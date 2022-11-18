Read full article on original website
'The Biggest Change To The Stock Market In Decades' Could Be Weeks Away: Would The SEC's New Plans Destroy Payment For Order Flow?
The Federal Reserve's final meeting of the year is slated for Dec. 14, and the stakes have been raised. What Happened: A new market structure plan from the SEC could be unveiled at the Fed's upcoming meeting, according to Fox Business' Charles Gasparino. "Commissioners have a draft that's described as...
Abercrombie & Fitch Jumps On Q3 Beat; Picks Nigel Travis As New Chairperson
Abercrombie & Fitch Co ANF reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 3% year-on-year to $880 million, beating the consensus of $831.13 million. Adjusted EPS of $0.01 beat the consensus of $(0.15). U.S. sales increased 3% Y/Y while International sales declined 18%. The gross profit margin compressed 450 basis points...
PC Connection Shares Pop On Special Dividend, Buyback Boost
Leading IT solutions provider to business, government, and education markets, PC Connection, Inc CNXN declared a special cash dividend of $0.34 per share, payable on December 23, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 5, 2022. The aggregate amount of the special dividend payment will...
Is The Mall Making A Comeback? Abercrombie, Best Buy And American Eagle Beat Expectations
Staples of American retail Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF, Best Buy BBY and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. AEO surprised the street on Tuesday with better-than-expected results for the third quarter. Shares from Abercrombie & Fitch Co. jumped 19.7% after posting earnings per share of $0.01, beating a pessimistic consensus that...
Warner Music Clocks 9% Revenue Growth In Q4, Surpasses Consensus
Warner Music Group Corp WMG reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 8.8% year-on-year to $1.497 billion, beating the consensus of $1.42 billion. Recorded Music revenue grew 6% Y/Y to $1.24 billion. Music Publishing increased 24% Y/Y to $254 million, and Digital grew 7% Y/Y to $989 billion. Adjusted OIBDA margin...
Jack Ma's Ant Group Slapped With $1B Fine, Carl Icahn's Huge Short Position In GameStop, Novavax Culls COVID-19 Vaccine Alliance With GAVI: Top Stories Tuesday, Nov. 22
Ending Jack Ma's Ant Group's two-year-long regulatory feud, Chinese authorities will reportedly impose a fine of more than $1 billion on the billionaire's fintech company. China's central bank – which has been driving the revamp at Ant after the Xi Jinping-led administration scuttled the company's $37 billion IPO at the last minute in 2020 – is the regulator readying the fine.
3 REIT Focused ETFs Paying Consistent Dividends, Poised To Benefit From Fed Pivot
It's no wonder why so many real estate investment trusts (REITs) have terrible market performance in 2022. After all, the Federal Reserve's ongoing rate hikes will continue to hurt the real estate sector. Currently, exchange traded funds (ETFs) are down further than the S&P 500 — which is down roughly...
How Is The Market Feeling About Nine Energy Service?
Nine Energy Service's NINE short percent of float has fallen 4.3% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.07 million shares sold short, which is 11.57% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Yatra Online's Indian Subsidiary IPO To Push US Shares Higher, Says Analyst
H.C. Wainwright analyst Scott Buck reiterated a Buy rating on the shares of Yatra Online Inc YTRA with a price target of $4.00. While the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic has created strong tailwinds for Yatra operations, and shares, the analyst has some concerns macro headwinds may begin to challenge the recovery in 2023.
Trading Strategies For HP Stock Heading Into Q4 Earnings
HP is trading in a strong uptrend, giving back about 50% of each bullish move north on retracements. Several analysts cut price targets on HP, citing macro concerns. HP, Inc HPQ is set to print its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, and the stock was popping slightly higher heading into the report.
Can These 10%+ Dividend REITs Maintain Their Yields?
Income investors love their high-yielding dividends, but they’re not too happy when rough times force real estate investment trusts (REITs) to cut the dividends. Take a look at three REITs currently offering dividends of 10% or more and whether they can maintain these high yields in future quarters. Sabra...
Synopsys Analyst Slashes Price Target By 6% To Be In Line With Peers
Wells Fargo analyst Gary Mobley maintains Synopsys Inc SNPS with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $425 to $400. Ahead of Synopsys' October quarter EPS print, he re-rated the stock. He slashed his price target to be more in line with their peers. He believes SNPS should command...
Where Corporate Office Props Tr Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Corporate Office Props Tr OFC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Corporate Office Props Tr has an average price target of $28.0 with a high of $29.00 and a low of $26.00.
Expert Ratings for Zscaler
Over the past 3 months, 24 analysts have published their opinion on Zscaler ZS stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Salesforce Analyst Slashes Price Target By 14% To Reflect Broad-Based Macro Concerns In Front-Office Software
Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin maintained Salesforce Inc CRM with an Overweight and reduced the price target from $220 to $190. Macro concerns are becoming more broad-based across front-office software this earnings season. With Salesforce's recently lowered numbers on its FQ2 call, investor debate around the ROY setup has intensified.
Analyst Ratings for Booking Holdings
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Booking Holdings BKNG within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Booking Holdings. The company has an average price target of $2320.71 with a high of $2650.00 and a low of $2000.00.
Why Guess Stock Is Falling During Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Guess?, Inc. GES shares are trading lower by 5.89% to $18.55 during Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results. Guess? reported quarterly earnings of 44 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 55 cents. The company also reported quarterly sales of $633.40 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $614.00 million by 3%.
Pre-Holiday Earnings Banquet: More Strength from Retailers as Best Buy, Dick's Sporting Goods Impress
(Tuesday Market Open) After getting clipped by falling mega-cap stocks and sinking oil prices Monday, stocks showed a bit more holiday cheer early Tuesday following solid retail earnings news and sinking volatility. Fed speakers on the schedule later could help determine whether the good mood lasts. With this morning’s earnings...
Where Vornado Realty Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Vornado Realty VNO has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $26.33 versus the current price of Vornado Realty at $24.65, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts...
What Does Atento's Debt Look Like?
Over the past three months, shares of Atento Inc. ATTO rose by 3.40%. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Atento has.
