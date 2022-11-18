Read full article on original website
Jeff Cook, co-founder of Alabama, dead at 73
Jeff Cook, the guitarist who co-founded the country supergroup Alabama, has died. He was 73. The Hall of Famer was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2012 and disclosed his diagnosis in 2017. He died peacefully in his home in Destin, Florida Monday, his rep, Don Murry Grubbs, confirmed to...
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
Tim Allen Once Told Blake Shelton He Wanted to Sleep With Miranda Lambert (When They Were Married)
At the 2012 CMA Awards, Tim Allen accidentally told Blake Shelton he was attracted to Shelton's then-wife Miranda Lambert.
Carrie Underwood Sparks Major Crowd Reaction With Epic Heartbreak Single
Carrie Underwood sparked a huge reaction from the audience when she took the stage at the 56th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday night (November 9). The award-winning powerhouse performed her latest single, “Hate My Heart,” at Bridgestone Arena in Downtown Nashville, Tennessee, capping the song with an epic ending and sparks flying behind her.
Carrie Underwood, Eric Church Pay Tribute to BMI Icon Toby Keith
Red solo cups and buckets of beer were passed out at the 2022 BMI Country Awards in Nashville Tuesday (Nov. 8) in honor of Toby Keith. The evening served as a celebration of Keith, who was presented the BMI Icon Award at the 2022 BMI Country Awards. Keith joins a...
Carrie Underwood Stuns With New Single ‘Hate My Heart’ at 2022 CMA Awards
Carrie Underwood supplied a dramatic and captivating performance of "Hate My Heart" at the 2022 CMA Awards. Underwood brought a bit of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for the awards show with her performance on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). The arena was filled with pyrotechnics and a style that is much more like the one she carries on the road than the full-length dress she donned for the opening tribute to Loretta Lynn with Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert. It was literally a fiery performance of her latest single from her new album. She'll bring it back to Bridgestone Arena for a big homecoming show on March 1 with Jimmie Allen in support.
Loretta Lynn’s Family Issues Statement Following ‘Beautiful’ Opry Tribute
Following the Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration Of The Life & Music of Loretta Lynn special, the family of Lynn issued a statement about the Grand Ole Opry tribute. Through the late country music icon’s Twitter account, Loretta Lynn’s family stated, “Our hearts are so deeply touched by the beautiful tribute held Sunday night at the Opry to honor Loretta’s life and legacy. The night perfectly captured her career and the performances were phenomenal.”
CMA Awards 2022: Watch Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire pay tribute to Loretta Lynn
Some of country music's biggest stars honored the late Loretta Lynn at the 56th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday night. In a moving tribute to the legendary country singer, who died in October at the age of 90, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire opened the show with a medley of Lynn's popular songs.
Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry Bring Reflective ‘Where We Started’ to 2022 CMA Awards [Watch]
Thomas Rhett and pop star Katy Perry teamed up for a performance of their soaring, pop-leaning duet, "Where We Started," at the 2022 CMA Awards. Rhett kicked off the performance alone, diving into the first verse as clips from the track's music video were projected onto fabric that hung from the ceiling, creating a stirring visual effect. Perry, dressed in a denim dress and black cowboy hat, emerged from behind the curtain to belt out song's hopeful lyrics about a lasting love story.
Brantley Gilbert Announces New Album, ‘So Help Me God,’ With Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean Collabs
Brantley Gilbert teased good things to come when he announced his upcoming collaboration with Blake Shelton and Vince Gill called "Heaven by Then," and now he's revealing even more exciting news. Gilbert's sixth studio album, So Help me God, will be released digitally on Nov. 10. The project marks his...
You can’t put Carrie Underwood in a box
Is Carrie Underwood on tour right now? Where is Carrie Underwood touring? Carrie Underwood “Denim and Rhinestones” tour review. What is Carrie Underwood performing on her “Denim and Rhinestones” tour? Carrie Underwood “Denim and Rhinestones” tour set list.
How Jimi Hendrix Came to Own His First Electric Guitar
Jimi Hendrix picked up the guitar at an early age. He finally got his hands on his own guitar with the help of some family.
Shania Twain’s Perception of Making Music Was Based on The Beatles and Elvis Presley
Shania Twain followed in the footsteps of legendary musicians like Elvis Presley and The Beatles. When she first started recording music, she expected the studio process to look more like Elvis and The Beatles' than anything else.
Dierks Bentley, Billy Strings + Charlie Worsham Hit a ‘High Note’ on New Collaboration [Watch]
Dierks Bentley and Grammy-winning bluegrass artist Billy Strings have teamed up for a brand-new duet, “High Note.” The rootsy five-minute song, which was written by Charlie Worsham and Jim Beavers, also features Worsham on acoustic guitar. Longtime Bentley fans will hear the unmistakable sonic similarities to the country...
6 Songs You Didn’t Know Chris Stapleton Wrote For Other Artists
Before he became a household name in 2015 with Traveller, Chris Stapleton was one of Nashville’s most coveted songwriters. Having penned chart toppers for Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan, George Strait, and more, his prowess as a musician was being appreciated well before he ever slapped his own name on an album cover. While the country charts were being toppled by songs penned by Stapleton, he took some time to venture out into pop as well, sparking the same magic for Adele, Ed Sheeran, Justin Timberlake, and P!nk.
Brave man jumps into freezing water to save woman attempting to end her life: 'I'm here. I love you'
"I told her, ‘I don’t know who you are, but I’m here, and I love you, and I’m going to help you,’" Dane said.
5 of the Best Lyrics Written by Jeff Buckley
Before Jeff Buckley’s career was tragically cut short in 1997, the singer-songwriter cut deep with his satin vocals and heart-piercing lyrics. From his poignant rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” to the pained wail of “Lover, You Should’ve Come Over,” Buckley’s music was one of a kind.
‘CMA Country Christmas’ 2022: Performers, Host and How to Watch
Carly Pearce leads a group of eight performers set for the 2022 CMA Country Christmas celebration. The annual broadcast will also feature Scotty McCreery, Maren Morris, Old Dominion and more. The announcement came in a commercial break during the 2022 CMA Awards on Nov. 9. The 2022 telecast filmed at...
Kelsea Ballerini Strengthens Authentic, Grounding Friendships Amid Divorce
Steadfast friendship is something Kelsea Ballerini is leaning on while currently walking through a raw and transitional season of life. One friendship the singer particularly cherishes is with fellow country singer Carly Pearce. Together, for ten years, they’ve journeyed through the good, bad and ugly of life and the curve balls it can throw.
Miranda Lambert Gives a Rocking Performance of 'Geraldene' at 2022 CMA Awards
Miranda Lambert helped kick off the 2022 CMA Awards ceremony by joining fellow country stars Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire on the stage for a jaw-dropping tribute to the late country icon Loretta Lynn. The trio was the perfect way to open this year's awards, the first to take place after losing such an important member of the country music community.
