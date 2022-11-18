Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensPhoenix, AZ
Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
Family Owned Restaurant ClosingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
This Phoenix entrepreneur is giving away millions of dollarsAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
Related
azbex.com
New Industrial Project Planned in Queen Creek
The Queen Creek Town Council is expected to vote this week on a rezoning request for a new 847.6KSF speculative industrial development near Germann and Meridian Roads. Phelan @ Meridian will place six buildings of between 122KSF and 165.1KSF on approximately 47 acres. Each building will feature 6KSF of office space and will be configurable for single occupants or multiple tenants. (Source)
azbex.com
Industry Professionals 11-22-22
1. The Building Owners and Managers Association of Greater Phoenix recognized its members recently at the 2022 BOMA Fall Gala Awards banquet at The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch. The honorees were:. Allied Partner of the Year: Michael Caratachea, BrightView Landscape Services;. Building Engineer of the Year: Tim Laford, Ryan...
azbex.com
Commercial Real Estate News 11-22-22
1. Marcus & Millichap has announced the $91M sale of the 336-unit apartment community Trailside at Hermosa Pointe in Phoenix. Steve Gebing and Cliff David of Institutional Property Advisors – a division of M&M – represented seller Weidner Apartment Homes and procured buyer Knightvest Capital. 2. Institutional Property...
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $4.5 Million, This Beautiful Hillside Estate in Scottsdale Arizona offers A Thoughtfully Designed Floor Plan and Captivating Views
14371 E Kalil Drive Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 14371 E Kalil Drive, Scottsdale, Arizona is a custom home with captivating views situated on almost an acre in a private gated enclave just minutes from Scottsdale’s renowned golf, restaurant, and shopping. This Home in Scottsdale offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 14371 E Kalil Drive, please contact Dalton Kiley (Phone: 480-767-3000) & Stacy Klein (Phone: 602-791-0091) at Keller Williams Arizona Realty for full support and perfect service.
Phoenix's Metrocenter Mall is getting a $1 billion makeover
Metrocenter Mall is getting a $1 billion makeover that will bring housing, two hotels, new shops and a public park to west Phoenix. State of play: Last week, the Phoenix City Council agreed to give a tax break to the mall's new owner, clearing the final hurdle so construction can begin early next year.
azbigmedia.com
Caliber will develop 100-acre The Riverwalk project near Scottsdale
Caliber, a fully integrated alternative asset manager and Opportunity Zone investor today announced the purchase of the lease rights for 100 acres of land to begin developing The Riverwalk Development project, located in the Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC). The proposed Riverwalk property is located alongside the 101...
Gizmodo
Hundreds of Arizona Households Set to Be Without Water by End of Year
More than 500 households in the rural Arizona desert are set to be without running water starting January, 1 2023, as first reported by NBC News. The homes, located in Rio Verde Foothills—an affluent, unincorporated community in the state’s Maricopa County, were built without complying to Arizona’s usual 100-year water supply requirement. Rio Verde Foothills doesn’t have its own water system. Instead, people living in the arid locale rely on private wells or water trucked up from the nearby city of Scottsdale.
santansun.com
Ferguson opens giant automated warehouse in Chandler
Chandler is welcoming another business heavyweight to the city after Ferguson, North America’s leading distributor of plumbing and HVAC supplies, opened a new market distribution center on Queen Creek Road Nov. 15. The facility is one of the ways the company with 37,000 suppliers hopes to improve supply-chain slowdowns...
kjzz.org
Check out the first rail-only bridge over a Phoenix metro freeway
The view looking north from the rail-only bridge over Interstate 17 in Phoenix on November 21, 2022. If you’ve driven Interstate 17 around Peoria and Dunlap avenues, you may have noticed construction around the former Metrocenter Mall. Adding light rail is a key part of revitalizing the area and includes the first rail-only bridge over a Valley freeway.
azbex.com
New Phoenix Rising Temp Stadium Approved
Plans for a new temporary soccer stadium for Phoenix Rising FC have advanced with the Phoenix City Council’s 8-0 vote to approve an approximately 10-acre site at 38th and Washington Street. The plan calls for the construction of a new stadium and associated facilities on Phoenix Sky Harbor International...
Glendale Glitters returns: Business owners concerned over city's shift in focus
While the city shifts its focus of Glendale Glitters from downtown to Murphy Park, some businesses in downtown Glendale are saying "why can't we have both?"
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix renters need to work 61 hours to pay rent — a 42% jump
An American making an average wage needs to work about 63 hours before earning enough to pay the typical monthly U.S. rent of $2,040. That is three hours more than they would have needed to work a year ago, and six hours more than before the pandemic in October 2019, a new Zillow analysis finds. Phoenix renters need to work 61 hours before they’ve made enough to pay the typical rent of $2,800, the Zillow analysis shows. That’s up from 43 hours they needed to work five years ago.
santansun.com
Chandler’s new chicken law could face referendum
The Chandler City Council approved allowing backyard chickens in residential neighborhoods on a divided vote. But the fight may not be over. Les Minkus of South Chandler, who has been leading the opposition to the change, said he and like-minded residents intend to get enough signatures so local citizens can vote on the measure in a referendum.
East Valley Tribune
Council delays Ranch vote after stormy meeting
Gilbert Town Council postponed action until Dec. 13 on The Ranch, a proposed 300-acre light industrial project, after developer IndiCap asked for more time to further revise the plan with residents, who jammed a meeting last week to again voice concerns about truck traffic, building heights and incompatibility with their neighborhood.
citysuntimes.com
Desert Ridge Marketplace continues to grow this fall
Desert Ridge Marketplace has signed five new tenants that are set to open this fall – just in time for a festive, fun-filled season. The new additions and more on the way, total over 50,000 square feet and a 98% leased shopping center. The lineup includes trendy new eateries, an innovative beauty studio and an exciting new spot to shop.
roselawgroupreporter.com
New report documents $80 million in taxpayer savings through municipal fleet electrification
Ten of Arizona’s largest municipalities could save a combined total of $80 million by replacing retiring light-duty cars and trucks with electric vehicles (EVs) over the next decade, according to new research by the Arizona PIRG Education Fund and Frontier Group. Each of the 10 municipalities surveyed – from the West to the East Valley and Phoenix and Tucson – would save money over the lifetime of light-duty vehicles by “going electric.”
This City in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Arizona was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s what experts predict for Arizona economy in 2023
An Arizona State University economist said the Grand Canyon State has managed to withstand the one-two punch of COVID-19 and record-breaking inflation, and a rebound in 2023 is possible. But the Arizona economy may have to gird itself for a recession in 2023 if the Federal Reserve System gets too aggressive with policy.
citysuntimes.com
Local gift shopping at The Thumb in Scottsdale
Enjoy holiday gift shopping at gas station/car wash, The Thumb in Scottsdale, which has a gift shop boutique featuring lots of adorable Christmas items and Arizona-specific merchandise. The Thumb is a beloved Scottsdale landmark that is best known for its award-winning barbecue, bakery, car wash and service, beautiful artisan gift...
Comments / 0