Federal Way, WA

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Open Houses: Tukwila & Federal Way

 4 days ago
SPONSORED:

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding two Open Houses this weekend, in Tukwila and Federal Way.

The first Open House has update plumbing w/PEX throughout the home, out to main, with strong water pressure:

Electrical UPDATED w/new panel(2017).

Home sits tucked away from the road surrounded by trees! From driveway, walk onto large deck running the length of the house.

Main floor has 2beds & full bath w/jetted tub. Large windows bathe living & dining rooms w/ natural light offering territorial views from both spaces.

Downstairs opens to 2nd living room w/ built-in bookshelves, wood-burning fireplace, & exterior access(MIL/ADU potential).

Built-in closets & desk for crafters or home office.

Down the hall leads to the laundry room & primary bedroom complete w/ ensuite.

No shortage of storage w/ the oversized 2car garage & workspace.

Home has flat & sloped yard.

AC in home!

WHEN:

  • Saturday, Nov. 19: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Sunday, Nov. 20: 1 – 4 p.m.

WHERE: 4917 S. 112th Street, Tukwila, WA 98178 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

  • List Price: $649,950
  • MLS Number: 2017248
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 1.75
  • Year built: 1960
  • Approx. House SqFt: 2,160 s.f.
  • Approx. Lot SqFt: 14,893 s.f.

INCLUSIONS:

  • Dishwasher
  • Dryer
  • Refrigerator
  • Washer

PHOTOS:

MAP:

OR

Next is a delightful 3 bedroom/1.5 bath rambler tucked away in a quiet Federal Way cul-de-sac:

Spacious lot with a private backyard awaiting pets, play, barbecues and gardening.

Close to Steel Lake, parks, schools, shopping, dining, transit and easy freeway access.

Inside boasts new paint, updated windows, remodeled 1/2 bath, gas furnace, new electrical panel, gleaming refinished hardwood floors and new trim throughout!

Enjoy the warmth of a wood burning fireplace, the large deck and an over-sized two car garage.

All appliances stay with this one level, easy living, move-in-ready home!

WHEN:

  • Sunday, Nov. 21: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE: 2023 S. 301st Place, Federal Way, WA 98003 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

  • List Price: $479,000
  • MLS Number: 1986941
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 1.5
  • Year built: 1968
  • Approx. House SqFt: 1,120 s.f.
  • Approx. Lot SqFt: 7,668 s.f.

INCLUSIONS:

  • Dishwasher
  • Dryer
  • Refrigerator
  • Washer

PHOTOS:

MAP:

EDITOR’S NOTE: Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how you can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at vtheresa@comcast.net.

