Man dead after West Virginia shooting
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is dead after a shooting in the Glen Jean area of Fayette County on Monday. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department says that deputies got a call around 9 p.m. about a man who had been shot in the abdomen. The man was found inside a trailer at the Mountainair Mobile […]
wfxrtv.com
Man arrested in West Virginia for battery, strangulation and more charges
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) arrested a man for domestic battery, strangulation or suffocation, and more charges. Willie McCoy was arrested in the Beech Creek community by Cpl. M.J. Mounts with assistance from the Gilbert Police Department, the MCSO says. According to...
Suspect arrested after man shot in stomach in Sissonville, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man has been charged in relation to a shooting that happened earlier this month in the Sissonville area. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that a suspect is in custody and has been charged with wanton endangerment and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He will be arraigned […]
West Virginia man found guilty of killing man and dumping body in the bed of truck
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (TCD) -- A man was recently found guilty of killing a 41-year-old victim and dumping the body in the bed of a truck last year. On Friday, Nov. 18, the Mason County Prosecutor’s Office announced that Anthony Yester was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and concealment of a dead body.
Raleigh County man sentenced for witness retaliation
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – A Raleigh County man was sentenced to prison for witness retaliation. David Stanley, 46, of Bolt, was sentenced today to three years and five months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for retaliation against a government witness. According to court information, from July 2021 through August […]
WSAZ
Deadly shooting reported in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man died following a shooting Monday night in Fayette County, according to Sheriff Mike Fridley. The shooting was reported just before 9 p.m. Monday. Deputies were advised a man had been shot in the stomach inside a trailer at the Mountainair Mobile Home Park...
West Virginia man gets over sentenced 3 years for retaliating against a government witness
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for retaliating against a government witness in a criminal case involving the defendant’s brother. David Stanley, 46, of the Raleigh County community of Bolt, was sentenced in federal court Monday for sending several intimidating and threatening […]
Buck illegally killed in Putnam County results in a $10,000 enhanced penalty
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Natural Resources Police Sgt Chattin and Officer Holloran have been busy in Putnam County recently. Officers stated that they investigated a complaint in the Bills Creek area that led to a suspect admitting that he shot an 8-point buck at dark. The inside spread of the deer measures a little over 22 inches resulting in a $10,000 enhanced penalty.
SILVER ALERT: West Virginia man still missing, last seen in Smithers area
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Authorities are still searching for a man missing from the Rand area of Kanawha County. On Nov. 3, a Silver Alert was issued for 68-year-old Mark Aaron Coles. Silver Alerts are issued for missing people who are elderly or have a cognitive impairment. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has released video clips […]
WSAZ
Man charged following Kanawha County shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been charged following a shooting on November 9 in Sissonville, according to Kanawha County deputies. David Anthony Walker, 43, of Charleston, appeared in magistrate court Monday. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a wooded area of Walker Drive...
Woman pleads guilty to federal drug crime
HUNTINGTON, WV (WVNS) — A West Virginia woman accepted a guilty plea to distribution of a quantity of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine. According to court documents, Melissa Dawn Lockhart, 49, of Huntington, sold approximately 5 grams of methamphetamine on February 25, 2021 to an undercover officer at her Huntington home. Her scheduling is […]
wfxrtv.com
West Virginia man admits to possessing 690 grams of fentanyl, selling 200 grams of meth
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Huntington man pleaded guilty on Monday to selling quantities of meth and fentanyl and to having a firearm in relation to a drug crime. According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), 26-year-old Kilan Nicks, also known as “Low,” maintained two Huntington residences, one on Roby Road and one on 18th Street, to store and sell drugs. In addition, Nicks was involved in drug activity that occurred at two other residences.
West Virginia work truck had a Black statue with a rope around neck
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article contains graphic imagery. CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Residents in Cabell County say they are concerned after several alleged racially-charged incidents have occurred recently, including one in a company work truck. A viewer – who wanted to remain anonymous – sent in an image of what looks to be a black […]
wchsnetwork.com
Man charged in Sissonville shooting
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — A Charleston man has been charged in a shooting incident that took place in Sissonville earlier this month. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, David Anthony Walker, 43, appeared in magistrate court Monday. Walker has been charged with wanton endangerment and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
Vehicle crashes into shop on Route 10 in Barboursville, West Virginia
BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a shop on Route 10 in the Barboursville area, dispatchers say. Cabell County dispatchers say this happened just before 8:15 p.m. in the 5200 block of Route 10. They say the vehicle went into a driveway and then went […]
Former United States Postal Service worker in West Virginia pleads guilty to mail crime
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A former U.S. Postal Service worker in Cottageville plead guilty Monday to the delay or destruction of mail. A press release from the United States Department of Justice says that Earnestine White, 48 of Evans, worked as a clerk at the Cottageville Post Office from 2017 to 2021 where she […]
wchstv.com
Person of interest sought in Huntington fire investigation, police say
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Huntington Fire Marshal’s Office is seeking a person of interest in connection with a fire. Police said in a Facebook post Friday that the fire happened in the early morning of Oct. 24 in the 1100 block of Sixth Avenue. Photos that accompany...
West Virginia man allegedly stabbed brother in argument about cats
The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office has released new information about a stabbing that took place in Sissonville Thursday afternoon.
Metro News
1 hospitalized after Kanawha County school bus crash
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County school bus with children on board collided with an SUV early Monday morning in Charleston leaving one person injured. Authorities said the crash happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Washington Street East and Elizabeth Street near the state Capitol. It’s...
wchstv.com
Police: Man sought in investigation in Hurricane after items stolen from multiple vehicles
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hurricane police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man captured on surveillance video who is wanted for questioning in a theft investigation at a hotel. The Hurricane Police Department said in a Facebook post Friday that items were stolen from multiple...
