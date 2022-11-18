Read full article on original website
John-Mikal McLuer, 12; Odin-Thor McLuer, 10; Drako-Ragnar McLuer, 6 & Phenix-Moon McLuer, 3, Mason City
John-Mikal McLuer, 12, Odin-Thor McLuer, 10, Drako-Ragnar McLuer,6, Phenix-Moon McLuer, 3, all who died Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at their home at 509 N. Washington Ave., Mason City, Iowa. Memorial services will be held 2:30 PM Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at the Lincoln School Gymnasium, 1625 S. Pennsylvania Ave, Mason...
Waverly Police Investigate Assault Involving Juvenile
Authorities are investigating an assault last week at a northeast Iowa high school. The Waverly Police Department says officers responded to an assault at Waverly-Shell Rock Senior High School shortly before 6 p.m. last Wednesday evening. Upon arrival, police identified the individuals involved, interviewed witnesses, and spoke with school staff.
Jeanne Miller, 82, Ionia
Jeanne Miller age 82 of Ionia, IA died Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the Perry Lutheran Home in Perry, IA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 28, 2022, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Ionia. Interment will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery in Ionia.
Chickasaw County Salvation Army Seeks Bell Ringers
Tis the season to volunteer to ring bells for the Red Kettles in support of the Salvation Army. Liz Markham with Chickasaw County Salvation Army says bell ringers can fly solo or in groups. However, if bell ringing isn’t your thing, Markham hopes you’ll make a donation, knowing that, for...
Santa’s Shining Light Show 2022 to Debut Saturday in Charles City
Preparations continue for Santa’s Shining Light Show to return for a second year in Charles City. The festivities are organized by the Satellite Rotary Club of Charles City and the club’s Jessica Gintz says they’re getting ready to light up Central Park this Saturday evening. Gintz says...
