Cumberland County, PA

theburgnews.com

Veterans “Tiny Home” project, Scottish Rite Cathedral among recipients of state redevelopment grants

Several additional local projects will receive funds under a state redevelopment grant program, the commonwealth has announced. In the most recent funding announcement, state Redevelopment Capital Assistance Program (RACP) grants will go to:. Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania, $1.5 million, for construction of a Homeless Veterans Transitional Community in Harrisburg. Funds...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. Homebuilder expands into the Carolinas

A Lancaster County home builder has partnered with a North Carolina company, and has expanded into the Carolinas. Keystone Custom Homes partnered with Charlotte-based Evans Coghill Homes last month. “This exciting changeover isn’t just a shift in company name or a boast about product, although both are vital to our...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
wellspan.org

WellSpan’s Dr. Roy A. Himelfarb Surgery Center recognized as one of America’s best by Newsweek

WellSpan Health has recently been recognized by Newsweek as having one of the top ambulatory surgery centers in the country, in Franklin County. Newsweek recently released its 2023 list of America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and ranked WellSpan’s Dr. Roy A. Himelfarb Surgery Center in Chambersburg as #9 on the list of best ambulatory surgery centers in Pennsylvania. It was the highest-ranking ambulatory surgery center on the list in the South Central Pennsylvania region.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Former home of central Pa. newspaper to become co-working space

The former home of the York Dispatch has a new owner. Grotto Community Benefit LLC, a nonprofit and commercial partnership, purchased the building complex at 15-23 E. Philadelphia St. in York. The building complex was also formerly home to the architectural and decorative glass fabricator, Rudy Art Glass. The building...
YORK, PA
moderncampground.com

Cedarline Outdoor Acquires Jonestown / Hershey KOA Campground

Cedarline Outdoor, a Halmos Capital Partners portfolio company envisioning to provide quality outdoor hospitality experiences that inspire, has recently announced the acquisition of the Jonestown / Hershey NE KOA Campground in Jonestown (Pennsylvania). According to a release, the KOA park has 86 RV sites, three cabins, and 12 tent sites....
JONESTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Altercation at Lancaster County Dunkin’ leads to fight

EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, an altercation that occurred at a Dunkin’ in East Petersburg over a breakfast sandwich led to fighting between an employee and a customer. On Nov. 18, the customer, Mabel Hinson, went through the drive-thru...
EAST PETERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Why the ‘red wave’ never happened in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Looking back on Election Day, a heavily anticipated “red wave” never materialized and the Democratic party scored major wins. However, there is still debate as to why Election Day results favored the Democrats. An election dissection is currently happening in Harrisburg, and even...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Harrisburg building with store, mechanic, apartments catches fire

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire started in a garage in Harrisburg at 16th and Walnut streets at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Monday, but it was quickly extinguished by fire crews, according to the Harrisburg Fire Bureau. The building, a two-story combined occupancy structure, included a corner store, mechanic...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Chipotle opening in Cumberland County with giveaway

Chipotle Mexican Grill is expanding its reach in Cumberland County. One of the restaurants will open Nov. 22 at 1120 Carlisle Road at the Shoppes at Cedar Cliff in Lower Allen Township. To celebrate the opening, the first five people in line on opening day will receive complimentary Chipotle Goods merchandise.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Pa. health department offering free COVID tests for holidays

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is offering free COVID-19 testing and take-home tests around the state, including in Harrisburg, as people prepare for holiday gatherings. The tests are free and open to everyone, and they include tests that are performed and analyzed on-site; distribution of at-home COVID-19 antigen tests; and administration of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WIBX 950

Jeepers! What’s Up With One Stuck High in Snowbank on Social Media

Have you seen the picture of a Jeep stuck in a snowbank circulating on social media? It didn't happen in Buffalo and it isn't even from this year. The photo is making the rounds on Facebook after historic snow fell in not only Western New York, but Northern New York too. So it's wouldn't be surprising to think it happened in the Empire State. But you'd be wrong.
BUFFALO, NY
PennLive.com

A response to the Cumberland County controller on how to spend proceeds from Claremont | PennLive letters

In a Letter to the Editor, Cumberland County Controller, Al Whitcomb offers uses of the proceeds of the sale of Claremont Nursing Home. He contends that the interests of the “silent majority” be considered. He criticizes the “vocal few” and “lobbyists” for “advocating” the county turn over the proceeds of the Claremont sale “to an as yet identified non-profit for unspecified uses.”
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Indoor adventure park coming to Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new indoor adventure park for children and adults, called Urban Air, will soon be opening a new location in Harrisburg. The indoor amusement park will have many attractions that are designed to keep kids active, all while keeping the fun inside. Urban Air offers opportunities to host birthday parties, field trips, team building events, group events and more, according to their website.
HARRISBURG, PA

