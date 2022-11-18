One shot dead in Binghampton neighborhood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after a shooting in Binghampton Thursday night.
Police responded to the shooting on the 3100 Block of Faxon Avenue at 9:50 p.m. and located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was taken to Regional One where he died from his injuries.
Police say the male suspect was wearing a black and green jacket at the time of the shooting.
If you have any information, please call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
