Austin Packers Dance Team starts 2022-2023 season with 1st place finish in high kick at Burnsville Invitational
The Austin Packers Dance Team, the defending State Class AA champions in High Kick started the 2022-2023 season at the Burnsville Invitational Saturday, and it was the Packers taking first place in Class AA kick with a final score of 324 points, or an average of 64.8. Hutchinson was second with 319 points, followed by Chisago Lakes in third with 270 points and Winona was fourth with 218 points. Lakeville North took first in the 9-team Class AAA High Kick competition with 398 points, and Eastview was first in the 13-team Class AAA Jazz competition with 432 points.
Austin Packers girls hockey team downed by Windom 10-6 Saturday
The Austin Packers girls hockey team was looking to get on the winning track Saturday afternoon versus the Windom Eagles in a non-conference matchup at Riverside Arena, but in the game that featured nine goals scored in the third period alone, the Eagles were able to outgun the Packers for the win by a score of 10-6.
Funeral announcements for 11/21/22
A memorial service will be held for Ardis E. Knutson, age 82 of Blooming Prairie at 11;00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22nd at 1st Lutheran Church in Blooming Prairie. Visitation will be held from 9:30-11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Interment will be in 1st Lutheran Church Cemetery in Blooming Prairie.
Austin City Council approves three-year labor agreement with Minnesota Public Employee Association at Monday meeting
The Austin City Council approved a labor agreement with the Minnesota Public Employee Association for the years 2023-2025 at their regularly scheduled meeting Monday evening at the Austin City Council chambers. The MNPEA represents police supervisors around the state, and City Administrator Craig Clark stated to the council that the agreement features pay increases of 4%, 3% and 3% over a three-year period, and he added that the terms of the agreement also reflect the continuation of the city’s compensation and classification base pay structure implementation.
Austin woman sentenced to prison time on felony drug possession charge in Mower County District Court
An Austin woman who was found to be in possession of just over five pounds of methamphetamine, plus marijuana, a bag of crushed pills that tested positive for fentanyl, THC wax and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop on Oakland Avenue in Austin on May 5th of this year has been sentenced to prison time in Mower County District Court.
Suspect in Thursday stabbing incident in Lyle charged with three felonies in Mower County District Court
Two suspects are facing charges after a pair of juveniles were stabbed in the city of Lyle early Thursday evening. Mower County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of 4th Street in the city of Lyle at approximately 5:32 p.m. Thursday evening for a report of an assault involving two juveniles who had suffered stab wounds during an altercation. The two injured juveniles, one male and one female, both 16 years of age were both transported and treated at the hospital, and both were later released with non-life threatening injuries.
