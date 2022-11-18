ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Abercrombie & Fitch Jumps On Q3 Beat; Picks Nigel Travis As New Chairperson

Abercrombie & Fitch Co ANF reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 3% year-on-year to $880 million, beating the consensus of $831.13 million. Adjusted EPS of $0.01 beat the consensus of $(0.15). U.S. sales increased 3% Y/Y while International sales declined 18%. The gross profit margin compressed 450 basis points...
Benzinga

PC Connection Shares Pop On Special Dividend, Buyback Boost

Leading IT solutions provider to business, government, and education markets, PC Connection, Inc CNXN declared a special cash dividend of $0.34 per share, payable on December 23, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 5, 2022. The aggregate amount of the special dividend payment will...
Benzinga

Warner Music Clocks 9% Revenue Growth In Q4, Surpasses Consensus

Warner Music Group Corp WMG reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 8.8% year-on-year to $1.497 billion, beating the consensus of $1.42 billion. Recorded Music revenue grew 6% Y/Y to $1.24 billion. Music Publishing increased 24% Y/Y to $254 million, and Digital grew 7% Y/Y to $989 billion. Adjusted OIBDA margin...
Benzinga

Jack Ma's Ant Group Slapped With $1B Fine, Carl Icahn's Huge Short Position In GameStop, Novavax Culls COVID-19 Vaccine Alliance With GAVI: Top Stories Tuesday, Nov. 22

Ending Jack Ma's Ant Group's two-year-long regulatory feud, Chinese authorities will reportedly impose a fine of more than $1 billion on the billionaire's fintech company. China's central bank – which has been driving the revamp at Ant after the Xi Jinping-led administration scuttled the company's $37 billion IPO at the last minute in 2020 – is the regulator readying the fine.
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Nine Energy Service?

Nine Energy Service's NINE short percent of float has fallen 4.3% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.07 million shares sold short, which is 11.57% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

Yatra Online's Indian Subsidiary IPO To Push US Shares Higher, Says Analyst

H.C. Wainwright analyst Scott Buck reiterated a Buy rating on the shares of Yatra Online Inc YTRA with a price target of $4.00. While the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic has created strong tailwinds for Yatra operations, and shares, the analyst has some concerns macro headwinds may begin to challenge the recovery in 2023.
Benzinga

Trading Strategies For HP Stock Heading Into Q4 Earnings

HP is trading in a strong uptrend, giving back about 50% of each bullish move north on retracements. Several analysts cut price targets on HP, citing macro concerns. HP, Inc HPQ is set to print its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, and the stock was popping slightly higher heading into the report.
Benzinga

Can These 10%+ Dividend REITs Maintain Their Yields?

Income investors love their high-yielding dividends, but they’re not too happy when rough times force real estate investment trusts (REITs) to cut the dividends. Take a look at three REITs currently offering dividends of 10% or more and whether they can maintain these high yields in future quarters. Sabra...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Benzinga

Synopsys Analyst Slashes Price Target By 6% To Be In Line With Peers

Wells Fargo analyst Gary Mobley maintains Synopsys Inc SNPS with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $425 to $400. Ahead of Synopsys' October quarter EPS print, he re-rated the stock. He slashed his price target to be more in line with their peers. He believes SNPS should command...
Benzinga

Where Corporate Office Props Tr Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Corporate Office Props Tr OFC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Corporate Office Props Tr has an average price target of $28.0 with a high of $29.00 and a low of $26.00.
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Zscaler

Over the past 3 months, 24 analysts have published their opinion on Zscaler ZS stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Booking Holdings

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Booking Holdings BKNG within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Booking Holdings. The company has an average price target of $2320.71 with a high of $2650.00 and a low of $2000.00.
Benzinga

Why Guess Stock Is Falling During Tuesday's After-Hours Session

Guess?, Inc. GES shares are trading lower by 5.89% to $18.55 during Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results. Guess? reported quarterly earnings of 44 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 55 cents. The company also reported quarterly sales of $633.40 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $614.00 million by 3%.
Benzinga

Where Vornado Realty Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Vornado Realty VNO has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $26.33 versus the current price of Vornado Realty at $24.65, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts...
Benzinga

What Does Atento's Debt Look Like?

Over the past three months, shares of Atento Inc. ATTO rose by 3.40%. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Atento has.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
185K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy