Can Disney’s shock CEO switch get Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar back on track?
In a shock move, Disney announced late on Sunday that it was replacing its chief executive Bob Chapek with his predecessor, Bob Iger, effective immediately. Chapek, who had been hand-picked for the role by Iger, led Disney for less than three years, a period marked by staff unrest, poor talent relations, stagnating franchises, and a steep drop in share price. Iger’s first stint as CEO lasted 15 years. He was well liked; acquired Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Fox; and launched Disney Plus, turning a family entertainment company into a 21st-century media juggernaut. During that time, Disney’s market value increased fivefold.
God of War Ragnarök’s ending is a bit of a cop-out
For a game about a world-ending maelstrom of fire and blood, God of War Ragnarök sure fizzles out. The finale for Santa Monica Studio’s latest, out now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, is as satisfying as it is thematically sound. It also misses a chance to do the brave thing — resulting in a creative misfire that, in my mind, holds Ragnarök back from greatness.
Quentin Tarantino calls Marvel actors 'not movie stars'; 'Shang-Chi' star Simu Liu fires back
Simu Liu is firing back at Quentin Tarantino after the Oscar-winner's comments about the effect Marvel movies have had on the film industry.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s bugs are the funniest part of the game
You might have already heard: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have a few bugs in them. The issues vary from pop-in to clipping to frame rate issues. Pokémon clip through the ground. The games’ frame rates are so low that background character movements look like elementary flip-book animations. These examples are just a few of the many glitches that players have documented since the release of the game. Social media platforms like TikTok and Twitter are now flooded with viral posts showing the most absurd bugs. Regardless of how fans feel about the final product, almost everyone can agree on one thing: The glitches are fucking hilarious.
Bayonetta 4 will address the last game’s ending in ‘unexpected’ way
Hideki Kamiya, writer and designer behind the Bayonetta series, said that Bayonetta 4 is in development, though in what capacity is unclear. On Twitter, where Kamiya hinted that “Bayo 4” will continue the franchise, the PlatinumGames co-founder also addressed the critical reception to Bayonetta 3, and in particular the disappointment some players felt (including yours truly) about the ending of the game.
Disney’s wild fantasy Strange World dreams big, with one big exception
While Disney musicals have traditionally been a slam dunk for audience success, the animation studio’s other movies — the buddy comedies, the action-adventures, the science fiction epics — are bigger risks with varying returns. Zootopia and Wreck-It Ralph were beloved, sure, but there’s also the whole gamut of early-2000s misfires that only became popular years after their release.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet gym rematch guide
After completing the main story in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll need to head back and rematch the gym leaders to unlock more content. Each gym leader has beefed up a little bit, evolving their original party and adding in a few new creatures to make things a bit harder. You will not need to do the gym test again. Just walk into the building and you’ll a chance to get battle the leader. You can only rematch each gym leader once (according to what we’ve experienced, at least).
A word of caution on the new D&D campaign, Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen
Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen is the latest campaign for Dungeons & Dragons. If you pre-ordered it from Wizards of the Coast, your digital copy unlocks tomorrow. It’s a historic moment — the first time that a D&D campaign has offered digital early access to its biggest fans. Polygon got a copy of the campaign earlier this month, and we put it through its paces for a full day with a team of experienced players. We’re still working our way through the material, but we wanted to give you a heads up on a few pain points that cropped up early on.
The 5 best party board games
Even those that shy away from deep strategy or careful analysis can get down with a party game. These are the types of games that are universally embraced, providing raucous joy, vibrant conversation, and wide smiles. They require only a modicum of effort and just a sliver of free time. They save a lackluster family gathering and turn it into something grand. These are the five best party board games.
How to get God of War Ragnarök’s hidden armor set
No matter how hard you try, you’re bound to get hurt in God of War Ragnarök. While we don’t have a solution to the emotional damage caused by the story, the Steinbjorn armor set can help with the physical toll. All three gear pieces are focused on providing an absurd amount of defense, which is neat on its own. But the primary skill, which makes it so Kratos’ attacks recover health temporarily after he’s severely injured, sets a promising prospect.
The Devil in Me tackles the true-crime craze, and it’s scary as hell
The Dark Pictures Anthology has been exploring all flavors of horror, from Sumerian demons deep in the desert to ghost ships stranded at sea. The Devil in Me, the newest and final entry in the anthology series’ first season, promises a more intimate adventure, delving into the true-crime story of H.H. Holmes and his semi-apocryphal Murder Castle in Chicago. This isn’t a story of supernatural mummies or harrowing journeys through time — it’s about five burned-out media employees trying to survive a modern imitator of Holmes (and probably dying in the process).
Top Gun: Maverick gets its real-life match in the dramatic thriller Devotion
At first, it seems supremely unlucky that Devotion is being released in the shadow of Top Gun: Maverick’s utter domination of the 2022 box office. Devotion is another movie about elite naval pilots, featuring training sequences, practical effects galore, and a snowy climactic rescue. It even co-stars Glen Powell, who plays Maverick’s sneering, villainous ace Hangman. So it’s easy to imagine the cinematic story of real-life pilot Jesse Brown (the MCU’s Kang, Jonathan Majors) getting overshadowed by the superpowered nostalgia around Tom Cruise returning to one of his best-known roles, especially given that Devotion’s Korean War-era hardware isn’t as high-octane as the jets in this year’s biggest hit.
Pokémon Squishmallows have arrived, time to hug round Pikachu
The Squishmallow versions of Pikachu and Gengar are ready to snuggle right up into your home. The Pokémon Squishmallow collaboration is on sale in the United States as of Tuesday. Those interested have two options: Pikachu or Gengar. Each retail for $29.99, are twelve inches in size, and are available for purchase on the Pokémon Center website.
Top Gun: Maverick is finally coming to streaming soon
Top Gun: Maverick is one of the biggest movies of the year, and one of the longest-lasting box office successes of the decade. That success goes a long way to explain why even now, six months after the movie’s theatrical release, it still isn’t available to stream without digitally renting or purchasing the movie. But thankfully, the long national wait for more Top Gun has an ending in site, because Paramount has announced Top Gun: Maverick will be streaming on Paramount Plus starting on Dec. 22.
The Xbox 360’s white gamepad is coming back for modern systems
The Xbox 360’s original, white controller, which launched with the console — oh dear heavens, now 17 years ago to this very day — will return to life as an Xbox Series X peripheral thanks to Hyperkin, the peripheral makers behind the phat-and-phabulous Duke reboot for modern hardware.
Nintendo’s Black Friday ‘cyber deals’ include Mario, Zelda, and Kirby classics
Nintendo Switch owners looking for digital deals on games during the holiday can head to the Switch eShop for some solid savings on first-party Nintendo games, including Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Luigi’s Mansion 3, and Kirby Star Allies. Those games are all 30% off their normal asking prices though Dec. 4 at 11:59 p.m. PST, Nintendo announced Monday as part of the company’s Cyber Deals.
How to evolve Gimmighoul into Gholdengo
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet adds pretty silly collectable aspect when it comes to evolving Gimmighoul. You have to grab 999 Gimmighoul Coins by finding various Gimmighoul around Paldea. This number may seem jarring in a vacuum, but it’s not as bad as it sounds, since there are tons of...
After 35 years painting minis, Chris Clayton wins it all at the UK Golden Demon 2022
Few prizes in the world of competitive art are quite as sharp as the Slayer Sword — the distinctive prize awarded each year, once in the United States and again in the United Kingdom, by Games Workshop. Given every year since 1987 by the miniature-maker at its Golden Demon painting events, the 5-foot-long weapon is the dream of many an aspiring miniature painter. Vanishingly few have held the blade. The latest is a veteran hobbyist named Chris Clayton.
