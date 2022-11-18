Read full article on original website
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Cardinals reportedly fire coach Sean Kugler following 'incident' in Mexico City
The Arizona Cardinals fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman that the Cards let go Kugler following an incident that occurred Sunday night in Mexico City. “We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home...
Bleacher Report
Justin Fields Undergoes X-Ray On Shoulder Injury After Bears' Loss to Falcons
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields underwent an X-ray after suffering a left shoulder injury during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. According to Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Fields—who is dealing with pain—is unsure how the injury will affect him moving forward. "The pain right now...
Bills share mixed emotions about playing on Thanksgiving Day
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — For the third time in four years, the Bills will play on Thanksgiving Day, but this time, they’ve got the early slot. The 12:30 game against the Lions. Which means that, although they’ll be working on Thanksgiving, they might not have to miss it. “It will be cool to get […]
Former Browns quarterback benched for a second time
Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been benched for a second time in Carolina.
Bleacher Report
Melvin Gordon III Waived by Broncos; Had 5 Fumbles in 10 Games
The Denver Broncos have waived running back Melvin Gordon III. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the move and added that "Gordon's fumbles proved too much" this season. The two-time Pro Bowler has run for 318 yards and two touchdowns on 90 carries but fumbled the ball five times in...
Bleacher Report
Browns' Field at FirstEnergy Stadium Damaged; Police Investigating Possible Break-In
Ahead of Sunday's home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cleveland Browns' field at FirstEnergy Stadium was reportedly damaged by someone driving around on it early Tuesday morning. According to News 5 in Cleveland, the Browns notified the city's police department and it is investigating the incident as a...
Bleacher Report
NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: 'Scouts Love' Kentucky QB Will Levis Despite Turnover Issues
Some NFL scouts can't quit Kentucky quarterback Will Levis. Matt Miller of ESPN reported "scouts love" Levis and "point to scheme changes and a lack of talent around him to explain the turnovers." The Wildcats star came into the 2022 season earning buzz as a potential top-five pick, but his...
Bleacher Report
'Unreal' Justin Herbert Hyped by NFL Twitter Despite Chargers' Loss to Chiefs
The Los Angeles Chargers came up short against the Kansas City Chiefs with a 30-27 loss on Sunday Night Football, but quarterback Justin Herbert did his best to put his team in position to win. Herbert finished 23-of-30 for 280 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the loss, which...
Bleacher Report
2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 12?
Eleven weeks into the 2022 NFL season, division races are heating up. We have a pretty good idea which teams are for real and which are also-rans. Before the season, the AFC West was widely expected to be the best division in the game. But that race is all but over, with the Kansas City Chiefs barreling toward a seventh straight division crown. Expectations weren't as high in the AFC East or NFC East, but both those divisions are loaded top to bottom with teams with winning records.
Bleacher Report
Rookies Pacheco, Moore Make Already-Explosive Chiefs Offense Even More Dangerous
The Hall of Fame connection between quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce steals the show every single week for the Kansas City Chiefs. They did so again Sunday during the Chiefs' last-minute comeback victory over the Los Angeles Chargers when the two hooked up for a game-winning 17-yard score.
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022-23: Standings, Matchups to Watch Entering Week 12
The second half of the 2022 NFL season is heating up, and the playoff picture is starting to take shape. Here's a look at where things stand as we turn the page to Week 12, as well as matchups to keep an eye on. NFC. 1. Philadelphia Eagles, 9-1 2....
Bleacher Report
B/R Interview: Calvin Johnson Talks Justin Jefferson, Stafford, NFL ALL DAY and More
Congratulations, Justin Jefferson. You have officially impressed one of the best wide receivers in NFL history. Calvin Johnson told Bleacher Report that Jefferson's incredible one-handed snag during crunch time of the Minnesota Vikings' Week 10 victory over the Buffalo Bills was his "favorite ever" catch thanks to the "situation and ability shown there."
Bleacher Report
49ers' Charvarius Ward Rips 'Steroid Boy' DeAndre Hopkins After MNF Win vs. Cardinals
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward offered some choice words regarding Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on Monday, going so far as to call the wideout "steroid boy." "D-Hop, he think he a tough guy. He think he still one of the best receivers in the league, and he...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 12 Waiver Wire: Treylon Burks Headlines Must-Add Free Agents
The fantasy football regular season is winding down, but there's still plenty of work to be done on the waiver wire. If you are fighting for a playoff spot over these final few weeks, you'll need to make as many shrewd free-agent pickups as possible. There are still some useful players on waivers, including some who could potentially swing a matchup as an injury fill-in or bye week replacement.
Bleacher Report
CeeDee Lamb: It 'Just Pisses Us Off' When Cowboys Offense Doesn't Meet Expectations
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb said Sunday's 40-3 blowout win over the Minnesota Vikings showcased the team's offensive potential. It's been an up-and-down season for the star-studded Dallas offense as the unit has worked to overcome injuries, including a five-game absence by quarterback Dak Prescott. The team ranks 14th in total offense (345.6 yards per game).
Bleacher Report
Men's March Madness Final Four to Be Held in Vegas for 1st Time; 2027-30 Sites Named
The NCAA has announced its next four host cities for the men's college basketball Final Four from 2027 through 2030. 2027: Detroit (Ford Field) 2028: Las Vegas (Allegiant Stadium) 2029: Indianapolis (Lucas Oil Stadium) 2030: Dallas (AT&T Stadium) It will be the first time Las Vegas has hosted the event,...
Bleacher Report
5-Star DE Keon Keeley's Best Options as Early National Signing Day Approaches
Defensive end Keon Keeley is going to provide a massive boost to a team's 2023 recruiting class once he finishes evaluating his options after his decommitment from Notre Dame. Several Power Five programs have put a full-court press on Florida prospect in recent months, and it's unclear whether he'll announce his choice during the early signing period in December or closer to national signing day in February.
Bleacher Report
Reality Check for Minnesota Vikings May Be Blessing in Disguise for 2022 NFL Season
Imagine, for a moment, the Minnesota Vikings entering the team facility in the aftermath of Week 11's embarrassing loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Hung on the wall are two panic meters with a 1-10 scale. The players and coaching staff glance at the short-term measurement, which is unconcernedly in the 1-2 range. After all, Minnesota is running away in the NFC North, still holding a commanding four-game advantage in a division filled with mediocrity.
Bleacher Report
Ndamukong Suh Says His Free-Agency Decision Came Down to Eagles, 49ers
Before joining the Philadelphia Eagles, Ndamukong Suh considered signing with another NFC team. Speaking with ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio after Sunday's 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts, Suh admitted his decision came down to the Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. Niners general manager John Lynch revealed during an appearance on KNBR's...
Bleacher Report
Peyton Manning 'Surprised' Jeff Saturday Became Colts HC: 'I'm Pulling Hard for Him'
Just like everyone else in the sporting world, Peyton Manning was "surprised" when Jeff Saturday was named interim head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. "Yeah, I was [surprised]," Manning told Chris Bumbaca of USA Today. "I didn't have any insider information there. Obviously, Jim [Irsay] and Jeff had been in conversation throughout the year. I'm happy for Jeff. I'm pulling hard for him. And look, the Colts will always be an important part of my life."
