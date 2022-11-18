Trial is scheduled for an Oxford Township man accused of killing another in a reported case of mistaken identity. Jury selection is to begin March 27, 2023 in Oakland County Circuit Court for the case against Marcus Nathan, 36. Nathan is charged with open murder and possession of a felony in connection with the April 20 homicide of Dennis Kendrick in the parking lot of the Abbey Ridge Apartment Homes complex in Oxford Township. Investigators say Nathan shot Kendrick multiple times at close range after mistakenly believing he’d sent him a threatening text message.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO