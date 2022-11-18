HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Huntington man pleaded guilty on Monday to selling quantities of meth and fentanyl and to having a firearm in relation to a drug crime. According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), 26-year-old Kilan Nicks, also known as “Low,” maintained two Huntington residences, one on Roby Road and one on 18th Street, to store and sell drugs. In addition, Nicks was involved in drug activity that occurred at two other residences.

