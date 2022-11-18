ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

Justin Fields Undergoes X-Ray On Shoulder Injury After Bears' Loss to Falcons

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields underwent an X-ray after suffering a left shoulder injury during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. According to Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Fields—who is dealing with pain—is unsure how the injury will affect him moving forward. "The pain right now...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Melvin Gordon III Waived by Broncos; Had 5 Fumbles in 10 Games

The Denver Broncos have waived running back Melvin Gordon III. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the move and added that "Gordon's fumbles proved too much" this season. The two-time Pro Bowler has run for 318 yards and two touchdowns on 90 carries but fumbled the ball five times in...
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 12?

Eleven weeks into the 2022 NFL season, division races are heating up. We have a pretty good idea which teams are for real and which are also-rans. Before the season, the AFC West was widely expected to be the best division in the game. But that race is all but over, with the Kansas City Chiefs barreling toward a seventh straight division crown. Expectations weren't as high in the AFC East or NFC East, but both those divisions are loaded top to bottom with teams with winning records.
Bleacher Report

B/R Interview: Calvin Johnson Talks Justin Jefferson, Stafford, NFL ALL DAY and More

Congratulations, Justin Jefferson. You have officially impressed one of the best wide receivers in NFL history. Calvin Johnson told Bleacher Report that Jefferson's incredible one-handed snag during crunch time of the Minnesota Vikings' Week 10 victory over the Buffalo Bills was his "favorite ever" catch thanks to the "situation and ability shown there."
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 12 Waiver Wire: Treylon Burks Headlines Must-Add Free Agents

The fantasy football regular season is winding down, but there's still plenty of work to be done on the waiver wire. If you are fighting for a playoff spot over these final few weeks, you'll need to make as many shrewd free-agent pickups as possible. There are still some useful players on waivers, including some who could potentially swing a matchup as an injury fill-in or bye week replacement.
ARKANSAS STATE
Bleacher Report

CeeDee Lamb: It 'Just Pisses Us Off' When Cowboys Offense Doesn't Meet Expectations

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb said Sunday's 40-3 blowout win over the Minnesota Vikings showcased the team's offensive potential. It's been an up-and-down season for the star-studded Dallas offense as the unit has worked to overcome injuries, including a five-game absence by quarterback Dak Prescott. The team ranks 14th in total offense (345.6 yards per game).
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Men's March Madness Final Four to Be Held in Vegas for 1st Time; 2027-30 Sites Named

The NCAA has announced its next four host cities for the men's college basketball Final Four from 2027 through 2030. 2027: Detroit (Ford Field) 2028: Las Vegas (Allegiant Stadium) 2029: Indianapolis (Lucas Oil Stadium) 2030: Dallas (AT&T Stadium) It will be the first time Las Vegas has hosted the event,...
Bleacher Report

5-Star DE Keon Keeley's Best Options as Early National Signing Day Approaches

Defensive end Keon Keeley is going to provide a massive boost to a team's 2023 recruiting class once he finishes evaluating his options after his decommitment from Notre Dame. Several Power Five programs have put a full-court press on Florida prospect in recent months, and it's unclear whether he'll announce his choice during the early signing period in December or closer to national signing day in February.
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

Reality Check for Minnesota Vikings May Be Blessing in Disguise for 2022 NFL Season

Imagine, for a moment, the Minnesota Vikings entering the team facility in the aftermath of Week 11's embarrassing loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Hung on the wall are two panic meters with a 1-10 scale. The players and coaching staff glance at the short-term measurement, which is unconcernedly in the 1-2 range. After all, Minnesota is running away in the NFC North, still holding a commanding four-game advantage in a division filled with mediocrity.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bleacher Report

Ndamukong Suh Says His Free-Agency Decision Came Down to Eagles, 49ers

Before joining the Philadelphia Eagles, Ndamukong Suh considered signing with another NFC team. Speaking with ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio after Sunday's 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts, Suh admitted his decision came down to the Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. Niners general manager John Lynch revealed during an appearance on KNBR's...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Peyton Manning 'Surprised' Jeff Saturday Became Colts HC: 'I'm Pulling Hard for Him'

Just like everyone else in the sporting world, Peyton Manning was "surprised" when Jeff Saturday was named interim head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. "Yeah, I was [surprised]," Manning told Chris Bumbaca of USA Today. "I didn't have any insider information there. Obviously, Jim [Irsay] and Jeff had been in conversation throughout the year. I'm happy for Jeff. I'm pulling hard for him. And look, the Colts will always be an important part of my life."
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy