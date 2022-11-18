ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Wausau area births, Nov. 18

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I0iir_0jFzj1th00

Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Thomas and Nicole Diedrick announce the birth of their daughter Kora Kay, born at 3:43 p.m. Nov. 11, 2022. Kora weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces.

Justin and Adria Pagel announce the birth of their daughter Ella Mae, born Nov. 10, 2022.

Luis and Cheyenne Ochoa announce the birth of their daughter Melina Estelle, born at 8:03 a.m. Nov. 7, 2022. Melina weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

Kody and Karissa Wirkus announce the birth of their daughter Klaydin Bea, born at 12:06 p.m. Nov. 8, 2022. Klaydin weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces.

Eric Hopp and Jaclyn Kunze announce the birth of their daughter Paisley Siarra, born at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 4, 2022. Paisley weighed 5 pounds, 9 ounces.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries November 21, 2022

Donald “Don” M. Clark, 65, Wausau, died November 17, 2022 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. He was born April 30, 1957 in Tigerton, son of RoseMary (Breitenstein) Clark and the late Marvin Clark. On June 16, 2018 he married Karen Anderson in Wausau. Don retired from Marathon Electric and...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Benefit account established for family of Marshfield woman killed by ex-husband

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A memorial fund has been established to help the family of a woman who was killed by her ex-husband on Nov. 15. Investigators said they found the body of Melissa Wright in her Marshfield home after a coworker became concerned that Wright did not show up for work. Marshfield Police said Wright’s ex-husband broke into the home and killed her, before fatally injuring himself.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Prevail Bank to hold match drive for Hagar House

Prevail Bank encourages the Wausau community to donate to The Hagar House, a haven for single mothers in crisis, this holiday season as part of its match drive. Prevail will match those donations up to $1,000. Monetary donations can be dropped off at the Prevail Bank – Wausau branch at...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wisconsin’s newest water trail runs through heart of state

The Wausau & Marathon County Parks & Recreation Foundation announced this week the Great Pinery Heritage Waterway has been designated as Wisconsin’s 21st water trail and the first such water trail in central Wisconsin. The trail starts its journey at the Hat Rapids Dam in Oneida County and finishes...
WAUSAU, WI
thecitypages.com

UPDATE: First Student apologizes for Wausau bus cancellations, vows reforms

First Student, which the Wausau School District contracts with to bus district children, sent an apology last week to families for delays and route cancelations. That came with promises to fix the situation. And after a weekend of planning, the school district says the first day after the changes didn’t...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Prevail Bank donates $5K to domestic abuse agency

MERRILL – Prevail Bank’s charitable contributions program recently donated $5,000 to Haven, Inc., a domestic abuse and sexual assault agency in Merrill, Prevail Bank announced. “We are proud to support Haven and the individuals and families of Lincoln County,” said Jarrod Spinnato, Prevail Bank Branch Manager of Wausau....
MERRILL, WI
WausauPilot

Police seek new info in 2006 central Wisconsin cold case

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the lone suspect’s alleged involvement in the death of Diedre Harm, whose remains were found five months after she vanished in 2006. “Recently Diedre would have celebrated her 38th birthday,” Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker said, in a statement....
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau drivers: Prepare for detours, delays on Grand and Townline

Drivers in Wausau should allow for extra time while driving this week, as a water main repair will result in lane closures, delays and detours along Grand Avenue. The water main repair is at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Townline Road. The closures and detours will begin Tuesday, extending for about three days.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

High school students selected for Central Wisconsin Jerry Ensemble

WAUSAU – Student performers from 10 local high schools will be featured in The Grand Theater’s 2022-23 Central Wisconsin Jerry Ensemble, The Grand announced recently. Auditions for the ensemble, one of two premiere vocal performance groups in the state representing the Jerry Awards program for musical theater excellence, were held over the summer and drew more than 50 Wisconsin high school performers. Now in its sixth year, this year’s ensemble features 24 students from Antigo, D.C. Everest, Eau Claire, Lakeland Union, Marshfield, Rhinelander and Wausau school districts.
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

One person facing charges following Friday's fatal accident

UPDATE 11-21-22 11 a.m. - The names of the individuals involved in last Friday's fatal accident in Amherst have been released. The vehicle's operator was identified as Axel Crus-Zelaya, 30, from Appleton. Cruz-Zelaya was arrested after the crash. The Portage Co. Sheriff's Office has requested that Cruz-Zelaya be charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid license - causing death.
AMHERST, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

One Dead in Shawano County Incident

SHAWANO, WI (WSAU) — Police in Shawano shot and killed one person after they were called to a home for a domestic incident on Saturday. Officers were called to a home in the 900 block of Lafayette Street for a disturbance. Once they got to the home, they went to the basement to find one person with their hands in the air and another holding a shotgun.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Business of the Week: Chico’s Restaurant

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau gears up for holiday parade

WAUSAU – Wausau Events will bring back Wausau’s annual holiday parade for. another year in downtown Wausau, this year featuring more than 75 floats. The parade, themed holiday characters, will be held Dec. 2, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Marathon Park on Stewart Avenue. The parade ends at the 400 Block in downtown Wausau.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

UW-Stevens Point to stage musical version of ‘A Christmas Carol’

STEVENS POINT – A family friendly, musical version of a well-known holiday story will be staged by the Department of Theatre and Dance at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Dec. 2-4 and 8-10. “A Christmas Carol, The Musical” will be performed in Jenkins Theatre of the Noel Fine Arts Center, 1800 Portage St., Stevens Point. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2-3 and Dec. 8-10, with matinees at 2 p.m. Dec. 3-4 and Dec. 10.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

Landmarks group seeks gingerbread house builders for contest

WAUSAU – The Friends of Wausau Historic Landmarks is in search of gingerbread architects for the group’s annual Sweet Landmarks of Wausau Gingerbread Contest. The contest, held each year in conjunction with Marathon County Historical Society’s Holidays at the Houses event, will be held Dec. 10 at the Woodson History Center, 410 McIndoe St., Wausau.
WAUSAU, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Body Found in Portage County Identified

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) – A body discovered last weekend in Portage County has been identified. The remains of Safandre Lindsey, 41, were found last Saturday near 110th Street North and Washington Avenue in the Town of Grant. The death was immediately considered suspicious. The Portage County Medical Examiner...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Medford Woman Dies in Crash

One person is dead after the SUV they were riding in was involved in a crash on USH 13 by. Water Road Township of Mayville. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of the crash on Monday afternoon. Initial investigation indicates an SUV was northbound on USH 13 when the operator lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a.
MEDFORD, WI
wrcitytimes.com

Body found in Town of Grant identified

STEVENS POINT – Portage County officials have identified the body found lying in a ditch. Safandre Lindsey, 41, was discovered Saturday, Nov. 12, at approximately 5:23 p.m., along a portion of 110th Street North, south of Washington Avenue, in an area of the Portage County Town of Grant with a Wisconsin Rapids mailing address. Sheriff Mike Lukas says Lindsey was from the Chicago area. Lukas also indicated in a written press release the investigation into the circumstances around Safandre’s death are still being investigated. The cause of death is still undetermined pending the results of the autopsy, performed by the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Department of Pathology.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

EVERCON gaming and anime event set for January

ROTHSCHILD – Central Wisconsin’s largest gaming and anime convention will take place in mid January 2023 with the DCE Gaming Club again playing an important role in the event, called EVERCON. The club in 2023 will help raise money through its silent charity auction for Prevent Suicide Marathon...
ROTHSCHILD, WI
WausauPilot

The Wine Life: An amazing adventure

Editor’s note: The Wine Life, by Ron Glaman, is a special feature from Vino Latte in Wausau that will help you appreciate and better understand the wonderful world of wine, from tasting and buying tips to food pairing recommendations and more. Learn more about Vino Latte at 3309 Terrace Ct., Wausau, or online at http://www.vino-latte.com/.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
21K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy