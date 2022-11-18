Read full article on original website
5th Annual Community Thanksgiving Luncheon
(Annual Thanksgiving luncheon)...It will be held Thanksgiving Day at the Eagle's Lodge in El Centro. The Lodge is located at 661 West State Street in El Centro. The Luncheon will run from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm. It is hosted by the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center. They will serve Homeless individuals and low income families. Volunteers are still being sought for cooking, serving and bagging. To volunteer, contact LGBT Resource Center at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Donations can also be dropped off at 1073 Ross Avenue, suite E in El Centro.
Thanksgiving Meals
Several Imperial Valley organizations will host Thanksgiving dinners. On Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, The Salvation Army will provide a delicious Thanksgiving Feast. Serving will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Salvation Army office at 375 North 5 in El Centro. This will be a drive-through meal service.
Christmas In Imperial
(It is the Imperial Market Days and Parade of Lights)....Both events will be held on December 9th. The Parade starts at 6:00 pm. For those who wish to participate, late registration is still open. Applications, however, must be in by November 25th, this Friday. They say applications will not be accepted after November 9th. The Late registration fee is $40 for each entry.
Christmas Home Decorating Contest
( The 1st Annual Christmas Home Decorating Contest)....It is presented by the City of Calexico Recreation Department. It is for houses in Calexico and includes the houses and front yards only. To participate houses must be registered with the Recreation Department by Thursday December 1. For judging purposes, all participants are required to have their lights and decorations in operation on Monday December 5th at 5:00 pm. Judging will be conducted by select members of the Parks, Recreation, Beautification and Senior Services Commission. Judging will be based on creativity, decorations and overall theme. There will only be one winner.
American Legion El Centro gives back to soldiers
The American Legion in El Centro is sending packages to the military overseas.
Calexico Christ Community Church raffles over 100 turkeys
CALEXICO — Calexico Christ Community Church (CCCC) blessed the city of Calexico with over 100 free turkeys, pies, and children's bikes during their annual Turkey Giveaway Sunday, November 20. The greeters welcomed every guest with a smile and a yellow food plate ticket as they entered, inviting them to...
Westmorland Honey Festival encourages the community to "bee kind"
WESTMORLAND — The 17th Annual Honey Festival attracted families and friends to join in the festivities surrounding this year theme, “Bee a leader! Bee brave. Bee kind. Bee positive,” Saturday, November 19. Event attractions included a honey tasting, spelling bee, pancake breakfast, 5K-run, kids' color fun run,...
Imperial County hosts fifth annual adult re-entry summit
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Adult Re-Entry Summit provides public and private local resources to help adult offenders successfully return to their communities. The Imperial County Probation Department and Imperial Community Corrections Partnership hosted their fifth annual Adult Re-Entry Summit on Wednesday, November 9 at the Imperial County Probation Department in El Centro.
Imperial Valley VA Clinic
(Local VA Clinic reopens)....But only partially. Clinic suffered severe damage during the late October storm. The Clinic has been closed until now while repairs were completed. The San Diego VA Health Care System announced the Clinic in El Centro would be ready to open today, but with only limited in-person service. They say the VA staff continues to offer telephone and video conferencing appointments to the greatest extent possible. Other appointments were rescheduled to the next possible times. The Health Care System will release another statement once the clinic is fully operational for in-person service.
Four local band members die in crash
The Yuma County community is mourning the loss of four talented musicians who died in a tragic car crash.
New Streetlight LED Luminaire Upgrade Replacement Program in Imperial County
The Imperial Irrigation District has launch the streetlight led luminaire upgrade replacement program.
Off-Site Meeting
(County Board of Supervisors meet Tuesday)....The Board will meet Tuesday evening. The Off-site meeting will be held in Westmorland in the multipurpose room at the elementary school. The school is located at 200 South C Street. The Board will not hold a morning meeting. They will go into closed session at 5:00 pm. At 6:00 pm the Supervisors will adjourn into open session, with public comments. On the Action agenda is discussion on the status of the Salton Sea Renewable Resources Specific Plan. County Fire Chief Alfredo Estrada Jr. will discus the collaboration with the Westmorland Fire Department. The County Executive Officer Miguel Figueroa will ask for Board action on the selection of Reliance Public Relations, Inc, to provide strategic planning and facilitation services to update the 2020 strategic plan and the agreement for completion of the strategic Plan. Planning and Development will host a public hearing to consider a General Plan Amendment proposing s Seismic and Public Safety element update to the General Plan for the Imperial County. The Final off-site meeting of the year for the Board of Supervisors will be held December 6 in Brawley.
Death notices for Nov. 8-17
Francis Joseph Keeney Jr., age 77, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 8. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Rodolfo Torres Marino, age 81, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 17. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Humberto Ballin, age 67, of Templeton, passed...
El Centro, November 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Business Burgled
An El Centro business was burglarized over the weekend. El Centro Police responded to the business in the 1700 block of West Main Street at about 6:38 a.m. Saturday. Officers found that there were pry marks to the front door and that there was damage to the door and deadbolt. A thorough inspection of the building found that 2 desktop computers, a printer and two shredders were missing . Total value of the loss is estimated at over $6,500.
El Centro Fire
A fire in an El Centro storage facility caused extensive damage Friday afternoon. The fire was reported in the storage facility in the 1800 block of South 4th Street. Multiple agencies responded to the fire that damaged a number of the storage units. 4th Street was closed to northbound traffic for about an hour and a half as firefighters battled the blaze.
Crane Middle School lockdown drill tomorrow
Crane Middle School is preparing for a drill tomorrow.
Shaking South Of The Border
(A major earthquake).....It was recorded at 8:39 Tuesday morning. The US Geological Survey says the quake measured a magnitude 6.2. It was recorded about 138 miles south/southwest of Mexicali. It was felt in Imperial County. The earthquake was centered in an open desert area in Baja California. There is no word on damage or injury as a result of the shaking. In this area, the quake only rattled some nerves.
Hundreds of Arizona Households Set to Be Without Water by End of Year
More than 500 households in the rural Arizona desert are set to be without running water starting January, 1 2023, as first reported by NBC News. The homes, located in Rio Verde Foothills—an affluent, unincorporated community in the state’s Maricopa County, were built without complying to Arizona’s usual 100-year water supply requirement. Rio Verde Foothills doesn’t have its own water system. Instead, people living in the arid locale rely on private wells or water trucked up from the nearby city of Scottsdale.
Rural Metro mourns and remembers fallen firefighter
A somber remembrance ceremony took place as Rural Metro laid a fallen firefighter to rest.
