Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
hornsillustrated.com
Texas Men’s Basketball leapfrogs to No. 4 in AP Top 25
As of Nov. 21, 2022, In a much anticipated announcement, Texas was ranked No. 4 after handing No. 2/2 Gonzaga their first loss of the season last week. The last time Texas was ranked this high was Jan 2021. Texas has scored a total of 1450. Texas has now scored...
Longhorns Move Up in Big 12 Power Rankings
The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites voted on the league power rankings after Week 12 of the college football season.
247Sports
Gonzaga basketball coach Mark Few points to Anton Watson's defense against Oscar Tshiebwe in Kentucky blowout
Gonzaga had not gotten off to the greatest start this season, as the Bulldogs got dismantled at Texas last week and barely escaped against Michigan State Nov. 11. That made Sunday's showdown against Kentucky in Spokane, Washington, so huge. Head coach Mark Few and company did not disappoint, winning 88-72 behind 24 points from Rasir Bolton, 22 points from Drew Timme and 20 points from Julian Strawther, who claimed the Bulldogs wanted it more than UK.
John Calipari drops Oscar Tshiebwe truth bomb after Kentucky basketball loss to Gonzaga
The Kentucky Wildcats suffered their second loss of the season Sunday, as John Calipari and his boys absorbed an 88-72 defeat in Spokane at the hands of the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Not a lot went in favor of Kentucky basketball in that game, especially on offense. The Wildcats shot just 39.1 percent from the field. They were particularly hurt by their woeful accuracy from behind the arc, with Kentucky making just six of their 25 attempts from deep.
Texas is worst state for a girl’s night out, data shows
What's the BEST state for a girl's night out or a bachelorette party?
Buc-ee's Breaks Ground On Biggest Store Yet And It's Right Here In Texas
The new location will be the biggest one yet.
Gallery: Substantial & Stunning Idaho Lakeside Mansion
Idaho has quite a reputation for its incredible mansions. If you like to ogle, dream and be inspired scroll to see the incredible Idaho mansions below. The first was for a time in 2020, the most expensive home on the market in the state. This one has so many extras and comes with a massive collection of expensive toys.
spokanepublicradio.org
Spokane school leader named Washington's Superintendent of the Year
Spokane Public Schools Superintendent Adam Swinyard has been selected as the Washington Superintendent of the year. Swinyard says he’s hopeful the award will put attention on the work the district is doing as a whole to improve outcomes for all students. “Regardless of the purpose, or reason, any time...
Can Unoccupied Vehicle Be Left Running to Warm Up?
Every year, we hear stories about how you can get a ticket for leaving your vehicle running unoccupied to warm it up in the winter. Washington state law technically prohibits that...but... According to the RCW (revised code of Washington) 46.61.600:. "No person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle...
Police: 2 other roommates were home during fatal stabbing of 4 U of Idaho students
At a press conference held on Nov. 16, police confirmed that two additional roommates were at home during the Nov. 13 slaying of four University of Idaho students. James Fry, the City of Moscow, Idaho’s police chief, said the two additional roommates were home at the time of the other four’s deaths but were not injured or taken hostage.
KXLY
Chilly Monday before some rain and snow – Matt
A fast-moving system will complicate Thanksgiving travel Monday night through early Wednesday morning. Wintry weather will start late Monday in the Cascades and will peak Tuesday night in the Inland Northwest with rain, wintry mix, or snow depending on how far north you are. Northern Valleys could see an inch...
Authorities arrest California murder suspect in Dalton Gardens
DALTON GARDENS, ID. — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office arrested a California murder suspect in Dalton Gardens at a traffic stop. KCSO says on Nov. 20 at around 4:15 p.m., a KCSO deputy initiated a traffic stop around 4th Street and Canfield Avenue. Authorities identified the suspect as 39-year-old Richie W. Michelson. Michelson has an address in Coeur d’Alene and...
KXLY
Warming trend gets going on Sunday – Matt
Warmer weather is on the way, but it will come with some wet weather too. It won’t warm up fast enough to take snow out of the picture, so snow or a wintry mix is likely as a storm passes over on Tuesday. Right now snow amounts look fairly...
KXLY
TRAVEL ALERT: Rain and snow through tonight – Mark
A quick hit of winter weather impacting your roads and travel plans more today than Wednesday. There will be clouds and cold this morning, with increased clouds and showers this afternoon. Rain and snow is expected until tonight. Spokane and Coeur d’Alene forecast. Rain and snow will move in...
Details trickle out in ‘complex case’ of 4 Idaho students killed in their beds
It’s been days since four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in an off-campus home, and a lot is still unknown about the attack, but Friday evening authorities released a few additional details. In a Friday Facebook post, the Moscow Police Department said detectives do not believe...
Crash cleared from eastbound I-90 near Altamont
SPOKANE, Wash. — A three-car collision has been cleared from the left lane of eastbound I-90 near Altamont Street. Traffic is now flowing normally in the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
KXLY
Bellevue officer who grew up in Spokane dies in motorcycle crash
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue Police officer Jordan Jackson died in the hospital after getting injured in a motorcycle crash on Monday. He was 34. Bellevue Police announced Jackson’s passing on social media. “We are devastated by Officer Jackson’s tragic death,” said Chief Wendell Shirley. “Our hearts go out...
Two Trucks Crash Head-on, Saint Maries Man Killed
LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-A 26-year-old Saint Maries man was killed in an early morning head-on crash involving two semi-trucks Monday east of Lewiston. According to Idaho State Police, the young driver was operating a 2006 Kenworth logging truck west on U.S. Highway 12 at around 6 a.m. when he crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a 2016 Freightliner. The 26-year-old died at the scene while the driver of the Freightliner and his passenger were taken to the hospital. The crash blocked the highway.
Where are the best places to go winter fishing in Spokane?
Can someone please tell me if there is any possibility to start winter fishing in the area? Or just share some good places to fish? I usually just fish in the spring and summer, but I've always been fascinated by winter fishing. If someone could give me some information about how to get started, that would be greatly appreciated!
What’s the best grocery store in Spokane?
I am new to this city. I used to work in Chicago for a long time and the grocery stores I frequented were Woodman's and Publix. Is there anything comparable in Spokane? Forget size and range, what's your favorite grocery store here?
Comments / 0