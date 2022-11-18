Dylan Cease Finishes 2nd in 2022 AL Cy Young Voting

Cease’s breakout season established him an ace in the American League.

A rare bright spot for the Chicago White Sox, Dylan Cease was brilliant in 2022. The righty had his breakout season and established himself as the team's ace. Cease was named a finalist for the American League Cy Young Award along with Justin Verlander of the Astros and Alek Manoah of the Blue Jays.

Verlander, the favorite, took home the award as expected. Cease finished second in the voting by a wide margin. Verlander received 30 first-place votes and ended up with 210 points, while Cease edged out Manoah for second place 97-87.

Via bbwaa.com

It was a bit of an odd season for Cease considering his incredible performance. He was widely considered one of the biggest All-Star snubs in recent memory. Cease flirted with a no-hitter against the Twins in September but fell one out short.

Nevertheless, it’s quite an achievement to garner this kind of recognition despite not taking home any individual accolades. Cease tossed a career-high 184 innings , fanned 227, and posted a WHIP of 1.109. He led the league in walks but mitigated the damage by featuring his slider, considered one of the best pitches in baseball.

Dylan Cease will enter 2023 as the Chicago White Sox ace and No. 1 starter. The pitching staff's success will rely heavily on the young righty’s shoulders. Cease won’t reach free agency until 2026 and will be a mainstay in the South Siders' rotation until that time comes.