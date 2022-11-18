Read full article on original website
Louisiana Proud: Businessman Invests Big Time in LSU Stars
It's no secret that the LSU Fighting Tigers football program is on fire right now and one Louisiana businessman is taking full advantage by supporting the stars of the team through NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) licensing agreements!. It's also no secret that when injury attorney Gordon McKernan puts up a...
fox8live.com
Southeastern to host Idaho in first round of FCS playoffs
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - After winning the Southland Conference championship and earning a berth in the NCAA FCS Playoffs, the Southeastern Louisiana University football team was ranked in both the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and AFCA FCS Coaches Top 25 polls released Monday. Southeastern (8-3) moved up six spots...
NOLA.com
Why Brian Kelly isn't concerned about LSU DC Matt House getting poached
Brian Kelly said he isn’t concerned about the possibility of losing LSU defensive coordinator Matt House because he supports his assistants when they get opportunities to further their careers. Kelly said he does think House and his family are happy in Baton Rouge. House on Monday was named one...
NOLA.com
Madisonville singer takes the prize
Madisonville resident Aubrey Smith, a student at Mandeville High School and the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, placed first in her division at the annual National Association of Teachers of Singing Southern Regional Competition held recently at the University of Louisiana Monroe. The competition was open to high school and college students from Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas. Middle and high school students interested in learning more about the NOCCA application and audition process should visit www.nocca.com. NOCCA is an agency of the state.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge native rapper TG Kommas provides local families in need with Thanksgiving staples
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s the time of year when people are increasingly aware of those in need, and turkey giveaways are plentiful. But this year, even more people than usual find themselves financially strapped as a result of rising grocery prices. Thanksgiving is known as a...
theadvocate.com
'The Chosen': Baton Rouge woman answers call to be among 'the 5,000' for Texas filming
Although even those who know Rose Burnside likely won't be able to pick her out when watching "The Chosen," she calls its filming one of the most beautiful experiences of her life. The Baton Rouge retiree, 56, was among the thousands, many from Louisiana, who made a pilgrimage to Midlothian,...
Episcopal Diocese of Louisiana consecrates first female Bishop
NEW ORLEANS — The Episcopal Diocese of Louisiana consecrated its first female bishop on Saturday in New Orleans, according to a press release. The Rev. Canon Shannon Rogers Duckworth was elected to replace outgoing Bishop Morris King Thompson, Jr. back in May. The consecration took place at the Christ...
Holiday Shopping Brawl Breaks Out at Mall of Louisiana
A video has surfaced on social media of a fight that took place at Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge. The fight seems to have taken place on Saturday (11/19/22). The brawl seems to have stemmed from a disagreement between two women, and during the altercation a man, and another woman joined the fight.
visitbatonrouge.com
Baton Rouge to make first appearance in the 2023 Rose Parade this January
Baton Rouge to make first appearance in the 2023 Rose Parade this January. Capital City rider and walker showcase advances in medical district. BATON ROUGE, La. – Baton Rouge will join forces with the Louisiana Office of Tourism and four Louisiana destinations to present a dynamic float in the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, CA on January 2, 2023. This will be the first time in history that Baton Rouge has participated in the parade.
“Blood Sport” Louisiana Man Sentenced In Dog Fighting Ventures
A Louisiana man was sentenced on Thursday to 12 months and one day in prison for possessing dogs for the purpose of using them in an animal fighting venture. On July 12, 2022, Aquintas Kantrell Singleton, 35, of Baton Rouge, pleaded guilty before Judge Shelly
brproud.com
Louisiana National Guard fired New Orleans Commander over inappropriate texts
LOUISIANA (KLFY) – The Louisiana National Guard has fired the commander of its 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and the state’s historic Jackson Barracks located in New Orleans, according to Army Times. A spokesperson for the Louisiana Guard, Lt. Col. Noel Colllins, confirmed that “the state’s top general,...
americanmilitarynews.com
Louisiana man cited for killing an alligator in the Bonnet Carre Spillway
A Metairie man was cited for illegally killing an alligator in the Bonnet Carre Spillway in St. Charles Parish on Nov. 7, state wildlife officials said. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents were patrolling the spillway near the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers field office when they saw Daniel Duzac, 29, with a dead 7 foot, 9 inch-long alligator he had hunted near the Mississippi River flood control locks. Agents seized the alligator.
Two Louisiana Cities Make the List of Top 20 Places with Highest STD Rates
Some cities in the U.S. are dealing with high rates of sexually transmitted diseases. The latest numbers by InnerBody.com show two Louisiana cities among the top 20 in the nation. Experts say STDs are infections that are spread during sexual activity. Many of these diseases show up without any symptoms...
fox8live.com
Louisiana law allows Hispanic surname tradition to thrive again
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - About a decade ago, Cuban-born Fidel Casanova-Casasus met what would eventually be his wife, Honduran-born Sayra Hernandez-Rapalo, at a mutual friend’s party. The two quickly fell in love and sought out the typical American working-class lifestyle, with a home, stable jobs and children: 5-year-old Milan...
theadvocate.com
Most of southeast Louisiana must prepare for sub-freezing weather
Jack Frost finally has a firm grip on southeast Louisiana. A blustery cold front prompted hard freeze warnings from the National Weather Service Thursday for Slidell, Covington and Mandeville, in advance of temperatures that were expected to plummet to 25 degrees overnight. The Baton Rouge area was forecast to see...
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?
On December 27, 2018, Nahendra Faye Davis dropped her two children off at her mother's home in the Glen Oaks area of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That day was Nahendra's 35th birthday, and she dropped her kids off around 4:45 pm that afternoon, according to The Charley Project. Nahendra drove away in her white 2015 Dodge Challenger. The loving mother of two has never been seen or heard from again.
WAFB.com
Recall Roundup: Friday, Nov. 18
The US Marshal Service Middle Louisiana Fugitive Task Force with assistance of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and ATF made an arrest on Nov. 16. Alleged argument over money leads to drive-by shooting on LSU’s campus; arrests made. Updated: 2 hours ago. Two people were...
Surprise Knife Attack on the Side of Road Kills Louisiana DOTD Worker
I have never made any bones about it. The Louisiana Motorist Assistance Patrol or MAP, could very well be the single greatest operation ever developed by our government. At absolutely no charge, MAP will provide stranded motorists with the following:. Provide one gallon of fuel. Change a flat tire. Jump...
wbrz.com
One person seriously injured in car wreck on LSU campus
BATON ROUGE - One person was seriously hurt in a car accident on LSU's campus shortly before the LSU and UAB football game. Authorities responded to the crash at the corner of Highland Road and Dalrymple Drive around 7:30 p.m. Sources said one person was taken to the hospital with...
lafourchegazette.com
Historic Ridgefield Plantation for sale
Ridgefield Plantation in the southwestern section of Thibodaux is for sale. The owners of the plantation announced the sale today in a news release. Ridgefield Plantation was last on the market nearly 100 years ago in 1926. Ridgefield Plantation is one of the oldest sugar plantations on Bayou Lafourche. It...
