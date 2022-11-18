ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fox News

Jeff Cook, co-founder of Alabama, dead at 73

Jeff Cook, the guitarist who co-founded the country supergroup Alabama, has died. He was 73. The Hall of Famer was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2012 and disclosed his diagnosis in 2017. He died peacefully in his home in Destin, Florida Monday, his rep, Don Murry Grubbs, confirmed to...
DESTIN, FL
News Breaking LIVE

Famed R&B Singer Dies

Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
Taste of Country

Carrie Underwood Stuns With New Single ‘Hate My Heart’ at 2022 CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood supplied a dramatic and captivating performance of "Hate My Heart" at the 2022 CMA Awards. Underwood brought a bit of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for the awards show with her performance on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). The arena was filled with pyrotechnics and a style that is much more like the one she carries on the road than the full-length dress she donned for the opening tribute to Loretta Lynn with Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert. It was literally a fiery performance of her latest single from her new album. She'll bring it back to Bridgestone Arena for a big homecoming show on March 1 with Jimmie Allen in support.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Loretta Lynn’s Family Issues Statement Following ‘Beautiful’ Opry Tribute

Following the Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration Of The Life & Music of Loretta Lynn special, the family of Lynn issued a statement about the Grand Ole Opry tribute. Through the late country music icon’s Twitter account, Loretta Lynn’s family stated, “Our hearts are so deeply touched by the beautiful tribute held Sunday night at the Opry to honor Loretta’s life and legacy. The night perfectly captured her career and the performances were phenomenal.”
TENNESSEE STATE
Taste of Country

Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry Bring Reflective ‘Where We Started’ to 2022 CMA Awards [Watch]

Thomas Rhett and pop star Katy Perry teamed up for a performance of their soaring, pop-leaning duet, "Where We Started," at the 2022 CMA Awards. Rhett kicked off the performance alone, diving into the first verse as clips from the track's music video were projected onto fabric that hung from the ceiling, creating a stirring visual effect. Perry, dressed in a denim dress and black cowboy hat, emerged from behind the curtain to belt out song's hopeful lyrics about a lasting love story.
NASHVILLE, TN
Deseret News

You can’t put Carrie Underwood in a box

Is Carrie Underwood on tour right now? Where is Carrie Underwood touring? Carrie Underwood “Denim and Rhinestones” tour review. What is Carrie Underwood performing on her “Denim and Rhinestones” tour? Carrie Underwood “Denim and Rhinestones” tour set list.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
American Songwriter

6 Songs You Didn’t Know Chris Stapleton Wrote For Other Artists

Before he became a household name in 2015 with Traveller, Chris Stapleton was one of Nashville’s most coveted songwriters. Having penned chart toppers for Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan, George Strait, and more, his prowess as a musician was being appreciated well before he ever slapped his own name on an album cover. While the country charts were being toppled by songs penned by Stapleton, he took some time to venture out into pop as well, sparking the same magic for Adele, Ed Sheeran, Justin Timberlake, and P!nk.
American Songwriter

5 of the Best Lyrics Written by Jeff Buckley

Before Jeff Buckley’s career was tragically cut short in 1997, the singer-songwriter cut deep with his satin vocals and heart-piercing lyrics. From his poignant rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” to the pained wail of “Lover, You Should’ve Come Over,” Buckley’s music was one of a kind.

