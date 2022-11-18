ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

American Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect

By Annie Martin
 4 days ago

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The 2022 American Music Awards will take place Sunday in Los Angeles.

Bad Bunny leads the nominees at the American Music Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

This year's ceremony will be held at Microsoft Theater and air at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Wayne Brady will host the AMAs, a fan-voted awards show celebrating the year's top achievements in music.

Wayne Brady will host the AMAs

Carrie Underwood , Imagine Dragons, Anitta, Bebe Rexha, Dove Cameron and other artists will perform.

Bad Bunny leads the nominees with eight nominations, followed by Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Drake with six nominations each.

How to watch

The AMAs will air Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. The show will be available to stream on Hulu the next day.

Participants

Actor, comedian and television personality Wayne Brady will host the awards show.

Performers include Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, Anitta, Bebe Rexha, Dove Cameron, David Guetta , GloRilla and Lil Baby.

Stevie Wonder , Charlie Puth and Ari Lennox will perform a tribute to Lionel Richie , who will receive the Icon Award.

In addition, Pink will dedicate a performance to late singer and actress Olivia Newton-John, who died at age 73 in August following a battle with breast cancer.

Nominees

Bad Bunny leads the nominees with eight nominations, including Artist of the Year. The Puerto Rican singer and rapper will compete with Adele, Beyoncé, Drake, Harry Styles , Taylor Swift and The Weeknd in the category.

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Drake follow with six nominations each.

Washington, DC
