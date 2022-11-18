An American making an average wage needs to work about 63 hours before earning enough to pay the typical monthly U.S. rent of $2,040. That is three hours more than they would have needed to work a year ago, and six hours more than before the pandemic in October 2019, a new Zillow analysis finds. Phoenix renters need to work 61 hours before they’ve made enough to pay the typical rent of $2,800, the Zillow analysis shows. That’s up from 43 hours they needed to work five years ago.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO