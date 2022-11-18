Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra, Wausau Lyric Choir and Monteverdi Choral present Handel’s Messiah on December 10

[STEVENS POINT, WI] – The Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra is pleased to announce their 74th Season, entitled “Destinations.” With performances at various venues across Central Wisconsin including Sentry Theatre in Stevens Point and Woodlands Church in Plover, the CWSO Music Director, Andres Moran is ecstatic to bring live music back to central Wisconsin and continue to inspire audiences with their dedication to their craft.

The CWSO will perform their annual Holidays with the CWSO concert at Woodlands Church in Plover on Saturday, December 10 at 7:30pm. This concert will feature 120 vocalists from Monteverdi Chorale and Wausau Lyric Choir and orchestra presenting The Messiah by George Frideric Handel. The Messiah is one of the most performed works in the history of classical music. It celebrates the meaning of the holiday season and allows us to come together to enjoy Handel’s masterwork as a community. The CWSO will be joined by four accomplished soloists – Susan Bender (soprano), Chelsea Betz (alto), Dennis Wilhoit (tenor) and Samuel Handley (bass).

Monteverdi Chorale, founded in 1986, is based in Stevens Point and aims to serve the entire Central Wisconsin community. Singers hail from Portage, Wood, Marathon, Waupaca, and Waushara counties. Monteverdi is pleased to welcome our newest Artistic Director this season, Matheus Cruz.

The Wausau Lyric Choir is an ecumenical community choir dedicated to excellence in the performance of choral music. The audition-only choir was founded in 1972 and has performed throughout Wisconsin as well as nationally and internationally.

2022-2023 Season concert tickets are available online at cwso.org/tickets, the CWSO office, located inside the Smith Scarabocchio Art Museum, 800 Main Street, or at the door of each performance. Tickets may also be purchased by calling the CWSO office at 715-345-7726.

The CWSO’s mission is to enrich, engage, and educate through the power and performance of live music. The regional orchestra is celebrating 74 years at the heart of the vibrant arts and cultural life of Central Wisconsin. The CWSO offices are in the Smith Scarabocchio Art Museum at 800 Main Street. For more information about the CWSO, call 715-345-7726 or visit cwso.org.