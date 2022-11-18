(29 year old man puts up a fight)....He was finally taken into custody. Imperial County Sheriff's recieved a call at 5:23 Sunday evening. There was a domestic disturbance at a Niland residence. When Deputies arrived they found the suspect had fled the scene. The suspect, identified as Conrad White of Niland, was located, but he refused to pull over in his vehicle. A pursuit ensued. Officials say White was again located at the Circle K store in Calipatria. Deputies made contact, but the suspect attempted to flee again. There was a struggle, during which White was observed in possession of a firearm. The firearm was discharged and White was disarmed and taken into custody. A Deouty reportedlyt suffered minor injuries in the scuffle. No other injuries were reported. White was booked into County Jail on charges of violation of a court order, reckless driving, Felony evading in a motor vehicle,, Felon in possession of a firearm,, attempted escape, and battery on a peace officer. Anyone with video or any other information are asked to contact County Sheriff's Investigations.

NILAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO