Kevin Durant Says He Was 'Embarrassed' To Walk Around His Teammates After Recent Comments About Starting Five
Kevin Durant admits he felt bad about recent media comments.
NBA
How Mike Brown's military upbringing is helping the Kings' winning culture
Like the bright purple beam darting out of Golden 1 Center after a win, the Sacramento Kings are making a statement. The Kings have remained a force in the Western conference – their record-holding 16-year playoff curse with a considerable possibility of breaking this 2022-23 season. To put things in perspective, the last time the Kings made the playoffs in May of 2006, Keegan Murray – their 2022 draft pick and current leader in blocks – was only five years old.
NBA
Preview: Wizards look to establish consistency, host the Hornets Sunday
The Wizards are off to a solid start at 9-7 but are seeking to establish consistency and identity as the season wears on. Tonight will be a good opportunity to build on that as they host a struggling Hornets team. Here's what you need to know. WHERE: Capital One Arena...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 21, 2022
The start of Week 6 of the NBA schedule marks the conclusion of New Orleans’ longest homestand of the 2022-23 regular season. The Pelicans will try to complete that stretch with a winning record, hosting Golden State at 7 p.m. Monday. New Orleans has gone 3-2 so far in the Smoothie King Center recently, beating Houston, Memphis and Chicago, but losing to Portland and Boston. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and WRNO 99.5 begins tonight at 6:30. Monday’s game is also available nationally on NBA TV’s Center Court broadcast.
NBA
The Five: Everything to know for Week 6
Every Monday we will tell you what you need to know heading into a new week of NBA action. When the schedule is released during the offseason, there are matchups that are immediately circled as must-see games. It can be a playoff rematch, a classic rivalry, or the homecoming game for a star returning to their previous city for the first time since leaving via trade or free agency.
NBA
Reports: Jazz's Mike Conley out with left knee strain
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley Jr. reportedly will miss time after sustaining a knee injury, per multiple reports. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Conley will be out at least two weeks with what the team has listed on the injury report as a popliteus strain of his left leg. However, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports that team sources say that diagnosis is not necessarily correct.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 11.21.2022
Season Series: 1-1. CCI PREVIEW: The hottest team in the NBA, sporting the best record in the NBA, the Boston Celtics take on a Bulls team desperate to get things turned around before departing on a six game road trip starting Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bulls gut wrenching...
NBA
2022-23 Mad Ants Transactions
This page will house all transactions involving the Indiana Pacers and their G League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. Each time a player from the Pacers roster is assigned to or recalled from Fort Wayne is listed below along with a list of players currently on assignment with the Mad Ants. Please note that players under two-way contracts do not have to be formally assigned or recalled.
NBA
Trey Murphy lll doubtful for Wednesday game vs. Spurs
Coming off a six-game homestand, the Pelicans are back on the road for their next two games. After leaving during the first quarter of the Celtics game on 11/18, Pelicans forward Trey Murphy lll (right foot contusion) is listed as doubtful ahead of Wednesday's matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. Listed as out for the Pelicans are Kira Lewis Jr. (G League assignment), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL/injury recovery) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way).
NBA
Three Things to Know: Lakers vs. Spurs 11-20-22
After a win vs. Detroit gave them their 2nd straight victory, the Lakers (4-10) take on the Spurs (6-11) on Sunday night. The game tips at 6:30pm on Spectrum SportsNet and 710 ESPN radio. Below are three things to know ahead of the matchup:. AD CONTINUES HIS DOMINANCE. In Friday's...
NBA
Early stats on 'take fouls' & bench decorum rule changes
Not everyone in the NBA is thrilled about the greater penalty attached this season to “take” fouls, those intentional, fast-break thwarting violations that spoil some of the sport’s most entertaining moments before they even get started. Dallas’ Spencer Dinwiddie, Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray and more...
NBA
Rally the Vote Student Edition Brings Civic Engagement to Golden 1 Center
The Sacramento Kings, California Secretary of State’s Office and When We All Vote Team Up to Encourage Next Generation of Voters to Make their Voices Heard. On November 8, 2022, as the NBA paused all games on Election Day for the first time to promote voting, the Kings partnered with the California Secretary of State’s office and When We All Vote to host “Rally the Vote Student Edition” at Golden 1 Center. The goal of the event was to educate local students about the importance of civic engagement.
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Start/Sit for Week 6
We’re back to a more conventional schedule in Week 6, even with the rare leaguewide night off for Thanksgiving on Thursday. The four-game teams outweigh those with three, which is always a welcome sight and helps offset another trio of teams with only two contests on their schedule. TEAMS...
NBA
Recap: Beal, Kuzma combine for 54 points, Wizards beat Hornets 106-102
The Wizards keep finding ways to win. They entered tonight winners of five of their last six games, and thanks to big nights from Kyle Kuzma (28 points) and Bradley Beal (26 points), they outlasted the Hornets in a grind-it-out contest by a final score of 106-102. Washington was undermanned...
NBA
Coup’s Takeaways: Adebayo Returns But Cavaliers Ride Second-Quarter Run To Comfortable Victory
1. With Miami again shorthanded despite getting Bam Adebayo (21 points on 14 shots) back in the starting lineup, this one at least had the early-going look of one that might repeat Friday’s effort against Washington when the Wizards struggled against the zone defense and the HEAT almost rode an early lead to the finish line. Cleveland was getting pretty good looks from three in that first quarter, but the HEAT were only down one headed into the second and we’ve seen them hang around with every manner of opponent no matter who they have available.
NBA
Trae Young's Clutch Assists vs Raptors
Trae Young's second clutch assist of the evening came in the locker room when he passed a medallion onto rookie AJ Griffin. After one of Trae's most efficient games of the season – a 33-point, 12-assist effort in which he made 12 of 21 shots – he took the medallion that Nate McMillan gave him for being the Hawks' best offensive player and handed it over to the rookie after Griffin hit the game-winning alley-oop layup as overtime expired.
NBA
"We'll Know More Shortly" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Portland
It's safe to say that Utah entered Saturday night with its back against the wall. Coming off an emotional victory less than 24 hours ago, the Jazz faced a healthy and well-rested Portland team sitting in first place. But none of that mattered. Behind 15 points from Jordan Clarkson in...
NBA
David Wesley on Warriors matchup, Trey Murphy's leap in Year 2 | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer are joined by David Wesley of Bally Sports New Orleans (2:10) to discuss his thoughts on the Golden State Warriors, guard Steph Curry, and their current situation and how often NBA player brawls actually happen. The group...
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel plays and lineup strategy for Tues., Nov. 22
Although we have a compact four-game slate on tap, it’s accompanied by a hefty injury report that’s littered with big names. A chunk of those appear headed for absences or are already confirmed out, helping keep some projected totals down and simultaneously opening up some solid value options.
NBA
"Keep The Vibe Alive" | Utah Begins Life Without Mike Conley Against The Clippers On Monday
The Utah Jazz are about to experience life without Mike Conley. After taking a severe fall during the third quarter of Saturday's game against Portland, Conley left the game with a left knee injury and never returned. While Jazz Nation waited for news all Sunday, the diagnosis is much more comforting than initially anticipated.
