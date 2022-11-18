Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles AirportStephanie LeguichardWashington, DC
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
landgrantholyland.com
Silver Bullets Podcast: Maryland Rewind and Michigan Preview
Ohio State’s win at Maryland was a bit stressful, but in the end the Buckeyes did enough to get the job done on a day when other favored teams needed late scores to win — or didn’t survive at all. We dive into all the good and bad of Ohio State’s 43-30 win in College Park. Hopefully the team will be a lot more focused and amped up for an iteration of The Game between a pair of unbeaten top-five teams. We look back at our picks to click and our score predictions to see how reality stacked up against our imaginations, too.
landgrantholyland.com
BOOOOM!! Four-star athlete Garett Stover commits to Ohio State
Rivalry Week is finally here, and the Buckeyes are gearing up for their biggest game of the season. The ‘Shoe will be full Saturday when Ohio State plays host to Michigan, and most of the college football landscape will have their eyes on the game. ESPN, FOX, and many other media outlets will be setting up shop in Columbus Saturday, but they will not be the only ones making the trek to Ohio Stadium this weekend.
landgrantholyland.com
Grumpy Old Buckeye: Ohio State at Maryland
Some games just naturally make me grumpier than others. Saturday’s 43-30 win over Maryland was one of those games because it was closer than it should have been for a variety of reasons. Most of those reasons were self-inflicted, while others involved the opponents suddenly playing so far over their heads that their noses will bleed for a week to 10 days.
landgrantholyland.com
Column: What I am grateful for heading into The Game
Rivalry Week is officially upon us... as well as Thanksgiving (I think The Game might be a bigger holiday). This week is a time to pause and reflect on all that we are grateful for this year. Buckeye fans are supremely blessed with an 11-0 season, filled with breakout players and dominant wins. That all culminates on Saturday.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State men’s basketball dominates Cincinnati 81-53 at Maui Invitational
Monday night’s game against No. 17 San Diego State was the first “real” test for this young Ohio State team that plays four freshmen in their rotation. While it did result in an 88-77 loss, the experience that guys like Bruce Thornton and Brice Sensabaugh got from playing a rugged, veteran team like SDSU should pay dividends down the road. Thornton (13 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists) and Sensabaugh (17 points, 5 rebounds) both played well, but the Buckeyes were never able to string together enough defensive stops to overcome what felt like an eternal 11-point deficit.
landgrantholyland.com
B1G WBB Week 2: Nebraska’s tough week, Maryland bounces back, and poll movement
Things are looking good so far for the Ohio State women’s basketball team. They sit 4-0, have a marquee victory and rank No. 4 in the country. But what about the rest of the Big Ten? While the Buckeyes were facing some less challenging sides, teams across the conference played interesting matchups ending in victory, defeat and an injury to a big name.
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Asks: Be honest, how are you really feeling about The Game?
Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.
landgrantholyland.com
Column: Emeka Egbuka, nice to see you again; other positives from Maryland
Wow, that was an ugly game. But a win is a win, right? That means the Buckeyes must have done at least one thing better than Maryland! In my eyes, they did a few things more successfully. I believe there are a good amount of positive takeaways from the game, which makes me feel more confident for The Game.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State men’s basketball vs. Cincinnati: Game preview and prediction
The Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball team (3-1) is looking to bounce back after suffering their first loss to No. 17 San Diego State in the opening round of the 2022 Maui Invitational. The Aztecs used an 11-point halftime differential to take down the Buckeyes 88-77. The first half...
landgrantholyland.com
Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Ohio State beats Maryland to set up The ‘Game of the Century Pt. II’
The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is here! Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!. Listen to the episode and subscribe:. Subscribe:...
landgrantholyland.com
Three things from Ohio State’s 88-77 loss to San Diego St. at the Maui Invitational
In the quarterfinals of the 2022 Maui Invitational tournament, the Ohio State men’s basketball team just flat-out lost to a better team. The No. 17 San Diego State Aztecs handed the Buckeyes their first loss of the season 88-77 on Monday night, but — call me a homer — I think that there were actually quite a few positives to take away from the game.
landgrantholyland.com
Column: Come on, where’s our petty Jim Harbaugh?
Two decades ago, when Jim Tressel and Lloyd Carr faced off against one another, the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry was perhaps the classiest in all of sports. The two coaches never showed anything but the utmost respect for one another. And while other rivalries like the now defunct Backyard Brawl between Pitt and West Virginia or the Miami (FL) vs. Florida State games of old often resulted in fisticuffs, such occasions didn’t feel as common in the days of yore for the Buckeyes.
landgrantholyland.com
Does the Ohio State-Michigan spread feel right?
The Game we have all been waiting for has finally arrived. Coming into the year, we thought there was a very legitimate chance that Ohio State and Michigan both came into the season finale sitting at 11-0. The Wolverines played one of the easiest schedules in all of college football, and we felt pretty good about the Buckeyes’ chances of surviving their biggest tests against Notre Dame and Penn State. While it wasn’t pretty for either team in Week 12, both programs indeed come into this final contest of the regular season undefeated, setting up the Game of the Century Pt. II.
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: Who does Ohio State need to have a big game in order to beat TTUN?
Everybody knows that one of the best parts of being a sports fan is debating and dissecting the most (and least) important questions in the sporting world with your friends. So, we’re bringing that to the pages of LGHL with our favorite head-to-head column: You’re Nuts. In You’re...
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State women’s basketball jumps again in AP Poll, now No. 4
The Ohio State women’s basketball team didn’t play a marquee opponent in the second week of the NCAA season. After a closer-than-expected result against the Ohio University Bobcats and blowing out McNeese State, the Buckeyes moved higher up the weekly Associated Press poll. The Scarlet and Gray are now the No. 4 ranked team in the country.
landgrantholyland.com
Irrational Overreactions(?): Dallan Hayden needs to start, it’s time to move on TTUN
Ohio State fans live in the extremes, whether good or bad. As they say, we have no chill. So, I am going to give voice to those passionate opinions by running through my completely level-headed, not-at-all over-the-top, 100% unbiased takeaways from Saturday’s win over the Maryland Terrapins. Dallan Hayden...
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Uncut Podcast: Day discusses scars of last year’s rivalry loss
Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. On this episode of “Land-Grant Holy Land Uncut,” we have audio from...
landgrantholyland.com
Game Preview: No. 8 Ohio State women’s basketball vs. McNeese State
The Ohio State women’s basketball team won their first three games, all by double-digits. Each win’s been slightly less exciting than the last, after starting the season against then-No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers. Sunday, the trend continues as the Buckeyes play their first of three-straight games at the Schottenstein Center.
Comments / 0