ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, WV

Comments / 1

Related
WOWK 13 News

Man dead after West Virginia shooting

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is dead after a shooting in the Glen Jean area of Fayette County on Monday. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department says that deputies got a call around 9 p.m. about a man who had been shot in the abdomen. The man was found inside a trailer at the Mountainair Mobile […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Raleigh County man sentenced for witness retaliation

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – A Raleigh County man was sentenced to prison for witness retaliation. David Stanley, 46, of Bolt, was sentenced today to three years and five months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for retaliation against a government witness. According to court information, from July 2021 through August […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Deadly shooting reported in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man died following a shooting Monday night in Fayette County, according to Sheriff Mike Fridley. The shooting was reported just before 9 p.m. Monday. Deputies were advised a man had been shot in the stomach inside a trailer at the Mountainair Mobile Home Park...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man gets over sentenced 3 years for retaliating against a government witness

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for retaliating against a government witness in a criminal case involving the defendant’s brother. David Stanley, 46, of the Raleigh County community of Bolt, was sentenced in federal court Monday for sending several intimidating and threatening […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Buck illegally killed in Putnam County results in a $10,000 enhanced penalty

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Natural Resources Police Sgt Chattin and Officer Holloran have been busy in Putnam County recently. Officers stated that they investigated a complaint in the Bills Creek area that led to a suspect admitting that he shot an 8-point buck at dark. The inside spread of the deer measures a little over 22 inches resulting in a $10,000 enhanced penalty.
WSAZ

Man charged following Kanawha County shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been charged following a shooting on November 9 in Sissonville, according to Kanawha County deputies. David Anthony Walker, 43, of Charleston, appeared in magistrate court Monday. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a wooded area of Walker Drive...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Woman pleads guilty to federal drug crime

HUNTINGTON, WV (WVNS) — A West Virginia woman accepted a guilty plea to distribution of a quantity of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine. According to court documents, Melissa Dawn Lockhart, 49, of Huntington, sold approximately 5 grams of methamphetamine on February 25, 2021 to an undercover officer at her Huntington home. Her scheduling is […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
wfxrtv.com

West Virginia man admits to possessing 690 grams of fentanyl, selling 200 grams of meth

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Huntington man pleaded guilty on Monday to selling quantities of meth and fentanyl and to having a firearm in relation to a drug crime. According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), 26-year-old Kilan Nicks, also known as “Low,” maintained two Huntington residences, one on Roby Road and one on 18th Street, to store and sell drugs. In addition, Nicks was involved in drug activity that occurred at two other residences.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Man charged in Sissonville shooting

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — A Charleston man has been charged in a shooting incident that took place in Sissonville earlier this month. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, David Anthony Walker, 43, appeared in magistrate court Monday. Walker has been charged with wanton endangerment and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
SISSONVILLE, WV
Metro News

1 hospitalized after Kanawha County school bus crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County school bus with children on board collided with an SUV early Monday morning in Charleston leaving one person injured. Authorities said the crash happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Washington Street East and Elizabeth Street near the state Capitol. It’s...
CHARLESTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy