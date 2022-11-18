Um…please the restaurants are happy when snowbirds are gone. Mostly they are rude and bad enough they act like if it wasn’t for them the square wouldn’t survive! Please..us full-time residents keep them in business. We don’t go up to the square during snowbird season. And second there are more people living here full time now. One letter awhile ago said 90 percent of people in The Villages are snowbirds..uh nope. Come over the turnpike side and you will see there are tons of people who live here full time. But it is still busy all the time. We need more stores and restaurants instead of homes.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO