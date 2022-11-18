ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County, WI

Police continue investigation into suspicious death, ID victim

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WiSmO_0jFzhzP600

Wausau Pilot & Review

Police in Portage County are continuing their investigation into the suspicious death of a man whose body was found last week lying on the roadway in the town of Grant.

The man has been identified as 41-year-old Safandre Lindsey, from the Chicago area. The circumstances surrounding his death are still under investigation and the cause of death has not yet been determined, pending autopsy results.

Police were notified just before 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 12 that a person was lying along 110th Street North, south of Washington Avenue. Lindsey was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Officer are investigating the death as suspicious, but have not publicly released any additional details.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Town of Grant, Grand Rapids Fire Department, Portage County Medical Examiner, and Wisconsin State Patrol-Traffic Reconstruction Unit.

Comments / 0

Related
WJFW-TV

One person facing charges following Friday's fatal accident

UPDATE 11-21-22 11 a.m. - The names of the individuals involved in last Friday's fatal accident in Amherst have been released. The vehicle's operator was identified as Axel Crus-Zelaya, 30, from Appleton. Cruz-Zelaya was arrested after the crash. The Portage Co. Sheriff's Office has requested that Cruz-Zelaya be charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid license - causing death.
AMHERST, WI
WausauPilot

Driver facing criminal charges in fatal Hwy. 10 crash

An Appleton man is facing felony charges in a crash that led to the death of a 58-year-old passenger, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported at about 7 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18 on Hwy. 10 west of CTH B in Amherst Junction. Miguel Angel Hernandez-Valdivia, of Appleton, died at the scene.
APPLETON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Statewide alert issued for fraud suspect who hit eastern Wisconsin banks

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A state alert has been issued for a bank fraud suspect who recently struck in eastern Wisconsin. On Nov. 21, Kimberly A. Maine, 51, attempted to cash a check worth $3,640 at Bank First National, 202 N Hickory Street in Whitelaw. Investigators say she used the name Kelly E. Sutherland and provided a debit card and Wisconsin driver’s license with the name Kelly Sutherland.
WISCONSIN STATE
95.5 FM WIFC

One Dead in Shawano County Incident

SHAWANO, WI (WSAU) — Police in Shawano shot and killed one person after they were called to a home for a domestic incident on Saturday. Officers were called to a home in the 900 block of Lafayette Street for a disturbance. Once they got to the home, they went to the basement to find one person with their hands in the air and another holding a shotgun.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Hunting tragedy leaves 11-year-old boy dead

An 11-year-old boy was fatally shot by a member of his hunting party Sunday morning, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources. The shooting was reported at about 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 in the Green Lake County town of Seneca. Police say a 41-year-old man was unloading his firearm while it was placed in the back seat a vehicle when the gun discharged. A bullet struck the boy in the chest.
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

11-Year-Old Killed In Wisconsin Hunting Incident

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical services responded to a fatal deer hunting-related incident in the Township of Seneca in Green Lake County. On Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, shortly after 9:00 a.m., an 11-year-old...
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Deputies arrest 3 in central Wisconsin on numerous drug charges, search warrant finds roughly $8k worth of narcotics

QUINCY, Wis. (WFRV) – A search warrant conducted by deputies in central Wisconsin led to the seizure of multiple drugs totaling roughly $8,000 in street value, and three arrests. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, deputies reportedly found methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and THC at the residence, as well...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Multiple injuries, two dead after numerous crashes on I-41

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) released more information on the deadly I-41 crash near Appleton on Sunday. According to WisDOT, around 3:30 p.m., a crash occurred on I-41 NB/SB at mile marker 144 in Outagamie County. On I-41 northbound at Highway 441, there was...
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Appleton Police Identify Victim in Summer Street Death

The Appleton Police Department has identified the individual who was found dead in their home earlier this week. Officers were called to the home in the 700 block of West Summer Street, where they found the body of 31-year-old Erik B. Hudson Jr of Fox Crossing. An autopsy was conducted...
APPLETON, WI
MLive

Missing man found dead in Lake Superior after deputies notice damaged guardrail

BARAGA COUNTY, MI – A 35-year-old Michigan man was found dead in 11 feet of water Thursday, Nov. 17, after he had been reported missing earlier in the week, police said. At 9:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, deputies from the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a missing person complaint, according to a news release. The L’Anse man hadn’t reported to work that day and was last seen early Monday morning.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
Hot 104.7

Rural Minnesota Man Sentenced For Murdering Father, Torching Home

Le Center, MN (KROC-AM News) - A south-central Minnesota man has been sentenced to more than 25 years in prison for the murder of his father. 27-year-old Hardy Wills-Traxler earlier entered a guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge connected to the death of 64-year-old Bruce Traxler in late January of last year. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors in LeSueur County dismissed an arson charge.
LE CENTER, MN
wrcitytimes.com

Body found in Town of Grant identified

STEVENS POINT – Portage County officials have identified the body found lying in a ditch. Safandre Lindsey, 41, was discovered Saturday, Nov. 12, at approximately 5:23 p.m., along a portion of 110th Street North, south of Washington Avenue, in an area of the Portage County Town of Grant with a Wisconsin Rapids mailing address. Sheriff Mike Lukas says Lindsey was from the Chicago area. Lukas also indicated in a written press release the investigation into the circumstances around Safandre’s death are still being investigated. The cause of death is still undetermined pending the results of the autopsy, performed by the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Department of Pathology.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Family, pets escape house fire in Town of Seymour

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire engulfed a more than century-old home in the Town of Seymour Sunday. At about 8:24 p.m., Seymour City and Rural Fire Departments were called to a home filling with smoke on Pearl Street. Smoke detectors alerted the family to the fire. The family evacuated the...
SEYMOUR, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police: Appleton death was homicide, and it wasn’t a random crime

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Police Department says the suspicious death they’re investigating on W. Summer St. is now being investigated as a homicide, and it was not a random crime. As we reported Tuesday, people coming to visit a relative found a person dead inside a house...
APPLETON, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
21K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy