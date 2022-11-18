Read full article on original website
Thanksgiving Day store hours: What’s open, closed in Clay County, Jacksonville areaDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Oakleaf, Orange Park, Fleming Island high schools rank top 3 in Marching Band State ChampionshipZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Jacksonville man faces charges of grand theft from Clay County Walmart, drug possessionZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Free community lunch on Thanksgiving Day held at First Baptist Church of Orange ParkDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Motorist Alert: Roadwork along Hibernia Forest Drive begins this weekZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record
Firehouse Subs build-out approved at Jacksonville International Airport
The city issued a permit Nov. 21 for Auld & White Constructors LLC to build-out the new Firehouse Subs location in Concourse C at Jacksonville International Airport at a project cost of $399,000. Firehouse Subs, which will lose its existing post-security space during construction of Concourse B, will move to...
Jacksonville Daily Record
First Coast Cookies opening second location
First Coast Cookies is renovating an almost 2,000-square-foot building that owner Michelle Rhoades bought to open a second location at 4610 San Juan Ave. in West Jacksonville. Rhoades formed The Randstar Group LLC in April and bought the property for $550,000 in June. Her first shop is a 746-square-foot location...
thejaxsonmag.com
USS Orleck may move down the river
The historic warship once known as the “Grey Ghost” may be moving down the St. Johns River to another temporary home after the Mayor’s Office filed an emergency bill to initiate the move. But that home is actually the permanent pier that the Jacksonville Historic Naval Ship...
Jacksonville Daily Record
City Council to introduce $10.1 million incentives package for Paysafe headquarters
The Jacksonville City Council is expected to introduce legislation Nov. 22 that would award $10.1 million in cash grants to online payment provider Paysafe Ltd. to bring its North American headquarters and 600 jobs to Northeast Florida. The bill, filed Nov. 16 by Mayor Lenny Curry’s administration, includes an exhibit...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Sportsman’s Warehouse open in River City Marketplace
Sportsman’s Warehouse at River City Marketplace in North Jacksonville officially opens Dec. 2. The outdoor specialty retailer, which began a soft opening Nov. 21, is at 13075 City Square Drive, No. 107, next to Burlington. It is in part of what was once Gander Mountain. Store hours are 9...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Downtown Southbank Hampton Inn sold for $15.9 million
The Hampton Inn at 1331 Prudential Drive on the Downtown Southbank sold Nov. 14 for $15.925 million. The seller was Jacksonville Hotel Property Company LLC. The buyer was a group of companies. They comprise Fortune Investments L.L.C. of Charlotte, North Carolina (85%); J&A Hotel Investments LLC (12%); The Navroz F....
Police presence reported in Riverside area of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There's a large police presence being reported in Riverside Tuesday afternoon.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Southern Steer Butcher opening in Ortega
The city issued a permit Nov. 1 for Emerald C’s Development Inc. to build-out a 2,275-square-foot former Pizza Hut for Southern Steer Butcher at 5421 Roosevelt Blvd. at a project cost of $200,000. Southern Steer Butcher says it offers “fresh cuts of quality meat from sustainable farms. Whether you’re...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Southern Grounds preparing for airport restaurant
Southern Grounds Coffee is preparing to build-out in the pre-security area at Jacksonville International Airport. The city is reviewing a permit application for Auld & White Constructors LLC to renovate almost 2,000 square feet of space at an estimated cost of $300,000. C&S Companies of Orlando is the architect. Jacksonville-based...
Jacksonville Daily Record
IKO pursuing 700,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Clay County
IKO Industries, a 71-year-old Toronto-based maker of roofing, waterproofing and insulation products for the residential and commercial markets, is working toward construction of an almost 700,000-square-foot manufacturing complex in Clay County. A conceptual site plan for IKO South shows a 306,476-square-foot ISO (insulation) board manufacturing facility and office, a 265,381-square-foot...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Mayoral hopefuls talk economic development, Downtown at Rotary forum
Seven of the nine candidates vying to be Jacksonville’s next mayor outlined their visions Nov. 21 for local economic development in Downtown. The Rotary Club of Jacksonville sponsored the event at the Marriott Jacksonville Downtown. The forum also included discussion about education, public safety and the health of the...
Jacksonville Daily Record
McDonald’s renovating in Tinseltown
McDonald’s is renovating its almost 3,000-square-foot restaurant at 4291 Southside Blvd. in the Tinseltown area. The city issued a permit Nov. 9 for Stansell Properties & Development LLC of Odessa to make renovations at a project cost of $369,475. Work includes the installation of new modular front counters and...
Dead rodents, droppings and unsafe sanitary conditions reported at TIAA Bank Field concession stands
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to food inspection reports filed with the Department of Business & Professional Regulations, health inspectors have found dead rodents, rodent droppings and unsafe sanitary conditions at TIAA Bank Field concession stands. Over 100 violations were found during routine food inspections that took place on November...
JFRD: No one hurt, two houses affected in fire in Windy Hill
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department reported that it responded to a double house fire on Beckley Place. JFRD told Action News Jax that firefighters were dispatched to the location at 8:38 a.m. and realized the fire affected two houses. The fire was quickly put out with minor damage.
Armored vehicles arrive at an active scene in Jacksonville’s Southside neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Armored trucks and SWAT have just arrived on scene at a neighborhood in Jacksonville’s Southside. JSO has stated that SWAT has managed to talk down a man into coming out of a home. There were no hostages or reported injuries at this time. Police have taken him into custody.
Two arrested for August murder in Riverside
Jacksonville, Fl — Three months after a Riverside murder, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has announced an arrest. The victim was found on August 17 inside a home on Federica Place. Detectives quickly determined foul play was involved and, ultimately, two people of interest were developed. Those men, 28-year-old...
First Coast News
A look at the weather on the first Thanksgiving
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Weather is always an important factor around holidays and this includes thanksgiving. But you may be curious what was the weather like at the first Thanksgiving. It was in Massachusetts and in late November right?. So, it must have been cold... Check what our local weather...
National Virtual Career Fair for Veterans
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — DAV and RecruitMilitary are hosting the National Virtual Career Fair for Veterans Tuesday, November 22nd from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. CST online. Veterans can meet 90+ employers seeking their intangible skillsets and highly qualified talent. Registration is free and available online to all transitioning military, veterans, military spouses and dependents.
beckersspine.com
Plaintiffs seek damages from Florida hospital in suit against orthopedic surgeon
A Florida judge has ruled that plaintiffs pursuing a malpractice suit against orthopedic surgeon David Heekin, MD, can also seek damages against Jacksonville, Fla.-based St. Vincent's Hospital, news station WJXT reported Nov. 21. More than 400 patients have accused Dr. Heekin for operating on them while impaired by a neurological...
FWC and SJSO find missing bicyclist deceased in Guana State Park
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — UPDATE 1:39 p.m.- Mehofer’s body was found within the park. Foul play is not suspected, but the final cause of death is pending the autopsy from the Medical Examiner’s Office. ORIGINAL STORY. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Wildlife Commission...
