Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball uses late offensive surge and clutch shooting to remain undefeated
For the first three quarters, it looked as if Penn State was on its way to its first loss of the 2022-23 season. However, clutch shooting and improved defense in the second half sparked a double-digit comeback for the Nittany Lions to remain undefeated. Trailing by as much as 21...
Digital Collegian
Led by freshman Shay Ciezki, Penn State women's basketball comes back to defeat Syracuse at home
It isn’t over until the final whistle blows. Despite trailing by as many as 21 points in the first half, Penn State defeated Syracuse 82-69 in its toughest test of the season. From the opening tip, the Orange were on fire from behind the arc, draining a pair of...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's hockey drops in national rankings after series split with Michigan State
The sky isn't falling, but Penn State's ranking is. After suffering its worst defeat of the season in a 7-3 blowout to Michigan State, the Nittany Lions dropped one spot to No. 7 in the USCHO polls. After earning at least one first-place vote in back-to-back weeks, Penn State was...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey drops in rankings after winless weekend against Yale
After a pair of tough road losses, Penn State slipped a bit in the USCHO top 15 poll. The Nittany Lions fell from No. 11 to No. 12 in the rankings after they lost to Yale 3-0 on Friday and 2-1 in overtime on Saturday. The Bulldogs are already the...
Digital Collegian
Several Penn State wrestlers move up in latest InterMat rankings after performances at Black Knight Open
Following an eventful Black Knight Open, several of Penn State’s grapplers found themselves move up in InterMat’s new rankings. Beau Bartlett’s march to the 141 pound finals and late decision over teammate David Evans in Westpoint, New York, saw the junior rise one spot from No. 11 to No. 10.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s volleyball looks to carry over confidence in final week of Big Ten competition
No. 11 Penn State is coming off a mostly successful weekend this past Friday and Saturday, despite splitting its two matches. However, it is more about the tenacity and aggressiveness the Nittany Lions played with, possibly showing their best against two Big Ten and top-ten rivals. The weekend kicked off...
Digital Collegian
Alexa Markley gathers 2nd straight Big Ten Freshman of the Week for Penn State women’s volleyball
For the second week in a row, freshman outside hitter Alexa Markley took home a Big Ten weekly honor. Markley won the Big Ten Freshman of the Week after another solid weekend in conference play. While guiding Penn State to an upset win over No. 9 Minnesota and providing big...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball prepares for 3-game week with tough test against Syracuse on Monday
Coming off its most dominant victory of the season, Penn State will face its toughest test of the year with a trio of matchups on its upcoming slate. Before flying south for the winter the Lady Lions will host a fierce Syracuse squad in a highly anticipated matchup. The three-game...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s volleyball rises 3 spots in latest AVCA rankings after splitting weekend in Big Ten
After a 1-1 weekend that featured Penn State's first win against a top-10 opponent, Penn State inched closer to a top-10 spot. In front of a rocking Rec Hall, the Nittany Lions knocked off No. 9 Minnesota and pushed No. 3 Wisconsin to five sets, rising three spots from No. 14 to No. 11 in the rankings as a result.
Digital Collegian
No. 7 Penn State men’s hockey looks to rebound from toughest loss with 2 games against Alaska Fairbanks
To start the season, Penn State rattled off nine straight victories, including a shutout over the No. 1 team in the nation. Since then, it hasn’t won back-to-back games in a highly competitive Big Ten. Ahead of a showdown with conference foe Ohio State, Penn State will need to...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s soccer falls to Virginia in overtime in 3rd round of NCAA Tournament at Jeffrey Field
Penn State’s dominant playoff run ended on Sunday in Happy Valley. The blue and white fell 3-2 to the Cavaliers after surrendering two late leads at Jeffrey Field. Penn State was as aggressive as usual to start the match, applying its typical pressure early on. Redshirt senior Ally Schlegel...
Digital Collegian
Michigan State trounces No. 6 Penn State men's hockey, uses dominant 2nd period to split series
It was a barnburner in Happy Valley, but not to Penn State’s liking. Backed by a pair of three-goal periods, Michigan State defeated the Nittany Lions 7-3 on Saturday to avoid the series sweep. The Spartans came out firing to start the matchup, chasing blue and white starting goaltender...
Digital Collegian
Consecutive 3-goal periods from Michigan State plague No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey in blowout loss
On a night where Penn State allowed its most goals all season, Guy Gadowsky couldn’t pinpoint exactly what went wrong for it and hoped his team could rebound with a quick turnaround. Michigan State scored seven goals on two different blue and white netminders in Saturday’s barnburner but Gadowsky...
Digital Collegian
Film review | Comparing Nick Singleton’s kickoff return touchdown to other Penn State football house calls
Penn State scored seven touchdowns against Rutgers, but the first one wasn’t from the offense. In the first quarter, the Nittany Lions were down 3-0 until running back Nick Singleton returned a kickoff for 100 yards, resulting in the first touchdown of the afternoon. The kick-6 was tied for...
Digital Collegian
No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey makes rare switch at goalie early in 2nd game against Michigan State
In the second game of Penn State’s series with No. 17 Michigan State, the green and white got off to a blazing hot start, sending three of their first six shots on goal past junior goaltender Liam Souliere and through the net. Michigan State’s third goal of the game,...
Digital Collegian
Parker Washington is out for remainder of 2022 Penn State football season, according to James Franklin
James Franklin announced another Penn Stater is done for the season Tuesday. Franklin said wide receiver Parker Washington is out for the 2022 campaign with an injury. Despite missing the Rutgers game, Washington leads Penn State in receiving with 611 yards this season and also has two touchdowns to his name.
Digital Collegian
Let’s be Frank | Penn State football deserves it but won’t make a New Year’s Six bowl
As the 2022 regular season winds down, Penn State’s postseason fate is becoming clear. Assuming the Nittany Lions win their last homestand against Michigan State on Saturday en route to a 10-2 record, it’s still not looking as if they’ll qualify for a New Year’s Six bowl game, even if they’ve looked like a top-10 team since Week 6.
Digital Collegian
Rapid Reaction | 'Putting finishing touches on an impressive season,' Penn State beats Rutgers 55-10
Collegian football editor Max Ralph and football reporter Zach Allen recount their biggest takeaways from Saturday’s game against the Scarlet Knights. Allen highlights a strong performance from freshman running back duo Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. Ralph adds that they’ve become the “backbone” of Penn State’s offense this season.
Digital Collegian
Improved linebacker play and ‘buy-in’ leads to continued dominance for Penn State football defense
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Another week, another game full of negative-yardage plays forced by the Penn State defense. Manny Diaz’s unit came away with 15 tackles for loss and four sacks against Rutgers, the second time in three weeks Penn State racked up double digits in the category. After a sluggish start by the defensive front, Penn State has certainly started to put it together and hasn’t recorded fewer than seven tackles for loss since the Northwestern game.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football running back Kaytron Allen named co-Big Ten Freshman of the Week
Penn State's running back duo has brought in another Big Ten weekly award. Nittany Lion freshman running back Kaytron Allen was named co-Big Ten Freshman of the Week for his performance against Rutgers. Allen rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown in the blowout win, which was his second 100-yard...
Comments / 0