Fatal Injury Collision
(Two Vehicle Collision)...It was reported Sunday night. Yuma County Sheriff's responded to the call at 9:51 Sunday night. The collision was reported in the 2900 Block of South Avenue B in Yuma. Deputies say the initial investigation indicated a red 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a black Ford F-350 were both traveling South on Avenue B, when the Jeep attempted to pass the pickup using the comntinuous center turn lane. They say the jeep collided into the rear drivers side of the Ford, lost control and rolled. The driver of the Jeep was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he succumbed from his injuries. The victim was identified as 45 year old Carlos Gonzalez of Somerton. The investigation continues in the incident, but officials say alcohol appears to have been a factor in the collision.
Man from Somerton dies after car crash, police say alcohol appears to be involved
YUMA - Yuma County Sheriff's got a call about a car crash on November 20,2022 around 10:00pm. The crash happened in the 2900 Block of S. Avenue B. The crash was from a red 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a black Ford F-350, they both were driving south on Avenue B, when the Jeep tried to pass the Ford using the center turn lane. The Jeep then hit the Ford’s rear driver side, lost control, and rolled over.
Niland suspect wounds deputy during arrest
NILAND – Imperial County Sheriff’s office deputies responded on Sunday, November 20, around 5:30 p.m., to a residence on the 200 block of Main Street in Niland. The response was in reference to a domestic disturbance in-progress, according to a recent I.C. Sheriff’s press release. The suspect...
Niland Resident Arrested
(29 year old man puts up a fight)....He was finally taken into custody. Imperial County Sheriff's recieved a call at 5:23 Sunday evening. There was a domestic disturbance at a Niland residence. When Deputies arrived they found the suspect had fled the scene. The suspect, identified as Conrad White of Niland, was located, but he refused to pull over in his vehicle. A pursuit ensued. Officials say White was again located at the Circle K store in Calipatria. Deputies made contact, but the suspect attempted to flee again. There was a struggle, during which White was observed in possession of a firearm. The firearm was discharged and White was disarmed and taken into custody. A Deouty reportedlyt suffered minor injuries in the scuffle. No other injuries were reported. White was booked into County Jail on charges of violation of a court order, reckless driving, Felony evading in a motor vehicle,, Felon in possession of a firearm,, attempted escape, and battery on a peace officer. Anyone with video or any other information are asked to contact County Sheriff's Investigations.
El Centro Fire
A fire in an El Centro storage facility caused extensive damage Friday afternoon. The fire was reported in the storage facility in the 1800 block of South 4th Street. Multiple agencies responded to the fire that damaged a number of the storage units. 4th Street was closed to northbound traffic for about an hour and a half as firefighters battled the blaze.
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Nov. 9-15
IMPERIAL COUNTY- The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15. 10:09 a.m.: A Seeley resident received a citation from a Los Angeles FasTrak toll system telling him his license plate is possibly being used on another vehicle. The resident told a local sheriff’s deputy that both of his license plates were on his vehicle and had not been stolen.
Child in Yuma almost taken in white van, subjects still out there
YUMA - A 10-year-old boy from Yuma was walking home in the area of 1700 block of 45th Avenue around 3:00pm. When a white van stopped next to the child trying to lure him into the van with candy and video games. The child was able to get away, and...
Catalytic Convertor Stolen
A catalytic convertor was taken off a truck. The theft was reported Friday afternoon. The report indicated that a catalytic convertor was taken from a UPS truck in the 100 block of West Main Street in El Centro. The catalytic convertor was valued at $2,000.
Shaking South Of The Border
(A major earthquake).....It was recorded at 8:39 Tuesday morning. The US Geological Survey says the quake measured a magnitude 6.2. It was recorded about 138 miles south/southwest of Mexicali. It was felt in Imperial County. The earthquake was centered in an open desert area in Baja California. There is no word on damage or injury as a result of the shaking. In this area, the quake only rattled some nerves.
Imperial Valley VA Clinic
(Local VA Clinic reopens)....But only partially. Clinic suffered severe damage during the late October storm. The Clinic has been closed until now while repairs were completed. The San Diego VA Health Care System announced the Clinic in El Centro would be ready to open today, but with only limited in-person service. They say the VA staff continues to offer telephone and video conferencing appointments to the greatest extent possible. Other appointments were rescheduled to the next possible times. The Health Care System will release another statement once the clinic is fully operational for in-person service.
Unknown suspects tried to lure Yuma boy into van, police say
YUMA, Ariz. - The Yuma Police Department is investigating after several people reportedly tried to lure a 10-year-old boy into their van with the promise of candy and video games. Police were called to an area near the 1700 block of 45th Avenue just after 3 p.m. on Nov. 17...
