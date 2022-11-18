ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hornsillustrated.com

Texas Men’s Basketball leapfrogs to No. 4 in AP Top 25

As of Nov. 21, 2022, In a much anticipated announcement, Texas was ranked No. 4 after handing No. 2/2 Gonzaga their first loss of the season last week. The last time Texas was ranked this high was Jan 2021. Texas has scored a total of 1450. Texas has now scored...
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Gonzaga basketball coach Mark Few points to Anton Watson's defense against Oscar Tshiebwe in Kentucky blowout

Gonzaga had not gotten off to the greatest start this season, as the Bulldogs got dismantled at Texas last week and barely escaped against Michigan State Nov. 11. That made Sunday's showdown against Kentucky in Spokane, Washington, so huge. Head coach Mark Few and company did not disappoint, winning 88-72 behind 24 points from Rasir Bolton, 22 points from Drew Timme and 20 points from Julian Strawther, who claimed the Bulldogs wanted it more than UK.
SPOKANE, WA
ClutchPoints

John Calipari drops Oscar Tshiebwe truth bomb after Kentucky basketball loss to Gonzaga

The Kentucky Wildcats suffered their second loss of the season Sunday, as John Calipari and his boys absorbed an 88-72 defeat in Spokane at the hands of the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Not a lot went in favor of Kentucky basketball in that game, especially on offense. The Wildcats shot just 39.1 percent from the field. They were particularly hurt by their woeful accuracy from behind the arc, with Kentucky making just six of their 25 attempts from deep.
LEXINGTON, KY
104.3 WOW Country

Gallery: Substantial & Stunning Idaho Lakeside Mansion

Idaho has quite a reputation for its incredible mansions. If you like to ogle, dream and be inspired scroll to see the incredible Idaho mansions below. The first was for a time in 2020, the most expensive home on the market in the state. This one has so many extras and comes with a massive collection of expensive toys.
IDAHO STATE
spokanepublicradio.org

Spokane school leader named Washington's Superintendent of the Year

Spokane Public Schools Superintendent Adam Swinyard has been selected as the Washington Superintendent of the year. Swinyard says he’s hopeful the award will put attention on the work the district is doing as a whole to improve outcomes for all students. “Regardless of the purpose, or reason, any time...
SPOKANE, WA
98.3 The KEY

Can Unoccupied Vehicle Be Left Running to Warm Up?

Every year, we hear stories about how you can get a ticket for leaving your vehicle running unoccupied to warm it up in the winter. Washington state law technically prohibits that...but... According to the RCW (revised code of Washington) 46.61.600:. "No person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY

Chilly Monday before some rain and snow – Matt

A fast-moving system will complicate Thanksgiving travel Monday night through early Wednesday morning. Wintry weather will start late Monday in the Cascades and will peak Tuesday night in the Inland Northwest with rain, wintry mix, or snow depending on how far north you are. Northern Valleys could see an inch...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Authorities arrest California murder suspect in Dalton Gardens

DALTON GARDENS, ID. — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office arrested a California murder suspect in Dalton Gardens at a traffic stop. KCSO says on Nov. 20 at around 4:15 p.m., a KCSO deputy initiated a traffic stop around 4th Street and Canfield Avenue. Authorities identified the suspect as 39-year-old Richie W. Michelson. Michelson has an address in Coeur d’Alene and...
DALTON GARDENS, ID
KXLY

Warming trend gets going on Sunday – Matt

Warmer weather is on the way, but it will come with some wet weather too. It won’t warm up fast enough to take snow out of the picture, so snow or a wintry mix is likely as a storm passes over on Tuesday. Right now snow amounts look fairly...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

TRAVEL ALERT: Rain and snow through tonight – Mark

A quick hit of winter weather impacting your roads and travel plans more today than Wednesday. There will be clouds and cold this morning, with increased clouds and showers this afternoon. Rain and snow is expected until tonight. Spokane and Coeur d’Alene forecast. Rain and snow will move in...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Bellevue officer who grew up in Spokane dies in motorcycle crash

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue Police officer Jordan Jackson died in the hospital after getting injured in a motorcycle crash on Monday. He was 34. Bellevue Police announced Jackson’s passing on social media. “We are devastated by Officer Jackson’s tragic death,” said Chief Wendell Shirley. “Our hearts go out...
BELLEVUE, WA
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Two Trucks Crash Head-on, Saint Maries Man Killed

LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-A 26-year-old Saint Maries man was killed in an early morning head-on crash involving two semi-trucks Monday east of Lewiston. According to Idaho State Police, the young driver was operating a 2006 Kenworth logging truck west on U.S. Highway 12 at around 6 a.m. when he crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a 2016 Freightliner. The 26-year-old died at the scene while the driver of the Freightliner and his passenger were taken to the hospital. The crash blocked the highway.
LEWISTON, ID
Ask Spokane

Where are the best places to go winter fishing in Spokane?

Can someone please tell me if there is any possibility to start winter fishing in the area? Or just share some good places to fish? I usually just fish in the spring and summer, but I've always been fascinated by winter fishing. If someone could give me some information about how to get started, that would be greatly appreciated!
SPOKANE, WA

