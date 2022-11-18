ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington Hills, MI

The Oakland Press

Trial scheduled for man charged in ‘mistaken identity’ fatal shooting

Trial is scheduled for an Oxford Township man accused of killing another in a reported case of mistaken identity. Jury selection is to begin March 27, 2023 in Oakland County Circuit Court for the case against Marcus Nathan, 36. Nathan is charged with open murder and possession of a felony in connection with the April 20 homicide of Dennis Kendrick in the parking lot of the Abbey Ridge Apartment Homes complex in Oxford Township. Investigators say Nathan shot Kendrick multiple times at close range after mistakenly believing he’d sent him a threatening text message.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Off-duty Detroit police officer accused of pulling gun on girlfriend while drunk

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An off-duty Detroit police officer was arrested Friday after authorities say he pulled a gun on his girlfriend while drunk. According to Michigan State Police, Kory Ryan Dombrowski showed up armed with multiple firearms and wearing body armor while picking up his girlfriend from a party around 12:10 a.m. He allegedly pointed his duty weapon at his girlfriend, who did not want to leave. She called 911.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Southfield woman facing 43 felonies, accused of tax-related fraud

The case against a Southfield woman accused of multiple fraud-related crimes was bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court on Friday after she waived her right to a preliminary exam. Lori Deonne Bradford, 55, is charged with 17 counts of making/permitting false returns, 17 counts of using a computer to...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
candgnews.com

Man sentenced for hit-and-run death of 5-year-old boy

MOUNT CLEMENS — The driver who police said hit a 5-year-old boy and left the scene of the crash on the border of Warren and Center Line in June 2021 has been ordered to serve 20 to 40 years in prison. On Nov. 10, Maurice Sumler, 23, was sentenced...
WARREN, MI
Detroit News

Metro Detroit personal injury attorney convicted of tax fraud

A Metro Detroit attorney largely known for his 855-CAR-HIT-YOU billboards has been convicted of committing tax fraud, failing to report millions of dollars in income, federal officials said. A federal jury on Wednesday found Carl Collins III had willfully submitted six false tax returns for 2012, 2015 and 2018. In...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Detroit News

Man charged in carjacking of senior in Sterling Heights

A 37-year-old man has been charged in connection with a recent carjacking in Sterling Heights that targeted a senior citizen, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday. Authorities allege Jason Graves threw a woman out of her Jeep in the Walmart parking lot on Mound last Saturday. Police found...
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
wlen.com

Multi-State Chase on I-75 Leads to Arrest in Monroe County

Monroe, MI – Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough is reporting the apprehension of a subject involved in a fleeing and eluding and stolen vehicle incident that originated in Toledo. The incident began when Monroe County Central Dispatch received information of a stolen vehicle traveling along northbound I-75, entering Michigan....
MONROE COUNTY, MI
candgnews.com

Bathroom threat occurs at Novi Meadows Sixth Grade House

NOVI — Sixth grade students were forced to evacuate Novi Meadows Elementary School Nov. 16 after yet another threat was found on a bathroom wall at a Novi school. This threat was to “bomb the school,” while in the two prior incidents at Novi High School the threat was to “shoot up the school.”
NOVI, MI

