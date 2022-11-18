ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponchatoula, LA

K945

Louisiana Proud: Businessman Invests Big Time in LSU Stars

It's no secret that the LSU Fighting Tigers football program is on fire right now and one Louisiana businessman is taking full advantage by supporting the stars of the team through NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) licensing agreements!. It's also no secret that when injury attorney Gordon McKernan puts up a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Southeastern to host Idaho in first round of FCS playoffs

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - After winning the Southland Conference championship and earning a berth in the NCAA FCS Playoffs, the Southeastern Louisiana University football team was ranked in both the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and AFCA FCS Coaches Top 25 polls released Monday. Southeastern (8-3) moved up six spots...
HAMMOND, LA
NOLA.com

Madisonville singer takes the prize

Madisonville resident Aubrey Smith, a student at Mandeville High School and the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, placed first in her division at the annual National Association of Teachers of Singing Southern Regional Competition held recently at the University of Louisiana Monroe. The competition was open to high school and college students from Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas. Middle and high school students interested in learning more about the NOCCA application and audition process should visit www.nocca.com. NOCCA is an agency of the state.
MADISONVILLE, LA
WWL

Episcopal Diocese of Louisiana consecrates first female Bishop

NEW ORLEANS — The Episcopal Diocese of Louisiana consecrated its first female bishop on Saturday in New Orleans, according to a press release. The Rev. Canon Shannon Rogers Duckworth was elected to replace outgoing Bishop Morris King Thompson, Jr. back in May. The consecration took place at the Christ...
LOUISIANA STATE
visitbatonrouge.com

Baton Rouge to make first appearance in the 2023 Rose Parade this January

Baton Rouge to make first appearance in the 2023 Rose Parade this January. Capital City rider and walker showcase advances in medical district. BATON ROUGE, La. – Baton Rouge will join forces with the Louisiana Office of Tourism and four Louisiana destinations to present a dynamic float in the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, CA on January 2, 2023. This will be the first time in history that Baton Rouge has participated in the parade.
BATON ROUGE, LA
americanmilitarynews.com

Louisiana man cited for killing an alligator in the Bonnet Carre Spillway

A Metairie man was cited for illegally killing an alligator in the Bonnet Carre Spillway in St. Charles Parish on Nov. 7, state wildlife officials said. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents were patrolling the spillway near the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers field office when they saw Daniel Duzac, 29, with a dead 7 foot, 9 inch-long alligator he had hunted near the Mississippi River flood control locks. Agents seized the alligator.
METAIRIE, LA
fox8live.com

Louisiana law allows Hispanic surname tradition to thrive again

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - About a decade ago, Cuban-born Fidel Casanova-Casasus met what would eventually be his wife, Honduran-born Sayra Hernandez-Rapalo, at a mutual friend’s party. The two quickly fell in love and sought out the typical American working-class lifestyle, with a home, stable jobs and children: 5-year-old Milan...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Most of southeast Louisiana must prepare for sub-freezing weather

Jack Frost finally has a firm grip on southeast Louisiana. A blustery cold front prompted hard freeze warnings from the National Weather Service Thursday for Slidell, Covington and Mandeville, in advance of temperatures that were expected to plummet to 25 degrees overnight. The Baton Rouge area was forecast to see...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?

On December 27, 2018, Nahendra Faye Davis dropped her two children off at her mother's home in the Glen Oaks area of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That day was Nahendra's 35th birthday, and she dropped her kids off around 4:45 pm that afternoon, according to The Charley Project. Nahendra drove away in her white 2015 Dodge Challenger. The loving mother of two has never been seen or heard from again.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Recall Roundup: Friday, Nov. 18

The US Marshal Service Middle Louisiana Fugitive Task Force with assistance of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and ATF made an arrest on Nov. 16. Alleged argument over money leads to drive-by shooting on LSU’s campus; arrests made. Updated: 2 hours ago. Two people were...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

One person seriously injured in car wreck on LSU campus

BATON ROUGE - One person was seriously hurt in a car accident on LSU's campus shortly before the LSU and UAB football game. Authorities responded to the crash at the corner of Highland Road and Dalrymple Drive around 7:30 p.m. Sources said one person was taken to the hospital with...
BATON ROUGE, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Historic Ridgefield Plantation for sale

Ridgefield Plantation in the southwestern section of Thibodaux is for sale. The owners of the plantation announced the sale today in a news release. Ridgefield Plantation was last on the market nearly 100 years ago in 1926. Ridgefield Plantation is one of the oldest sugar plantations on Bayou Lafourche. It...
THIBODAUX, LA

