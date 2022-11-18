ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State & Michigan players compete in Fortnite tournament

By Kevin Harrish
The Comeback
The Comeback
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gq4dk_0jFzg6m300

It’s no secret to anyone in the college football world that the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines have the biggest and fiercest rivalry in the nation. The two teams have been meeting on the football field annually since 1918 after the first meeting in 1897, but now they’re taking that competition virtually.

Ahead of next week’s showdown between the two College Football Playoff contenders on the football field, a few players from each team will be competing in a Fortnite tournament on Sunday evening hosted by Michigan alum and famous Twitch streamer Nick ‘Nickmercs’ Kolcheff. The winner of the event will receive a $55,000 cash prize, according to On3.

The tournament will take place on a custom map as each university allowed its trademarks to be used.

On the Ohio State side, star quarterback C.J. Stroud will lead the team along with running back Miyan Williams , defensive end JT Tuimoloau , defensive tackle Tyleik Williams, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, safety Ronnie Hickman, defensive tackle Taron Vincent, and defensive end Javonte Jean-Baptist.

Meanwhile, Michigan will be represented by a less star-studded group of current players as kicker Jake Moody, punter Brad Robbins, wide reciever Roman Wilson and cornerback Will Johnson will compete for the Wolverines.

Former players are also involved, as well. Ohio State greats Braxton Miller , Troy Smith , Cardale Jones , Ryan Shazier and Devin Smith will compete for the Buckeyes while Michigan greats Denard Robinson , Devin Gardner and Shea Patterson will compete for the Wolverines.

The plan is for this to become an annual competition.

[ On3 ]

The post Ohio State & Michigan players compete in Fortnite tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Ohio State slammed for racial slur response

The college men’s hockey world was rocked Tuesday night when Michigan State Spartans forward Jagger Joshua revealed an unnamed Ohio State Buckeyes player of used a racial slur against him multiple times during a game earlier in the month. Joshua released his full statement on Twitter: Acts of racism do not belong in hockey.. pic.twitter.com/nm9AnIjSgV Read more... The post Ohio State slammed for racial slur response appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Has Message For Fans About Michigan Game

Ohio State and Michigan are set to play in one of the most heated rivalries in all of sports this weekend with a B1G East title on the line. Ahead of Saturday's showdown, the Buckeyes shared a press release with fans, calling for Ohio State fans to "be the best fans in the land with our rivals from the north coming into Columbus and Ohio Stadium."
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Michigan player accidentally reveals absolutely massive news

On Saturday afternoon, the Michigan Wolverines got hit with some absolutely horrible news when star running back Blake Corum left the game with an apparent knee injury in the second quarter of the team’s narrow win over the Illinois Fighting Illini. Though Blake Corum did return to the game in the second half, he took Read more... The post Michigan player accidentally reveals absolutely massive news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Asked If Blake Corum Will Play Against Ohio State

Many worried about the status of Michigan's Heisman hopeful running back Blake Corum going into "The Game" following Saturday's knee injury. And after the latest comments from Jim Harbaugh it looks like it's going to remain a question mark. Per Wolverines beat writer Zach Shaw, "Harbaugh said he doesn't know...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Basketball's Michigan Photo Is Going Viral

The countdown has begun for Ohio State's huge football showdown against Michigan. Ahead of next weekend's pivotal Big Ten bout, the Buckeyes' men's basketball squad showed solidarity. In Maui Jim Maui Invitational, they posted a photo of a basketball with some key alterations. To avoid even the slightest reference to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Michigan Crowd Photo

The University of Michigan's football team played the final home game of its 2022 season on Saturday. Michigan barely escaped Illinois, winning by a field goal, to remain unbeaten on the year. The Wolverines are now 11-0 heading into "The Game" against Ohio State. The crowd at Saturday afternoon's Michigan...
ANN ARBOR, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan vs. Ohio State point spread released

It is finally Michigan vs. Ohio State week! On Saturday, the Wolverines survived a huge scare by kicking a very late field goal to beat Illinois 19-17 at the Big House, while the Buckeyes hung on for a win over upset-minded Maryland. A week from today, Michigan, who is now 11-0 on the season, will travel to Columbus where they will take on Ohio State, who is also 11-0. The winner of The Game will move on to the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Fans Were Furious With College GameDay

Ohio State fans were not very happy with a remark from College GameDay on Saturday. The college football pregame show took a shot at Ohio State's schedule, comparing it to USC's. They said USC's schedule "is about the same as Ohio State's... They haven't won a ranked vs. ranked game...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Star linebacker playing through two horrible injuries

So far this season, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg has been arguably the most dominant defender for the Ohio State Buckeyes, leading the team in both solo and total tackles while also having 2.5 sacks and an interception that he returned for a touchdown. He was dominant once again during Saturday’s game against the Maryland Terrapins, and Read more... The post Star linebacker playing through two horrible injuries appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
Detroit News

Michigan State basketball enters Top 25, Michigan falls out after loss

Michigan State was unranked in the AP preseason poll in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1996-97 after losing its top three scorers from a year ago. The Spartans have turned things around, jumping back into the top 25 with a thrilling double-overtime victory over then-No. 4 Kentucky and a late win against Villanova.
EAST LANSING, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan’s Big Ass Squirrels

It’s 2022 so it only makes sense that people are are in with fat squirrels roaming around the University of Michigan Campus. At the start of the month, the Ann Arbor news did a story on a very fat squirrel that has been running around the UofM campus. Since that story, more photos have been shared of that squirrel and other fatties around the campus.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Comeback

The Comeback

9K+
Followers
231
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Comeback is sports and pop culture blog committed to quality content, storytelling, and reporting, but we also like to have fun as well. With over 20 writers, the site now reaches over 25 million people a month.

 http://www.thecomeback.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy