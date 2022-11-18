Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
Local foodbanks ready for Giving Tuesday amid rampant food insecurity
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Tuesday, volunteers at the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia loaded up thousands of pounds of food for partner organizations to feed community members across the region. The food was donated in the Mayflower Marathon, a 23-year-old tradition that raises money for area foodbanks. This year,...
Mayflower Marathon Food Drive to serve more than 730,000 meals
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — More than 730,000 meals will be served throughout Hampton Roads thanks to donations to the Mayflower Marathon Food Drive over the last few days. The annual food drive took place from Friday morning to Sunday afternoon at four locations: Pembroke Square in Virginia Beach, the Kroger on University Boulevard in Suffolk, the Kroger at Coliseum Central in Hampton and the Kroger on Victory Boulevard in Tabb.
Season of giving comes as inflation expected to hike cost of Thanksgiving meal
NORFOLK, Va. — The season of giving is underway before the holidays in Hampton Roads. This weekend, several local organizations held food giveaways and others collected food and money to help families in need. For many people, the help comes at a good time, as families across the country...
NBC 29 News
Circle of Love Toy Drive comes to Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Circle of Love Foundation is holding their 19th holiday toy drive, and this time they are spreading their holiday cheer to Virginia. The toy drive will sponsor 100 children in Virginia for Christmas. The holiday boxes are at Lake Anna, but if you can’t make...
Virginia’s first full-service casino announces opening date
There is now an opening date for Virginia's first full-service casino.
WAVY News 10
Thanksgiving holiday closings in Hampton Roads | 2022
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – With the holiday season upon, 10 On Your Side wants to help you plan accordingly. Most city facilities will be closed for Thanksgiving. In many cases, trash pickup and other services will also be impacted. The local cities below have released their holiday closures.
baltimorenews.net
Do You Need a Medical Marijuana Card in Virginia?
Do you need a medical marijuana card in Virginia? That all depends on whether you'd like access to legal medical cannabis. Marijuana is now legal in some form in over half of the United States. This has led to many people asking the question, do I need a medical marijuana card in Virginia?
LGBTQ activist in Hampton Roads speak out following deadly Colorado shooting
The deadly mass shooting in Colorado is prompting concerns here in Hampton Roads. Some community members tell News 3 they're on high alert.
Record high: Fentanyl blamed for majority of overdose deaths in Virginia
Fentanyl contributed to a staggering 76% of overdose deaths in 2021 in Virginia. And in 2022, the Opioid Crisis still has a firm grasp on the Commonwealth and the Hampton Roads region. Drug overdoses kill more Virginians than car crashes and gun violence combined. But it wasn’t always this way....
theriver953.com
DSS warns of phishing scam
Virginia Department of Social Services has received reports about a scam that involves P-EBT and EBT cardholders receiving calls or texts telling them to activate their EBT account. If a user calls the phishing number, it asks for their card number, pin and then to verify the pin before disconnecting.
Fatal crash closed I-95 in Virginia
The crash involved a Toyota Avalon, a motorcycle, and a tractor-trailer, according to Virginia State Police.
Virginia man pleads guilty after illegally taking his kids over 1700 miles to North Dakota
Then, later that week, law enforcement found him and arrested him in Burleigh County, N.D., which is over 1,700 miles from their home in Virginia.
Family member arrested in Virginia for Queens triple murders
A family member of three women who were found stabbed to death in a Queens home on Friday morning has been arrested.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Victims’ families hope unsolved cases will be added to new statewide database
RICHMOND, Va. – William H. “Bozo” Winston Jr. was athletic and family oriented up until the day of his murder in 1986. He was 23 years old. “We played football, basketball — whatever — together,” said Taras Winston Sr., William’s brother and youngest of four siblings. “When he had a chance, he would always pick me, put me on his team.”
Virginia lawmaker renews push to lower voting age to 16 in local elections
A Virginia Democrat wants to lower the voting age for local elections to 16, a change to the state’s constitution that voters would ultimately need to approve.
Blog: Cold tonight before temperatures rebound into Thanksgiving
Before Hampton Roads slowly thaws out this week from the grip of this winter-like air mass, we’ve got one more cold night to get through. Be sure to dress accordingly Monday morning as temperatures will be on either side of 32°! (at least it’s helping to get us in the holiday spirit). After our Sunday […]
Governor Youngkin promises racism and slavery will be taught in Virginia schools
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said on Friday, November 18 that racism and slavery should be taught in Virginia schools. Youngkin ran for governor on a platform of fighting the racial indoctrination of students. He has promised that his administration would correct the mistakes and omissions that outraged parents in the past.
Virginia man maintained cocaine, heroin “stash house” for Danville drug ring
A Virginia man was sentenced to over seven years in prison for his role in a Danville drug ring. But when it came time to sentence him, prosecutors and defense attorneys clashed over whether he was a hardened career offender or a man caught up in circumstances beyond his control.
NC man who admitted to abducting, suffocating man among 3 to be paroled from life sentences
Three inmates from the Piedmont Triad – all of them serving life sentences for second-degree murder, one of which was upheld by the North Carolina Supreme Court – are going to be paroled after serving decades in prison.
