Read full article on original website
Related
azbex.com
One Casa Grande Ballot Request Approved
While three of the four municipal project requests put before Casa Grande voters in the general election failed, Mayor Craig McFarland has expressed his gratitude that a $51M street and transit request passed. Voters denied requests for upgrades to two parks and a public safety request for new fire stations...
ABC 15 News
Nearly half of the Maricopa County school district bonds failed in election
QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — Several schools aren’t getting the money they asked voters for. Eleven school districts in Maricopa County had bonds on the ballot; five of them failed. The Higley Unified School District as well as the Queen Creek Unified School District both asked for bonds on...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Arizona Attorney General Office alleges unlawful General Election
PHEONIX, AZ, November 21, 2022—In an official letter by Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright representing the Elections Integrity Unit of the Office of the Arizona Attorney General, she demands a plethora of election information from Maricopa County officials relating to voting machine problems that raise concerns to the “lawful compliance with Arizona election law.”
santansun.com
Chandler’s new chicken law could face referendum
The Chandler City Council approved allowing backyard chickens in residential neighborhoods on a divided vote. But the fight may not be over. Les Minkus of South Chandler, who has been leading the opposition to the change, said he and like-minded residents intend to get enough signatures so local citizens can vote on the measure in a referendum.
East Valley Tribune
Council delays Ranch vote after stormy meeting
Gilbert Town Council postponed action until Dec. 13 on The Ranch, a proposed 300-acre light industrial project, after developer IndiCap asked for more time to further revise the plan with residents, who jammed a meeting last week to again voice concerns about truck traffic, building heights and incompatibility with their neighborhood.
azbex.com
New Industrial Project Planned in Queen Creek
The Queen Creek Town Council is expected to vote this week on a rezoning request for a new 847.6KSF speculative industrial development near Germann and Meridian Roads. Phelan @ Meridian will place six buildings of between 122KSF and 165.1KSF on approximately 47 acres. Each building will feature 6KSF of office space and will be configurable for single occupants or multiple tenants. (Source)
kjzz.org
Maricopa County Board of Supervisors receives complaints about printer problems on Election Day
The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors took public comment for the first time since the election last week. Some showed up expressing concern about the amount of time it’s taken to count all the ballots noting that states like Florida counted faster. However, Florida, and most other states, have...
kjzz.org
Check out the first rail-only bridge over a Phoenix metro freeway
The view looking north from the rail-only bridge over Interstate 17 in Phoenix on November 21, 2022. If you’ve driven Interstate 17 around Peoria and Dunlap avenues, you may have noticed construction around the former Metrocenter Mall. Adding light rail is a key part of revitalizing the area and includes the first rail-only bridge over a Valley freeway.
kjzz.org
Kris Mayes defeats Abe Hamadeh in Arizona attorney general race
Kris Mayes For Attorney General, Abraham Hamadeh for Attorney General. Kris Mayes and Abraham Hamadeh are running for Arizona attorney general. All outstanding ballots in Maricopa County and across the state of Arizona have now been counted. With that, the unofficial tally released Monday reveals Democrat Kris Mayes has defeated...
This City in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Arizona was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
AZFamily
No, bags of ballots are not a sign of fraud in Maricopa County
WASHINGTON (Politifact) - Instagram users took a still image from a live video recording of Maricopa County’s tabulation room and reached the false conclusion it is evidence of fraud. “This is a live feed of video from Maricopa County a few minutes ago. A bunch of bags just randomly...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s what experts predict for Arizona economy in 2023
An Arizona State University economist said the Grand Canyon State has managed to withstand the one-two punch of COVID-19 and record-breaking inflation, and a rebound in 2023 is possible. But the Arizona economy may have to gird itself for a recession in 2023 if the Federal Reserve System gets too aggressive with policy.
They control a large chunk of Arizona's water: Meet the CAWCD Board's newest members
ARIZONA, USA — There were numerous politicians and propositions that showed up on Arizonans' 2022 midterm ballots, but Maricopa County residents had something else to vote on: the state's water future. Five seats on the Central Arizona Water Conservation District were up for election this year, and numerous political...
azbex.com
New Phoenix Rising Temp Stadium Approved
Plans for a new temporary soccer stadium for Phoenix Rising FC have advanced with the Phoenix City Council’s 8-0 vote to approve an approximately 10-acre site at 38th and Washington Street. The plan calls for the construction of a new stadium and associated facilities on Phoenix Sky Harbor International...
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Campaign Calls for Redo of Maricopa County Election as Election Protesters Target Maricopa County Supervisors
With Democrat Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs looking likely to become Arizona’s next governor, Republican Kari Lake refuses to concede, alleging election improprieties. Almost half the vote centers in Maricopa County experienced machine tabulation problems on Election Day, resulting in long lines and fears that the ballots never ended up being counted or were commingled with ballots that had already been counted.
Arizona cities are enacting new regulations on short-term rentals
Several Valley cities are taking advantage of a new state law that lets them impose restrictions on short-term rentals like Airbnb and Vrbo. Gov. Doug Ducey signed the legislation in July and it went into effect two months ago. Driving the news: Mesa, Paradise Valley and Scottsdale have enacted new...
prescottenews.com
Fact-check: Democratic Maricopa County attorney candidate says Arizona has world’s eighth-highest incarceration – Cronkite News
The Prison Policy Initiative reported, based on data from 2020 and 2021, that Arizona would have the eighth highest incarceration rate in the world if it were evaluated as an independent nation. The state incarcerates 868 people per 100,000 residents. Other measures also rank Arizona high for incarceration rates. Other...
Three judges won't return to the bench in Maricopa County after election results
For the first time in nearly a decade, voters did not retain three judges in Maricopa County in the 2022 midterm election.
santansun.com
Ferguson opens giant automated warehouse in Chandler
Chandler is welcoming another business heavyweight to the city after Ferguson, North America’s leading distributor of plumbing and HVAC supplies, opened a new market distribution center on Queen Creek Road Nov. 15. The facility is one of the ways the company with 37,000 suppliers hopes to improve supply-chain slowdowns...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Arizona faces prospect of vote recount amid extremely tight races
PHOENIX - It appears that some Arizona races in this year's election are headed towards a recount. This year, a record 2.5 million Arizonans, voted in the midterm elections, and two statewide races - Superintendent of Public Instruction and Attorney General - seem ripe for recounts. This year's election took place after a new state law was passed that expands the threshold for recounts to a level five times greater than before.
Comments / 0