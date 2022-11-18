Read full article on original website
Related
Sunday Sitdown: Help feed families for the holidays
With the holiday season in full swing, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore needs help to provide food to families in need.
13newsnow.com
Shooting in Colorado nightclub impacts Hampton Roads LGBTQ communities
Some members of that community told 13News Now the shooting makes them nervous and scared. But MJ’s Tavern in Norfolk is hoping to give people a place to feel safe.
Season of giving comes as inflation expected to hike cost of Thanksgiving meal
NORFOLK, Va. — The season of giving is underway before the holidays in Hampton Roads. This weekend, several local organizations held food giveaways and others collected food and money to help families in need. For many people, the help comes at a good time, as families across the country...
WAVY News 10
Local foodbanks ready for Giving Tuesday amid rampant food insecurity
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Tuesday, volunteers at the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia loaded up thousands of pounds of food for partner organizations to feed community members across the region. The food was donated in the Mayflower Marathon, a 23-year-old tradition that raises money for area foodbanks. This year,...
chathamstartribune.com
VDOT: Winter is coming and crews are prepared
The Virginia Department of Transportation has a message for residents of south-central Virginia: Winter is coming, and VDOT is ready. “We have our plan in place, and now we just need to see what the winter throws at us weather-wise,” said Len Stevens, communications manager with VDOT’s Lynchburg district, which stretches from Nelson County in the north to Danville and Halifax in the south, and from Lynchburg in the west to Cumberland and Prince Edward counties in the east.
Virginia’s first full-service casino announces opening date
There is now an opening date for Virginia's first full-service casino.
WSET
Virginia gas prices dip ahead of Thanksgiving traveling
(WSET) — Virginia drivers have something extra to be thankful for this week as gas prices in the state dip seven cents ahead of Thanksgiving, according to AAA. Last week's prices were an average of $3.50, and even a month ago's $3.54 is well over the $3.43 greeting drivers at the pump to fill their tanks for Thanksgiving travel.
WAVY News 10
Thanksgiving holiday closings in Hampton Roads | 2022
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – With the holiday season upon, 10 On Your Side wants to help you plan accordingly. Most city facilities will be closed for Thanksgiving. In many cases, trash pickup and other services will also be impacted. The local cities below have released their holiday closures.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best 8 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Virginia
1. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm offers a unique dining experience in a rural corner of Northern Virginia. This small restaurant is located in a stately all-glass dining room, with a modern decor paired with rustic charm. It is the ideal place to hold a special occasion.
baltimorenews.net
Do You Need a Medical Marijuana Card in Virginia?
Do you need a medical marijuana card in Virginia? That all depends on whether you'd like access to legal medical cannabis. Marijuana is now legal in some form in over half of the United States. This has led to many people asking the question, do I need a medical marijuana card in Virginia?
WDBJ7.com
Problem Gambling: What Virginia is doing to help and where you can get support
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - From horse races and sports books to casinos with blackjack tables and slot machines, gambling brings billions into Virginia. There’s no doubt an economic benefit from gambling, with more jobs and money for communities across the Commonwealth. But for every 1,000 people who gamble, 20 will become addicted.
WAVY News 10
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Nov. 18-20
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year!. Here’s a look at some events happening in Hampton Roads this weekend. This holiday season, click here to find Thanksgiving food donation events, visits with Santa Claus, light displays, and more festivities. Visit the...
WTVR-TV
Happy Scratcher-Days Sweepstakes: Win 50 holiday scratcher tickets from the Virginia Lottery!
Happy Scratcher-Days from our friends at the Virginia Lottery! Fill out the form below to enter to win one of four great prizes. Each prize contains 50 holiday scratcher tickets — enough for you to enjoy or give as gifts. The holidays are the perfect time to play so hurry, enter now and spread the word!
LGBTQ activist in Hampton Roads speak out following deadly Colorado shooting
The deadly mass shooting in Colorado is prompting concerns here in Hampton Roads. Some community members tell News 3 they're on high alert.
WSET
Youngkin unveils 'Make Virginia Home' plan, promotes attainable & affordable housing
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — At the 2022 Virginia Governor’s Housing Conference on Friday, Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled his “Make Virginia Home” Plan, which will promote increasing the supply of attainable, affordable, and accessible housing across the Commonwealth. “After listening directly from Virginians on the various housing...
cardinalnews.org
A new push to overturn Virginia’s uranium mining moratorium may be on the horizon
Want more news from Southwest and Southside Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. We have a weekly weather newsletter now, too. The largest uranium deposit in the United States is in Pittsylvania County at a 3,000-acre site called Coles Hill. The uranium was found in 1979, but...
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Fatal crash closed I-95 in Virginia
The crash involved a Toyota Avalon, a motorcycle, and a tractor-trailer, according to Virginia State Police.
Virginia man pleads guilty after illegally taking his kids over 1700 miles to North Dakota
Then, later that week, law enforcement found him and arrested him in Burleigh County, N.D., which is over 1,700 miles from their home in Virginia.
Board of Education rejects emergency timeline for school accountability reform in Virginia
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s push to change how school performance is measured in Virginia was met with skepticism in a recent Board of Education meeting. Several members voiced concerns about speeding up the timeline for a plan that still lacks specifics.
Comments / 0