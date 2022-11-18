ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Improved linebacker play and ‘buy-in’ leads to continued dominance for Penn State football defense

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Another week, another game full of negative-yardage plays forced by the Penn State defense. Manny Diaz’s unit came away with 15 tackles for loss and four sacks against Rutgers, the second time in three weeks Penn State racked up double digits in the category. After a sluggish start by the defensive front, Penn State has certainly started to put it together and hasn’t recorded fewer than seven tackles for loss since the Northwestern game.
Penn State football running back Kaytron Allen named co-Big Ten Freshman of the Week

Penn State's running back duo has brought in another Big Ten weekly award. Nittany Lion freshman running back Kaytron Allen was named co-Big Ten Freshman of the Week for his performance against Rutgers. Allen rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown in the blowout win, which was his second 100-yard...

