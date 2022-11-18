Read full article on original website
Related
kxoradio.com
Imperial Valley VA Clinic
(Local VA Clinic reopens)....But only partially. Clinic suffered severe damage during the late October storm. The Clinic has been closed until now while repairs were completed. The San Diego VA Health Care System announced the Clinic in El Centro would be ready to open today, but with only limited in-person service. They say the VA staff continues to offer telephone and video conferencing appointments to the greatest extent possible. Other appointments were rescheduled to the next possible times. The Health Care System will release another statement once the clinic is fully operational for in-person service.
kxoradio.com
5th Annual Community Thanksgiving Luncheon
(Annual Thanksgiving luncheon)...It will be held Thanksgiving Day at the Eagle's Lodge in El Centro. The Lodge is located at 661 West State Street in El Centro. The Luncheon will run from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm. It is hosted by the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center. They will serve Homeless individuals and low income families. Volunteers are still being sought for cooking, serving and bagging. To volunteer, contact LGBT Resource Center at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Donations can also be dropped off at 1073 Ross Avenue, suite E in El Centro.
kxoradio.com
Active Cases Of Covid 19
(COVID 19 update)....New numbers were released Tuesday morning. The numbers are provided by the County Public Health Department. According to the new numbers, there are currently 355 active cases of COVID 19 in Imperial County. That is down slightly from the 366 cases reported on Friday. There are currently 15.10 news cases per 100,000 population with an 8.2% positivity rate. There are currently 958 fatalities as a result of the virus in Imperial County.
kxoradio.com
Thanksgiving Meals
Several Imperial Valley organizations will host Thanksgiving dinners. On Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, The Salvation Army will provide a delicious Thanksgiving Feast. Serving will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Salvation Army office at 375 North 5 in El Centro. This will be a drive-through meal service.
kxoradio.com
Christmas In Imperial
(It is the Imperial Market Days and Parade of Lights)....Both events will be held on December 9th. The Parade starts at 6:00 pm. For those who wish to participate, late registration is still open. Applications, however, must be in by November 25th, this Friday. They say applications will not be accepted after November 9th. The Late registration fee is $40 for each entry.
kxoradio.com
Fatal Injury Collision
(Two Vehicle Collision)...It was reported Sunday night. Yuma County Sheriff's responded to the call at 9:51 Sunday night. The collision was reported in the 2900 Block of South Avenue B in Yuma. Deputies say the initial investigation indicated a red 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a black Ford F-350 were both traveling South on Avenue B, when the Jeep attempted to pass the pickup using the comntinuous center turn lane. They say the jeep collided into the rear drivers side of the Ford, lost control and rolled. The driver of the Jeep was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he succumbed from his injuries. The victim was identified as 45 year old Carlos Gonzalez of Somerton. The investigation continues in the incident, but officials say alcohol appears to have been a factor in the collision.
kxoradio.com
October Unemployment Rate
(The latest unemployment rate has been released)....The latest report is for October. The numbers were released by the Labor Market Information Division of the Employment Development Department. According to the latest report, the Imperial County unemployment rate is exactly the same as it was in September. The jobless rate is at 16.2 percent. Unchanged from Septeber, and below the year ago estimate of 16.9 percent. This compares to an unadjusted rate of 3.8 percent for California and 3.4 percent for the Nation during the same period. According to the October report there were 11,500 elegible workers unemployed out of a labor force of 70,700. Imperial County Continues to have the highest unemployment rate in the state.
kxoradio.com
Accident Victims Named
The identity of the victims that died in two separate Sunday afternoon crashes have been released. At about 2:30 p.m. Sunday a three-vehicle crash on Dogwood Road just north of Ralph Road claimed the life of 26-year-old Manuel Ernesto Gomez Gonzales of Cathedral City. Gomez was the driver of a Kia Forte that was southbound on Dogwood when he crossed the center line and collided with a northbound pick-up truck driven by Fernando Buenrostro, 57, of Brawley. Another pick-up truck, driven by 54-year-old Araceli Osuna. that was also northbound collided with the other two vehicles. Gomez was pronounced dead at the scene. Buenrostro and Osuna both sustained minor injuries.
kxoradio.com
Shaking South Of The Border
(A major earthquake).....It was recorded at 8:39 Tuesday morning. The US Geological Survey says the quake measured a magnitude 6.2. It was recorded about 138 miles south/southwest of Mexicali. It was felt in Imperial County. The earthquake was centered in an open desert area in Baja California. There is no word on damage or injury as a result of the shaking. In this area, the quake only rattled some nerves.
kxoradio.com
Thanksgiving Holiday
(Upcoming 4 day Holiday)....The Thanksgiving Holiday is a four day weekend. Local, State and Federal government offices will be closed both Thursday and Friday, including the County, Imperial Irrigation District and City offices and departments. The California Highway Patrol goes into its Maximum Enforcement Period Wednesday evening and continues through Midnight Sunday. That is the CHP Holiday patrol period when as many officers as possible are assigned to the roadways to ensure holiday travel is as safe as possible. The Highway Patrol also covers off road areas. The Thanksgiving Holiday is one of the busiest off road holidays of the year. The population in the Sand Dune Recreation Areas normally increases by over 100,000 over the Thanksgiving Holiday. Motorists are encouraged to obey all safety traffic laws, including driving under the influence or otherwise impaired or distracted driving.
kxoradio.com
Pioneers Museum Holiday Tour
(Holiday Tour is back).....Imperial County Historical Society is inviting everyone to attend. On Saturday December 3rd, the Pioneers Museum Holiday Tour returns. It will be the first since the pandemic began. They say it is a great way to get into the Holiday Spirit at this fun family event. It will run from 6 to 8 pm at the Pioneers Museum on Aten Road, across from IVC. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12.
kxoradio.com
Niland Resident Arrested
(29 year old man puts up a fight)....He was finally taken into custody. Imperial County Sheriff's recieved a call at 5:23 Sunday evening. There was a domestic disturbance at a Niland residence. When Deputies arrived they found the suspect had fled the scene. The suspect, identified as Conrad White of Niland, was located, but he refused to pull over in his vehicle. A pursuit ensued. Officials say White was again located at the Circle K store in Calipatria. Deputies made contact, but the suspect attempted to flee again. There was a struggle, during which White was observed in possession of a firearm. The firearm was discharged and White was disarmed and taken into custody. A Deouty reportedlyt suffered minor injuries in the scuffle. No other injuries were reported. White was booked into County Jail on charges of violation of a court order, reckless driving, Felony evading in a motor vehicle,, Felon in possession of a firearm,, attempted escape, and battery on a peace officer. Anyone with video or any other information are asked to contact County Sheriff's Investigations.
Comments / 0