Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

Firehouse Subs build-out approved at Jacksonville International Airport

The city issued a permit Nov. 21 for Auld & White Constructors LLC to build-out the new Firehouse Subs location in Concourse C at Jacksonville International Airport at a project cost of $399,000. Firehouse Subs, which will lose its existing post-security space during construction of Concourse B, will move to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

First Coast Cookies opening second location

First Coast Cookies is renovating an almost 2,000-square-foot building that owner Michelle Rhoades bought to open a second location at 4610 San Juan Ave. in West Jacksonville. Rhoades formed The Randstar Group LLC in April and bought the property for $550,000 in June. Her first shop is a 746-square-foot location...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

USS Orleck may move down the river

The historic warship once known as the “Grey Ghost” may be moving down the St. Johns River to another temporary home after the Mayor’s Office filed an emergency bill to initiate the move. But that home is actually the permanent pier that the Jacksonville Historic Naval Ship...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Sportsman’s Warehouse open in River City Marketplace

Sportsman’s Warehouse at River City Marketplace in North Jacksonville officially opens Dec. 2. The outdoor specialty retailer, which began a soft opening Nov. 21, is at 13075 City Square Drive, No. 107, next to Burlington. It is in part of what was once Gander Mountain. Store hours are 9...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Downtown Southbank Hampton Inn sold for $15.9 million

The Hampton Inn at 1331 Prudential Drive on the Downtown Southbank sold Nov. 14 for $15.925 million. The seller was Jacksonville Hotel Property Company LLC. The buyer was a group of companies. They comprise Fortune Investments L.L.C. of Charlotte, North Carolina (85%); J&A Hotel Investments LLC (12%); The Navroz F....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Southern Steer Butcher opening in Ortega

The city issued a permit Nov. 1 for Emerald C’s Development Inc. to build-out a 2,275-square-foot former Pizza Hut for Southern Steer Butcher at 5421 Roosevelt Blvd. at a project cost of $200,000. Southern Steer Butcher says it offers “fresh cuts of quality meat from sustainable farms. Whether you’re...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Southern Grounds preparing for airport restaurant

Southern Grounds Coffee is preparing to build-out in the pre-security area at Jacksonville International Airport. The city is reviewing a permit application for Auld & White Constructors LLC to renovate almost 2,000 square feet of space at an estimated cost of $300,000. C&S Companies of Orlando is the architect. Jacksonville-based...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

IKO pursuing 700,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Clay County

IKO Industries, a 71-year-old Toronto-based maker of roofing, waterproofing and insulation products for the residential and commercial markets, is working toward construction of an almost 700,000-square-foot manufacturing complex in Clay County. A conceptual site plan for IKO South shows a 306,476-square-foot ISO (insulation) board manufacturing facility and office, a 265,381-square-foot...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Mayoral hopefuls talk economic development, Downtown at Rotary forum

Seven of the nine candidates vying to be Jacksonville’s next mayor outlined their visions Nov. 21 for local economic development in Downtown. The Rotary Club of Jacksonville sponsored the event at the Marriott Jacksonville Downtown. The forum also included discussion about education, public safety and the health of the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

McDonald’s renovating in Tinseltown

McDonald’s is renovating its almost 3,000-square-foot restaurant at 4291 Southside Blvd. in the Tinseltown area. The city issued a permit Nov. 9 for Stansell Properties & Development LLC of Odessa to make renovations at a project cost of $369,475. Work includes the installation of new modular front counters and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Dead rodents, droppings and unsafe sanitary conditions reported at TIAA Bank Field concession stands

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to food inspection reports filed with the Department of Business & Professional Regulations, health inspectors have found dead rodents, rodent droppings and unsafe sanitary conditions at TIAA Bank Field concession stands. Over 100 violations were found during routine food inspections that took place on November...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

Two arrested for August murder in Riverside

Jacksonville, Fl — Three months after a Riverside murder, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has announced an arrest. The victim was found on August 17 inside a home on Federica Place. Detectives quickly determined foul play was involved and, ultimately, two people of interest were developed. Those men, 28-year-old...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

A look at the weather on the first Thanksgiving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Weather is always an important factor around holidays and this includes thanksgiving. But you may be curious what was the weather like at the first Thanksgiving. It was in Massachusetts and in late November right?. So, it must have been cold... Check what our local weather...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

National Virtual Career Fair for Veterans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — DAV and RecruitMilitary are hosting the National Virtual Career Fair for Veterans Tuesday, November 22nd from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. CST online. Veterans can meet 90+ employers seeking their intangible skillsets and highly qualified talent. Registration is free and available online to all transitioning military, veterans, military spouses and dependents.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

