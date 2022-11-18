ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Local foodbanks ready for Giving Tuesday amid rampant food insecurity

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Tuesday, volunteers at the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia loaded up thousands of pounds of food for partner organizations to feed community members across the region. The food was donated in the Mayflower Marathon, a 23-year-old tradition that raises money for area foodbanks. This year,...
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

Mayflower Marathon Food Drive to serve more than 730,000 meals

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — More than 730,000 meals will be served throughout Hampton Roads thanks to donations to the Mayflower Marathon Food Drive over the last few days. The annual food drive took place from Friday morning to Sunday afternoon at four locations: Pembroke Square in Virginia Beach, the Kroger on University Boulevard in Suffolk, the Kroger at Coliseum Central in Hampton and the Kroger on Victory Boulevard in Tabb.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
NBC 29 News

Circle of Love Toy Drive comes to Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Circle of Love Foundation is holding their 19th holiday toy drive, and this time they are spreading their holiday cheer to Virginia. The toy drive will sponsor 100 children in Virginia for Christmas. The holiday boxes are at Lake Anna, but if you can’t make...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Thanksgiving holiday closings in Hampton Roads | 2022

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – With the holiday season upon, 10 On Your Side wants to help you plan accordingly. Most city facilities will be closed for Thanksgiving. In many cases, trash pickup and other services will also be impacted. The local cities below have released their holiday closures.
NORFOLK, VA
baltimorenews.net

Do You Need a Medical Marijuana Card in Virginia?

Do you need a medical marijuana card in Virginia? That all depends on whether you'd like access to legal medical cannabis. Marijuana is now legal in some form in over half of the United States. This has led to many people asking the question, do I need a medical marijuana card in Virginia?
VIRGINIA STATE
theriver953.com

DSS warns of phishing scam

Virginia Department of Social Services has received reports about a scam that involves P-EBT and EBT cardholders receiving calls or texts telling them to activate their EBT account. If a user calls the phishing number, it asks for their card number, pin and then to verify the pin before disconnecting.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Victims’ families hope unsolved cases will be added to new statewide database

RICHMOND, Va. – William H. “Bozo” Winston Jr. was athletic and family oriented up until the day of his murder in 1986. He was 23 years old. “We played football, basketball — whatever — together,” said Taras Winston Sr., William’s brother and youngest of four siblings. “When he had a chance, he would always pick me, put me on his team.”
RICHMOND, VA
WAVY News 10

Blog: Cold tonight before temperatures rebound into Thanksgiving

Before Hampton Roads slowly thaws out this week from the grip of this winter-like air mass, we’ve got one more cold night to get through. Be sure to dress accordingly Monday morning as temperatures will be on either side of 32°! (at least it’s helping to get us in the holiday spirit). After our Sunday […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy