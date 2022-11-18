Read full article on original website
New Haven warming centers now open through spring
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Several warming centers in New Haven will open up for the winter starting Tuesday. These winter warming centers will house up to 160 people who are experiencing homelessness thanks to the $4.6 million in federal funds intended to enhance the service infrastructure for helping the city's homeless population.
Fire Ground Survival Program comes to Connecticut
MANCHESTER, Conn. — A federal program geared to assist firefighters made its first visit to Connecticut to offer a week-long of training. Through a FEMA grant, the “Fire Ground Survival Program” came to the Manchester Fire Department to train their firefighters as well as some East Hartford Firefighters and firefighters from Manchester’s 8th District Department.
Thanksgiving food costs soar, local shoppers preparing for the holiday
GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Thanksgiving is just two days away and unfortunately, inflation is on the menu this year. Some shoppers are hitting multiple stores to find the best deals, and the last-minute hunt for the lowest cost on all the fixings starts now. "Everything is too expensive," said one...
New Haven holiday events kick off this weekend
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Holiday cheer will start this weekend in New Haven with Small Business Saturday. The Shops at Yale is hosting a celebration that includes ice carving, carolers and a visit from Santa. “You look at the vibrancy of our community,” New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said. “This is an opportunity for […]
'A holiday miracle.' Bridgeport family moves back into condo following fire
News 12 Connecticut first reported on the health care worker a year ago when her condo tucked away at the end of Woodmont Avenue was gutted by fire.
Winterfest Returns to Bushnell Park in Hartford
NBC Connecticut, Telemundo Connecticut, and Comcast are Connecting You to Joy during Winterfest Hartford!. From November 25 through January 8, Hartford’s Bushnell Park will be alive with winter activities and free fun for the entire family. Come to Downtown Hartford and enjoy free outdoor ice skating all week from...
United Way gives away turkeys to families in need this weekend
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The United Way of Greater New Haven is giving away free Thanksgiving turkeys this weekend. Volunteers handed out turkeys, sides and all the fixings on Friday morning in New Haven at the Atwater Senior Center and Bella Vista. “This is a partnership with Vertical Church who helped coordinate everything,” said […]
Bridgeport Rescue Mission hands out free Thanksgiving meals for people in need
The organization is handing out 7,000 free meals to those in need at the Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre as part of their Great Thanksgiving Project.
Here are 8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in December
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants around Connecticut, from a Westport outpost for fresh Italian pastas to a Cromwell taco spot with rotating churro flavors. Plan b Burger Bar. Hartford. Plan b, the Connecticut restaurant brand known for its emphasis...
Monroe student named 2023 Connecticut's Kid Governor
MONROE, Connecticut — A fifth-grade student from Monroe has been elected by her peers to serve as Connecticut's Kid Governor for 2023. Elisavet "Ellie" Mendez attends Monroe Elementary School and ran on a platform to bring awareness to anxiety and depression in youth. Mendez will be the state's eighth...
Staying warm: Hartford homeless visit Dunkin’ Donuts park for boots, clothing
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The city’s homeless lined up to receive boots, warm clothing, and medical support at Dunkin Donuts’ Park on Friday. Stanley Smith, who knows the harsh reality of being homeless in the winter, is now staying at a shelter in Hartford. “It’s bad out there, but if you got the right stuff, […]
Sisterhood Reigns At “Women’s Power” Panel
That was one of the takeaways from a spirited, and often inspiring, discussion among a powerhouse slate of women’s power panelists at the Big Connect Business Expo in the College Room at the Omni New Haven hotel. The panel discussion took place at the Temple Street hotel on Thursday....
Community members speak out against noose found at RHAM High School
HEBRON, Conn. — Concerned community members are outraged after a noose was found in a boys' locker room at RHAM (Regional Hebron, Andover, Marlborough) High School Friday morning. At a board of education meeting Monday evening, they spoke out about what they say is an issue larger than this...
Drive-thru House of Bread banquet raises funds for Hartford soup kitchen
HARTFORD, Conn. — A slow roll of cars in a Downtown Hartford parking lot continued to gain traction for the annual House of Bread Hunger Banquet Drive-Thru on Wednesday. The event is held before Thanksgiving to help raise funds for the homeless population in Hartford. Donors drive up and pay $30 for a paper bag filled with soup, bread, and a coffee mug from the House of Bread.
The return of the 'Road Race Ruckers' means Thanksgiving Day is around the corner
EAST GRANBY, Conn — The Road Race Ruckers are returning to the Manchester Road Race once again. This team of athletes has made Manchester Road Race Day into a Thanksgiving tradition that endures. The Road Race Ruckers were started by an army of one – Dave Bouchard, a retired...
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in Lower CT
It just so happens that you don’t have to go to New York for a good quality bagel. Connecticut has its list of popular and highly rated bagels to grab right near you. Here are the most highly rated and reviewed bagel shops in lower Connecticut.
Big Daddy’s turkey giveaway in Springfield
Springfield star basketball player Milan Harrison and Co-Owner of Big Daddy's and Owner of pro meats, David Smith partnered up with Dazed Cannabis for a turkey giveaway on Saturday.
Nearly 50 Connecticut kids get adopted in celebration of National Adoption Day
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — It was a special day for dozens of Connecticut children who are settling in with their now-legal families. In celebration of National Adoption Day, which is officially recognized on Saturday, Nov. 19, courts across the state were filled with nothing but love on Friday. One...
