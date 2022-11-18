ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

FOX 61

New Haven warming centers now open through spring

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Several warming centers in New Haven will open up for the winter starting Tuesday. These winter warming centers will house up to 160 people who are experiencing homelessness thanks to the $4.6 million in federal funds intended to enhance the service infrastructure for helping the city's homeless population.
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Fire Ground Survival Program comes to Connecticut

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A federal program geared to assist firefighters made its first visit to Connecticut to offer a week-long of training. Through a FEMA grant, the “Fire Ground Survival Program” came to the Manchester Fire Department to train their firefighters as well as some East Hartford Firefighters and firefighters from Manchester’s 8th District Department.
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

New Haven holiday events kick off this weekend

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Holiday cheer will start this weekend in New Haven with Small Business Saturday. The Shops at Yale is hosting a celebration that includes ice carving, carolers and a visit from Santa. “You look at the vibrancy of our community,” New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said. “This is an opportunity for […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Winterfest Returns to Bushnell Park in Hartford

NBC Connecticut, Telemundo Connecticut, and Comcast are Connecting You to Joy during Winterfest Hartford!. From November 25 through January 8, Hartford’s Bushnell Park will be alive with winter activities and free fun for the entire family. Come to Downtown Hartford and enjoy free outdoor ice skating all week from...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

United Way gives away turkeys to families in need this weekend

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The United Way of Greater New Haven is giving away free Thanksgiving turkeys this weekend. Volunteers handed out turkeys, sides and all the fixings on Friday morning in New Haven at the Atwater Senior Center and Bella Vista. “This is a partnership with Vertical Church who helped coordinate everything,” said […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Here are 8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in December

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants around Connecticut, from a Westport outpost for fresh Italian pastas to a Cromwell taco spot with rotating churro flavors. Plan b Burger Bar. Hartford. Plan b, the Connecticut restaurant brand known for its emphasis...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Monroe student named 2023 Connecticut's Kid Governor

MONROE, Connecticut — A fifth-grade student from Monroe has been elected by her peers to serve as Connecticut's Kid Governor for 2023. Elisavet "Ellie" Mendez attends Monroe Elementary School and ran on a platform to bring awareness to anxiety and depression in youth. Mendez will be the state's eighth...
MONROE, CT
FOX 61

Drive-thru House of Bread banquet raises funds for Hartford soup kitchen

HARTFORD, Conn. — A slow roll of cars in a Downtown Hartford parking lot continued to gain traction for the annual House of Bread Hunger Banquet Drive-Thru on Wednesday. The event is held before Thanksgiving to help raise funds for the homeless population in Hartford. Donors drive up and pay $30 for a paper bag filled with soup, bread, and a coffee mug from the House of Bread.
HARTFORD, CT
