ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Austin

Trump, GOP leaders speak at Republican Jewish Coalition Vegas event

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Heavy hitters in the GOP made their way to Las Vegas over the weekend as part of the Republican Jewish Coalition's Annual Leadership meeting. The event at the Venetian saw people coming from all over the country to hear from Republican leaders, including former President Donald Trump, who joined by satellite.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Austin

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz confirms he will seek a third term in 2024

"U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz confirms he will seek a third term in 2024" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Ted Cruz said on Saturday that...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy