Ohio State & Michigan players compete in Fortnite tournament

It’s no secret to anyone in the college football world that the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines have the biggest and fiercest rivalry in the nation. The two teams have been meeting on the football field annually since 1918 after the first meeting in 1897, but now they’re taking that competition virtually.

Ahead of next week’s showdown between the two College Football Playoff contenders on the football field, a few players from each team will be competing in a Fortnite tournament on Sunday evening hosted by Michigan alum and famous Twitch streamer Nick ‘Nickmercs’ Kolcheff. The winner of the event will receive a $55,000 cash prize, according to On3.

The tournament will take place on a custom map as each university allowed its trademarks to be used.

On the Ohio State side, star quarterback C.J. Stroud will lead the team along with running back Miyan Williams , defensive end JT Tuimoloau , defensive tackle Tyleik Williams, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, safety Ronnie Hickman, defensive tackle Taron Vincent, and defensive end Javonte Jean-Baptist.

Meanwhile, Michigan will be represented by a less star-studded group of current players as kicker Jake Moody, punter Brad Robbins, wide reciever Roman Wilson and cornerback Will Johnson will compete for the Wolverines.

Former players are also involved, as well. Ohio State greats Braxton Miller , Troy Smith , Cardale Jones , Ryan Shazier and Devin Smith will compete for the Buckeyes while Michigan greats Denard Robinson , Devin Gardner and Shea Patterson will compete for the Wolverines.

The plan is for this to become an annual competition.

[ On3 ]

