Memphis, TN

One shot dead in Binghampton neighborhood

By Morgan Mitchell
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after a shooting in Binghampton Thursday night.

Police responded to the shooting on the 3100 Block of Faxon Avenue at 9:50 p.m. and located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Regional One where he died from his injuries.

Police say the male suspect was wearing a black and green jacket at the time of the shooting.

If you have any information, please call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

