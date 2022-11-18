ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

'Fill the Foodbank!' drive-thru food drive this weekend

By Ashlee Owings
KSBY News
KSBY News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11BDlH_0jFzgK2y00

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is hosting a food drive this weekend.

Community members can donate non-perishable food items and whole turkeys or chickens to provide healthy meals to neighbors facing food insecurity.

The "Fill the Foodbank!" event will take place on Saturday, November 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It is the Foodbank’s semi-annual drive-thru food drive.

This will take place at the Foodbank’s new Sharehouse at 80 Coromar Drive in Goleta (just off Hollister between Los Carneros and Storke Roads) and, at Toyota of Santa Maria at 1643 South Bradley Road.

Community members may drop off non-perishable food items at either location.

Most needed items include low-sugar nut butter, canned protein such as tuna or chicken, beans, rice, whole grain cereals, pasta, and canned tomatoes or sauce.

The Foodbank’s goal is to collect enough food to fill one large truck or 40,000 pounds of healthy groceries.

In true drive-thru fashion, those donating food need never get out of their cars.

Foodbank volunteers will unload donated items and contributors will be on their way.

It’s an easy way to drop off groceries during Saturday errands or recreation.

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Lompoc’s Produce on Wheels

Food access is a passion for Shelby Wild, founder of Lompoc’s Route One Farmers’ Market. Before launching the market in 2020, Wild was a garden teacher for the Lompoc Unified School District and Explore Ecology, educating youth on cultivation of food and food systems. “The literal and figurative...
LOMPOC, CA
syvnews.com

Photos: Dozens gather for Mel Gatson memorial at Lompoc High

A man of unwavering integrity who had an infectious laugh. A defuser of tense situations. An invaluable Central Coast liaison between sports officials and schools. And one who took great care to NOT draw attention to himself when he was working on the gridiron, basketball court or baseball diamond. That...
LOMPOC, CA
kclu.org

Avian flu detected in Tri-Counties

A disease which targets birds has surfaced in Ventura County. County Public Health officials say two cases of Avian Flu have been detected in the county. One case involved an owl in Oxnard, and the second was an owl in Thousand Oaks. Humans are at low risk of contracting the...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Thousand Oaks: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Thousand Oaks, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Thousand Oaks California. Located in the heart of Ventura County, Thousand Oaks is an upscale city with lots of things to do. Its location in the Los Angeles area allows for easy access to the Pacific Coast, high desert state parks, and iconic California attractions.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy