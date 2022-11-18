Read full article on original website
westorlandonews.com
Lease Agreement for Second Specialty Hospital in Orlando
ScionHealth announced the signing of an agreement with Upshot Capital Advisors to lease land at 9278 Turkey Lake Road in the heart of the Orlando tourism district to build and operate a 53-bed long-term acute care hospital (LTACH) featuring a rehabilitation unit. The three-story, approximately 70,000-square-foot facility is expected to...
Community With A Heart is underway
We all face trials and tribulations in life, some more than others. Imagine the heartache of not being able to provide your children with adequate care or losing your barely-making-it job because your car broke down or facing homelessness with no money to keep up on the rent. These are...
Villages Daily Sun
Church preschool announces details of expansion plans
Ask Aimee Knoepfel what the highlight of the school day is at Amazing Grace Early Learning Center in Oxford, and the school director will say it’s when construction workers drop by to work on expanding the facility. “The worker that uses the bulldozer has become quite the celebrity to...
leesburg-news.com
Lake Tech announces November students of the month
Lake Technical College recently announced its November students of the month:. Gregory Goshern – Automotive Collision Technology. Donovan Landin – Professional Culinary Arts & Hospitality. Robert Wilkins – Cloud Computing & Virtualization. Holly Wales – CNC Machining Specialist. James Noak –Enterprise Desktop & Mobile Support.
Marion County continues to look after unclaimed bodies
Roberts of Ocala Funerals and Cremations will continue to handle unclaimed bodies in Marion County under a revised agreement unanimously approved recently by the Marion County Board of County Commissioners. Roberts oversees the disposition process as part of a longstanding service offered by the county. This service includes pickup, storage...
Bay News 9
The Villages potential expansion into Leesburg divides community
LEESBURG, Fla. — Leesburg residents could see more development from The Villages retirement community. Earlier this month the city commission approved the transfer of 500 acres of land in exchange for The Villages to build and maintain a new wastewater system for the area. What You Need To Know.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg selling an additional 515 acres to The Villages for more houses and retail expansion
Leesburg city commissioners have agreed to sell a 515-acre track of land to The Villages in exchange for The Villages constructing a rapid infiltration basin system for the city. The system will have the capacity to treat up to 9 million gallons of wastewater per day. The tract where the...
villages-news.com
More Villagers calling for elimination of anonymous complaint system
More Villagers are calling for the elimination of the anonymous complaint system now that data seems to support the argument. Community Development District 5 has taken the bold step of ending the acceptance of anonymous complaints when it comes to deed compliance. CDD 5 supervisors on Friday reviewed data that appears to indicate that the move has ended “frivolous” complaints. Or as CDD 5 Chairman Gary Kadow has suggested, it has halted trolls and vengeful neighbors who manipulate the system.
orangeobserver.com
Here are the OCPS make-up days for hurricanes Ian and Nicole
Following hurricanes Ian and Nicole, Orange County Public Schools has released an updated calendar reflecting the make-up days for the days lost during both storms. For Nicole, students now will have regular classes on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, and Friday, March 10, 2023. They also will have no early dismissal on Wednesday, April 5.
leesburg-news.com
Eleanor J. Boulier
Eleanor J. Boulier, 86, Leesburg, Florida went to be with the Lord on November 17, 2022 at U. F. Health The Villages Hospital with her loving brother Allen by her side. Eleanor was born on October 12, 1936 in Edwards Township, New York to her parents Albert E. Skeldon and Maude M. (Sparling) Skeldon.
Inaugural Arabian horse experience introduces guests to breed
The Arabian Horse Promotional Fund, Inc., a non-profit that introduces people to the Arabian horse and its beloved traits, is hosting its inaugural Keystone Charity Arabian Horse Experience Friday, November 25 through Saturday, November 26. The free Thanksgiving weekend event will occur during the 54th Annual Arabian Horse Association of Florida’s (AHAF) Holiday Festival at the World Equestrian Center located at 1390 NW 80th Ave, Ocala, FL 34482.
Central Florida doctor accused of getting paid to write illegal opioid prescriptions
SANFORD, Fla. — A Central Florida doctor has been charged in a multimillion-dollar drug conspiracy that investigators said started in Michigan and put hundreds of thousands of prescription pills out on the street. Dr. Juan Bayolo is accused of getting paid to illegally write opioid prescriptions for patients who...
ocala-news.com
Belleview Police Department to host upcoming Citizens Prosecutor Academy
The Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office will host its free six-week Citizens Prosecutor Academy course in Belleview beginning in February, and residents of Citrus, Hernando, Lake, Marion, and Sumter counties are eligible to sign up. The Citizens Prosecutor Academy will take place at 2 p.m. on every Wednesday,...
Here are the Thanksgiving closures and changes to services in your county
ORLANDO, Fla. — Thanksgiving is this week, and services and offices will be closed in observance of the holiday. Here is a list of what is closed or will have service changes in your area. Lake County. The following offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday:. -Lake County...
ocala-news.com
Marion County reports another slight rise in COVID-19 cases
The Florida Department of Health recently released its virus summary for the week of Friday, November 11 through Thursday, November 17, and it shows that new COVID-19 cases in Marion County have slightly increased for the second consecutive report. According to the Florida Department of Health in Marion County’s (DOH-Marion)...
villages-news.com
At this rate seniors will have to leave The Villages
Mary is right, but the high increase of property taxes are out of hand. We have inflation, high medical cost, and insurance. We have lot of people on fixed income, mostly women. as well as couples. Doesn’t anyone care?. At this rate seniors will have to leave The Villages.
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights Magnolia Family Urgent Care
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One family medical care business is offering brand new technology to help you look younger. On this week’s Weekly Buzz, hear about Magnolia Family Urgent Care.
villages-news.com
The full-timers – not the snowbirds – really support the restaurants
Um…please the restaurants are happy when snowbirds are gone. Mostly they are rude and bad enough they act like if it wasn’t for them the square wouldn’t survive! Please..us full-time residents keep them in business. We don’t go up to the square during snowbird season. And second there are more people living here full time now. One letter awhile ago said 90 percent of people in The Villages are snowbirds..uh nope. Come over the turnpike side and you will see there are tons of people who live here full time. But it is still busy all the time. We need more stores and restaurants instead of homes.
WCJB
Jury deliberation begins for Marion County Oath Keeper accused of storming U.S. Capitol
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCJB) - Jury deliberations are set to be underway in the trial of Marion County Oath Keeper, Kelly Meggs, and four other members of the militia group. Prosecutors say the defendants discussed using violence to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Meggs didn’t testify during the seven-week...
Seek and ye shall find
Spiritual, nondenominational and inclusive are words that come up often while discussing the gatherings that take place at the Lost and Found Club. Located east of downtown Ocala at 616 South Pine Ave., the nonprofit offers a welcoming space for 12-step meetings focused on the recovery process. You don’t have to have a substance-abuse addiction to attend a club meeting; “Even cellphones have become addictive,” said manager Victoria Dice.
