Saint Louis, MO

FOX2now.com

St. Louis soccer fans toast the World Cup kick-off

World Cup 2022 is underway in Qatar as the host country faced Ecuador in the opening match on Sunday. St. Louis soccer fans toast the World Cup kick-off
FOX2now.com

Tim Ezell's Inspirational Moments: The isolation of social media

Through social media, we are connected. But are we really connected?.
FOX2now.com

St. Louis aldermen consider traffic signal safety

At a meeting later Tuesday morning, people who are working to make traffic lights safer in St. Louis County are likely to make some progress.
FOX2now.com

Woman shot and killed Monday night

St. Louis Police are busy as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches after two murders just hours apart. The latest happened late Monday night, where a woman was shot and killed.
FOX2now.com

SLU students organize 'Turkeypalooza' food drive

It's almost time for Thanksgiving. Most people have turkey on their minds. Unfortunately, not everyone has access to it. Some Saint Louis University students are making sure people don't go hungry as part of the Campus Kitchen program. FOX 2's Vernon Smith reports.
FOX2now.com

Urban League holds turkey giveaway ahead of Thanksgiving

For the 25th year, the Urban League of Greater St. Louis gave away thousands of turkeys at a Thanksgiving event at its headquarters in north city.
FOX2now.com

Chesterfield $3B development clears TIF commission

A massive redevelopment plan in Chesterfield, including housing, retail, restaurants, and office space, could be approved by the Chesterfield City Council next month.
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: $3 billion Chesterfield development could receive tax break; Bayer downsizes campus

Newly elected U.S. legislators will join veteran lawmakers in deciding the fate of the Farm Bill next year. The bill, which is up for renewal every five years, determines funding for large food-related issues, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commodities and crop insurance and an issue most expected to draw debate – climate change. The bipartisan nature of the bill and the split control of Congressional chambers makes it unclear how the bill will play out. In the St. Louis area, a $3 billion project to create a "downtown" Chesterfield could receive a $353 million tax break. And, Bayer is the latest company to downsize its real estate as it moves to sell 95 acres of its campus in Creve Coeur. Start your morning with these stories and the rest of the day's business news.
FOX2now.com

A Christmas Carol At the Repertory Theatre open until Dec. 30

It's time to get into the holiday spirit, and the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis is helping you with a brand-new tradition.
FOX2now.com

Schnucks, Walmart say they're keeping Thanksgiving prices same as 2021

Schnucks says they've seen bigger orders and larger turkey sizes as families are finally meeting in person and in larger numbers this Thanksgiving.
FOX2now.com

Catholic Charities Christmas Concert happening this weekend

The hustle of the holiday season is here.
FOX2now.com

Target your shopping list and don't be a target

Do you know which hand is best when carrying bags to your car?.
FOX2Now

Cardinal Dolan to appear with other Catholic leaders at a St. Louis Christmas concert

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Several high profile Catholic leaders will be attending a. Christmas concert this weekend. Cardinal Timothy Dolan is headlining the event. Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski, Archbishop Emeritus Robert Carlson, and Bishop Mark Rivotuso will all be there with him. The concert is at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 26 at the Skip Viragh Center for the Arts at Chaminade Preparatory High School.
