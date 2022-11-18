'Fill the Foodbank!' drive-thru food drive this weekend

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is hosting a food drive this weekend.

Community members can donate non-perishable food items and whole turkeys or chickens to provide healthy meals to neighbors facing food insecurity.

The "Fill the Foodbank!" event will take place on Saturday, November 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It is the Foodbank’s semi-annual drive-thru food drive.

This will take place at the Foodbank’s new Sharehouse at 80 Coromar Drive in Goleta (just off Hollister between Los Carneros and Storke Roads) and, at Toyota of Santa Maria at 1643 South Bradley Road.

Community members may drop off non-perishable food items at either location.

Most needed items include low-sugar nut butter, canned protein such as tuna or chicken, beans, rice, whole grain cereals, pasta, and canned tomatoes or sauce.

The Foodbank’s goal is to collect enough food to fill one large truck or 40,000 pounds of healthy groceries.

In true drive-thru fashion, those donating food need never get out of their cars.

Foodbank volunteers will unload donated items and contributors will be on their way.

It’s an easy way to drop off groceries during Saturday errands or recreation.