Raleigh, NC

With Bill Self back, No. 3 Kansas faces NC State in the Bahamas

No. 3 Kansas already has some nice accomplishments this season, and now the Jayhawks get their coach back and head into to a high-profile tournament. Bill Self will be on the bench for the first time this season when the Jayhawks take on North Carolina State on Wednesday in the opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas.
