ MPH speeds near Tracy According to the Centers for Disease Control, a saturation patrol has more officers on duty patrolling an area to […]
'In shock still': 2 dead after being hit by train in Elk Grove
"You never expect things like this to happen, especially to someone close to you."
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch Police Nab Suspects Involved in Stockton Carjacking
On Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 10:41 pm, a Brentwood Police officer spotted a carjacked Dodge Challenger taken from Stockton and pursued it into Antioch on Highway 4. The suspects who carjacked the vehicle were reportedly armed with handguns. An Oakley Police officer picked up the pursuit and the...
KTVU FOX 2
Alexis Gabe's family visits site where ex-boyfriend allegedly buried body
PLYMOUTH, Calif. - Alexis Gabe's family made a somber trip Saturday to see the spot in Amador County where her remains were discovered earlier this month. With just two words and crying emoji, her father Gwyn Gabe noted, "We're here." The gathering marked the end of her tragic disappearance, but not the end for justice, her father said.
Elk Grove train collision kills two people
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died on Saturday morning in Elk Grove after being hit by a train, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. The above video is of a house fire in Rio Linda on Saturday morning. Police said that the incident occurred near Elk Grove Boulevard and Railroad Street. As […]
weescalon.com
Escalon Police Department’s Weekly Activity Log (11/14/2022 – 11/20/2022)
Escalon Police Department’s Weekly Activity Log (11/14/2022 – 11/20/2022) Source: Escalon Police Department. NOTICE: The names, photos and incidents printed in WeEscalon posts/articles are obtained from the daily logs of the Escalon Police Services, San Joaquin County jail booking information and other Police agencies. THIS INFORMATION IS PUBLIC RECORD. The listing of a name, photo, incident in the WeEscalon Crime log, FaceBook page, Twitter account or on the WeEscalon Website does not imply of that person’s guilt or innocence. THIS CAN ONLY BE DETERMINED BY A COURT OF LAW.
Sheriff: Suspect shot at deputies from roof in Modesto before killing self
MODESTO — A suspect who shot at deputies in Modesto ended up taking his own life, authorities say. The incident happened late Wednesday night. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, deputies tried to pull over a person who was reportedly driving recklessly near Yosemite Boulevard and N. Santa Cruz Avenue. While the suspect - 24-year-old Ceres resident Aaron Osgood - did stop, deputies say he ran off into a business along the 100 block of Empire Avenue. Deputies put up a perimeter and soon noticed someone on the roof of a warehouse. A drone then confirmed that it was Osgood. Osgood was monitored...
mymotherlode.com
Local Law Enforcement Aids Large Drug Seizure
Sonora, CA– Following a months-long effort, the Modesto Police Department Major Crimes Unit recently concluded a long-term investigation that involved six search warrants across Stanislaus, Tuolumne, and San Joaquin Counties. The outcome was the dismantling of a major Drug Trafficking organization that is seen as the main source of drug supply for several dealers, including ones operating out of Tuolumne County. The investigation served 9 search warrants and lead to the arrest of 14 subjects on drug charges, possession with intent to distribute narcotics, and several firearms-related violations. No further information was provided regarding the locations where the search warrants were served. The following is the total amount of drugs and materials seized.
KCRA.com
Hells Angels member wanted in connection to May homicide, San Joaquin sheriff says
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A known member of the Hells Angels is wanted in connection for homicide after a bar brawl in May, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday. Officials said in the early hours of May 1, Steven Buchan Jr., 45, was severely beaten...
Alexis Gabe's family holds vigil where her remains were discovered
The family of murdered Oakley woman Alexis Gabe held a vigil in Northern California at the scene where some of her remains were found.
5 killed in Highway 4 crash identified as Solano County residents
PITTSBURG — Five Solano County residents, including three children, were identified as those killed Thursday after a car going the wrong way crashed head-on against another vehicle, authorities said.The California Highway Patrol said officers responded to Highway 4 in Pittsburg after a car traveling the wrong way and carrying three children crashed against an SUV. Both drivers and the children died at the scene, the CHP said.A spokesperson for the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office identified the five as Lasaundra Goode, 44, of Vacaville; Tiara Tucker, 27, of Vallejo; Mariah Mihailovic, 5, of Vallejo; Keilani Johnson-Ochoa, 4, of Vallejo; and Kaliyah Johnson-Ochoa, 9, of Vallejo.Investigators are still trying to determine where the wrong-way driver got on the highway and whether drugs or alcohol were involved.The agency asked anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact CHP officers.
