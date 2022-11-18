Read full article on original website
Mark Da Man
2d ago
Wait! No gender fluidity training? No critical race theory? No liberal indoctrination theory? What will our kids ever do??? 😂
2
Tom Horne returns as AZ School Superintendent
A familiar face is returning as Arizona School Superintendent. Voters returned Tom Horne to the job he held from 2003 to 2011. Horne says he’ll work to boost student achievement.
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs names Assistant Sec. of State Allie Bones as chief of staff
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs plans to keep a familiar face around, as she announced Monday the appointment of Allie Bones as her chief of staff. Bones is the current assistant secretary of state under Hobbs and has been since the latter took office in 2019. “I am...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s what experts predict for Arizona economy in 2023
An Arizona State University economist said the Grand Canyon State has managed to withstand the one-two punch of COVID-19 and record-breaking inflation, and a rebound in 2023 is possible. But the Arizona economy may have to gird itself for a recession in 2023 if the Federal Reserve System gets too aggressive with policy.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona Governor-elect Katie Hobbs talks priorities in one-on-one interview
PHOENIX - As the dust begins to settle on the 2022 midterm elections, we sat down with Arizona Governor-elect Katie Hobbs for a one-on-one interview. During the interview, Hobbs, who is set to become the first Democratic governor of Arizona in years, talked about a number of issues, including the border crisis and the 2022 elections.
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey launches 1-stop business portal for owners
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced Thursday the launch of a one-stop business portal for entrepreneurs to grow their business. The Arizona Business One Stop, which launched in partnership with the Arizona Department of Administration, aims to make the process for expanding or starting a business simpler by bringing the process to a centralized site, Ducey’s office said in a press release.
Report shows Arizona DES complaints jumped from 55 to 3,109 in the last 2 years
PHOENIX — A report from the agency tasked with investigating consumer complaints about Arizona's government agencies believes one woman's case shines a light on "systemic" issues at Arizona's Department of Economic Security, particularly during the height of the pandemic. The report released by the Arizona Ombudsman Citizens' Aide details...
kjzz.org
A closer look at how some of Arizona's propositions fared with voters this year
Arizona’s midterm elections are finally almost over, and The Show went a little further down your ballot to talk about how some of the many propositions fared with voters this year. Everything from in-state tuition for DACA recipients to election integrity to limiting dark money in campaigns was on...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Arizona Attorney General Office alleges unlawful General Election
PHEONIX, AZ, November 21, 2022—In an official letter by Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright representing the Elections Integrity Unit of the Office of the Arizona Attorney General, she demands a plethora of election information from Maricopa County officials relating to voting machine problems that raise concerns to the “lawful compliance with Arizona election law.”
Arizona county board delays certifying election results
PHOENIX (AP) — The board overseeing a southeastern Arizona county whose Republican leaders had hoped to recount all Election Day ballots on Friday delayed certifying the results of last week’s vote after hearing from a trio of conspiracy theorists who alleged that counting machines were not certified. The three men, or some combination of them, have filed at least four cases raising similar claims before the Arizona Supreme Court since 2021 seeking to have the state’s 2020 election results thrown out. The court has dismissed all of them for lack of evidence, waiting too long after the election was certified or asking for relief that could not be granted, in increasingly harsh language. But Tom Rice, Brian Steiner and Daniel Wood managed to persuade the two Republicans who control the Cochise County board of supervisors that their claims were valid enough for them to delay the certification until a Nov. 28 deadline. They claimed the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission allowed certifications for testing companies to lapse, and that voided the certifications of vote tabulation equipment used across the state.
prescottenews.com
Fact-check: Democratic Maricopa County attorney candidate says Arizona has world’s eighth-highest incarceration – Cronkite News
The Prison Policy Initiative reported, based on data from 2020 and 2021, that Arizona would have the eighth highest incarceration rate in the world if it were evaluated as an independent nation. The state incarcerates 868 people per 100,000 residents. Other measures also rank Arizona high for incarceration rates. Other...
Gizmodo
Hundreds of Arizona Households Set to Be Without Water by End of Year
More than 500 households in the rural Arizona desert are set to be without running water starting January, 1 2023, as first reported by NBC News. The homes, located in Rio Verde Foothills—an affluent, unincorporated community in the state’s Maricopa County, were built without complying to Arizona’s usual 100-year water supply requirement. Rio Verde Foothills doesn’t have its own water system. Instead, people living in the arid locale rely on private wells or water trucked up from the nearby city of Scottsdale.
AZFamily
Automatic recount expected in at least one Arizona race
Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone says there were threats against several officials throughout the election process. Republican Kari Lake not conceding, highlighting Election Day tabulation issues. Updated: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:56 PM MST. |. As some of her Republican counterparts have conceded their races, Kari Lake hasn't, saying “the...
This Is The Most Dangerous City In Arizona
This city has the highest crime rate in the state.
Hilltop
Democrats Win Arizona, Remaining Ballots Counted in Key Battleground State
Katie Hobbs, the Democratic candidate, has won one of the most highly anticipated gubernatorial races against Trump-backed, Republican party candidate, Kari Lake. The race was crucial in preserving the democracy of the formerly Republican state. “One of the sad realities is that just about a half-dozen states consistently determine the...
Arizona official rebuts Kari Lake's claim about vote counting
Arizona assistant secretary of state Allie Bones fact-checks Republican Kari Lake's claim about her opponent Democrat Katie Hobbs overseeing the vote count in Arizona's gubernatorial race.
roselawgroupreporter.com
As close as it gets: Why Arizona’s attorney general race is one of tightest in state history
Democrat Kris Mayes leads the attorney general’s race by about 850 votes over Republican Abe Hamadeh. Screenshot || Azfamily. Arizona’s attorney general’s race is one of the closest-ever statewide races in the Grand Canyon State and is the only major contest that doesn’t yet have a winner called.
roselawgroupreporter.com
The fall of Kathy Hoffman is a huge warning for Arizona Democrats
Candidates for Superintendent of. Public Instruction Tom Horne (left) and Kathy Hoffman take. questions at The Arizona Republic.|| Screenshot The Arizona Republic. Opinion: Kathy Hoffman narrowly lost her education superintendent seat. That should set off warning bells among Arizona Democrats: Don’t get cocky. By Phil Boas ||Arizona Republic. Arizona...
How Kari Lake lost her bid for Arizona governor
Kari Lake, perhaps the most Trumpian candidate running for office this year, narrowly lost her bid for Arizona governor to Democrat Katie Hobbs. Exit polls underscore that she lost by failing to focus on the concerns of college-educated white suburbanites — even as the GOP made inroads with the state's Hispanic voters.
KTAR.com
Report shows Arizona child drownings in 2021 doubled from previous year
PHOENIX — According to a recent report, 44 children in Arizona died from drowning in 2021, double the amount from the year before. The report, led by the Arizona Child Fatality Review team, found that drowning was the most common cause of death for children between the ages of 1 and 4.
