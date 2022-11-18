ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WAVY News 10

Local foodbanks ready for Giving Tuesday amid rampant food insecurity

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Tuesday, volunteers at the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia loaded up thousands of pounds of food for partner organizations to feed community members across the region. The food was donated in the Mayflower Marathon, a 23-year-old tradition that raises money for area foodbanks. This year,...
VIRGINIA STATE
chathamstartribune.com

VDOT: Winter is coming and crews are prepared

The Virginia Department of Transportation has a message for residents of south-central Virginia: Winter is coming, and VDOT is ready. “We have our plan in place, and now we just need to see what the winter throws at us weather-wise,” said Len Stevens, communications manager with VDOT’s Lynchburg district, which stretches from Nelson County in the north to Danville and Halifax in the south, and from Lynchburg in the west to Cumberland and Prince Edward counties in the east.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Virginia gas prices dip ahead of Thanksgiving traveling

(WSET) — Virginia drivers have something extra to be thankful for this week as gas prices in the state dip seven cents ahead of Thanksgiving, according to AAA. Last week's prices were an average of $3.50, and even a month ago's $3.54 is well over the $3.43 greeting drivers at the pump to fill their tanks for Thanksgiving travel.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Thanksgiving holiday closings in Hampton Roads | 2022

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – With the holiday season upon, 10 On Your Side wants to help you plan accordingly. Most city facilities will be closed for Thanksgiving. In many cases, trash pickup and other services will also be impacted. The local cities below have released their holiday closures.
NORFOLK, VA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best 8 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Virginia

1. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm offers a unique dining experience in a rural corner of Northern Virginia. This small restaurant is located in a stately all-glass dining room, with a modern decor paired with rustic charm. It is the ideal place to hold a special occasion.
HARRISONBURG, VA
baltimorenews.net

Do You Need a Medical Marijuana Card in Virginia?

Do you need a medical marijuana card in Virginia? That all depends on whether you'd like access to legal medical cannabis. Marijuana is now legal in some form in over half of the United States. This has led to many people asking the question, do I need a medical marijuana card in Virginia?
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Nov. 18-20

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year!. Here’s a look at some events happening in Hampton Roads this weekend. This holiday season, click here to find Thanksgiving food donation events, visits with Santa Claus, light displays, and more festivities. Visit the...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE

