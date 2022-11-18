ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Central Illinois Proud

Missing Peoria man located safely

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police announced Tuesday that 25-year-old Austin Burnett has been located safely and is doing well. Burnett had been missing since Saturday, Nov. 12.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Fire Dept. announces changes in operations

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — More resources will be coming to the Peoria Fire Department that will improve services to residents. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, many changes will come to Peoria Fire Department Station 11 on Florence Avenue. One of the major changes includes the return of Engine 11 to the station to provide a water supply that has been vacant in central Peoria for over 20 years.
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

How a craft machining shop in Bloomington adapted its way to a fourth generation

You’ve heard a lot about the global supply chain over the past few years. This is a story about the Bloomington-Normal supply chain. G3 Machining in Bloomington is a locally owned machine shop that can make just about anything. Custom bolts for the electric automaker Rivian. Brackets for wireless routers at State Farm. Tap handles for Bloomington-Normal’s craft breweries.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria trash collection delayed over holiday weekend

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The city of Peoria’s trash hauler will not collect trash, recycling, or yard waste on Thanksgiving, which will lead to an altered schedule for the entire holiday weekend. Trash hauler GFL will not perform any collections on Thursday, Nov. 24. This change will delay...
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Award-winning broadcast program finds new home at Eureka College

An award-winning radio and television broadcast program lost a home at Lincoln College when the institution closed in May. Now, it has a second life, as the studios packed up and moved across central Illinois to Eureka College’s Pritchard Hall. “In late April, I met with the administration of...
EUREKA, IL
25newsnow.com

Festival of Lights Parade continues despite single digit wind chills

PEORIA (25 News Now) - This year’s Parade of Lights went off without a hitch despite the freezing cold temperatures. With wind chills in the single digits, thousands of families bundled up with hot cocoa and blankets as they watched the parade make its way down the two-mile stretch of East Washington Street.
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria fire respond to person trapped in vehicle

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria fire used the “Jaws of Life” to help a person trapped in a vehicle on I-74 near the University Street overpass at approximately 11:50 a.m. Monday. According to a Peoria fire press release, firefighters responded to the scene after they learned that...
PEORIA, IL
videtteonline.com

Bloomington precedes the feast with 44th annual Turkey Trot Thursday

The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department is holding its 44th-annual Turkey Trot Fun Run/Walk on Thursday. The Thanksgiving tradition will feature a kid’s half-mile run, a three-mile run and a one-and-a-half-mile walk. The kid’s half-mile run is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., followed by the three-mile run at...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Chief: New Special Response Team vehicle on the way

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says a new vehicle for the department’s Special Response Team is one step closer to being on the streets here. Echevarria says he and other staff went to Massachusetts last week where the new armored SRT vehicle is being made, kicked the tires, and took it for a test drive.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Woman shot to death Saturday night in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was killed in Peoria Saturday night, and police are working to learn more about the city’s latest homicide. Just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Peoria police responded to the intersection of W. Montana and S. Oregon Streets for a call of shots fired during a burglary in progress. When they arrived, officers found a woman with apparent gunshot wounds inside a residence.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria fire apparatus being redeployed; chief says it’s a good thing

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria firefighters at a couple stations will have some different options in terms of equipment with the start of the new year. Chief Shawn Sollberger says two stations will have what are called “jump crews” — crews that can respond to the scene of a fire with either an engine company, or a truck, depending on need.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Weekend PPD Gun buybacks end swiftly due to massive demand

PEORIA, Ill. — A weekend gun buyback event in Peoria had to be cut short because of sky-high demand, according to Peoria Police. PPD held a citywide gun buyback opportunity on Saturday — no questions asked — and provided gift cards worth up to $500 for those who turned in their unwanted guns.
PEORIA, IL
agupdate.com

Multi-generation farm life comes with love and struggles

PETERSBURG, Ill. — Haley Stewart was struck by a beautiful black and white photo of her husband’s Grandpa Jack driving a tractor. Her husband, Thales (TJ), took the photo of his grandfather from the wagon when the family was working together. “Every person in the family had that...
MENARD COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Saturday’s homicide victim identified

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The woman killed by gunfire in Peoria on Saturday has been identified as 50-year-old Elsa Veronica Quintero-Barrigo, Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed to WMBD Monday afternoon. Quintero-Barrigo’s autopsy is still in progress. Harwood’s office has yet to release an official cause of death but...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Four-car accident injures one

EAST PEORIA, Ill. – A big rush-hour accident on the East Peoria side of the Cedar Street bridge resulted in a traffic backup almost all the way to Creve Coeur. East Peoria Police say the crash happened just prior to 4:30 p.m. Monday, and involved four vehicles. The driver...
EAST PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

High School Shot Clock to Make Central Illinois Debut Tuesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The 35-second shot clock comes to central Illinois high school basketball Tuesday. The shot clock makes its area debut at the Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions in Washington. It will be used in all the games played in the weeklong tournament. The Illinois High School Association is allowing schools to […]
WASHINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Nationwide warrants issued for suspects last seen in Illinois

LIVINGSTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects on the run after last being seen in Lisle, IL. According to a press release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s office, Gytis Cesnaitis and Kamile Andriuskeviciute are wanted for three separate theft incidents involving GPS units in Livingston County, amounting to roughly $100,000.
LISLE, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria man gets federal prison on weapons charge

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man is going to prison for a little more than three years after pleading guilty in July to a federal weapons charge. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a judge gave Datreon Linwood, 25, 40 months in prison on a charge of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.
PEORIA, IL

