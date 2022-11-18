(County Board of Supervisors meet Tuesday)....The Board will meet Tuesday evening. The Off-site meeting will be held in Westmorland in the multipurpose room at the elementary school. The school is located at 200 South C Street. The Board will not hold a morning meeting. They will go into closed session at 5:00 pm. At 6:00 pm the Supervisors will adjourn into open session, with public comments. On the Action agenda is discussion on the status of the Salton Sea Renewable Resources Specific Plan. County Fire Chief Alfredo Estrada Jr. will discus the collaboration with the Westmorland Fire Department. The County Executive Officer Miguel Figueroa will ask for Board action on the selection of Reliance Public Relations, Inc, to provide strategic planning and facilitation services to update the 2020 strategic plan and the agreement for completion of the strategic Plan. Planning and Development will host a public hearing to consider a General Plan Amendment proposing s Seismic and Public Safety element update to the General Plan for the Imperial County. The Final off-site meeting of the year for the Board of Supervisors will be held December 6 in Brawley.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO