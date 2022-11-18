Read full article on original website
Related
theburgnews.com
Veterans “Tiny Home” project, Scottish Rite Cathedral among recipients of state redevelopment grants
Several additional local projects will receive funds under a state redevelopment grant program, the commonwealth has announced. In the most recent funding announcement, state Redevelopment Capital Assistance Program (RACP) grants will go to:. Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania, $1.5 million, for construction of a Homeless Veterans Transitional Community in Harrisburg. Funds...
'KAREN' SLAPS BACK: Employee, Customer Duke It Out At Dunkin' ln Pennsylvania
A customer was slapped in the face with a cell phone and an employee was beaten with a shoe following a disagreement at a Dunkin' in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. 35-year-old Mabel Hinson pulled up at the drive-thru at the Dunkin' located at 2006 Miller Road in East Petersburg in the morning on Friday, Nov. 18, according to the police.
PennLive.com
Pa. Homebuilder expands into the Carolinas
A Lancaster County home builder has partnered with a North Carolina company, and has expanded into the Carolinas. Keystone Custom Homes partnered with Charlotte-based Evans Coghill Homes last month. “This exciting changeover isn’t just a shift in company name or a boast about product, although both are vital to our...
wellspan.org
WellSpan’s Dr. Roy A. Himelfarb Surgery Center recognized as one of America’s best by Newsweek
WellSpan Health has recently been recognized by Newsweek as having one of the top ambulatory surgery centers in the country, in Franklin County. Newsweek recently released its 2023 list of America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and ranked WellSpan’s Dr. Roy A. Himelfarb Surgery Center in Chambersburg as #9 on the list of best ambulatory surgery centers in Pennsylvania. It was the highest-ranking ambulatory surgery center on the list in the South Central Pennsylvania region.
PennLive.com
Former home of central Pa. newspaper to become co-working space
The former home of the York Dispatch has a new owner. Grotto Community Benefit LLC, a nonprofit and commercial partnership, purchased the building complex at 15-23 E. Philadelphia St. in York. The building complex was also formerly home to the architectural and decorative glass fabricator, Rudy Art Glass. The building...
moderncampground.com
Cedarline Outdoor Acquires Jonestown / Hershey KOA Campground
Cedarline Outdoor, a Halmos Capital Partners portfolio company envisioning to provide quality outdoor hospitality experiences that inspire, has recently announced the acquisition of the Jonestown / Hershey NE KOA Campground in Jonestown (Pennsylvania). According to a release, the KOA park has 86 RV sites, three cabins, and 12 tent sites....
cortlandvoice.com
Drug trafficker sentenced to 40 years in prison for murder and conspiracy
A man was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Friday for a murder committed during a drug conspiracy that connected from California to Cortland County, according to a release from the United State Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of New York. The conviction of Kyle M. Leeper,...
abc27.com
Altercation at Lancaster County Dunkin’ leads to fight
EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, an altercation that occurred at a Dunkin’ in East Petersburg over a breakfast sandwich led to fighting between an employee and a customer. On Nov. 18, the customer, Mabel Hinson, went through the drive-thru...
Mechanicsburg woman found guilty for role in Jan. 6 riot, but jury deadlocks on theft charge
A District of Columbia jury has found a Mechanicsburg woman accused of aiding in the theft of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s laptop guilty on some charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection. But the jury did not come to a consensus whether or not Riley Williams, 23,...
abc27.com
Why the ‘red wave’ never happened in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Looking back on Election Day, a heavily anticipated “red wave” never materialized and the Democratic party scored major wins. However, there is still debate as to why Election Day results favored the Democrats. An election dissection is currently happening in Harrisburg, and even...
abc27.com
Harrisburg building with store, mechanic, apartments catches fire
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire started in a garage in Harrisburg at 16th and Walnut streets at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Monday, but it was quickly extinguished by fire crews, according to the Harrisburg Fire Bureau. The building, a two-story combined occupancy structure, included a corner store, mechanic...
Chipotle opening in Cumberland County with giveaway
Chipotle Mexican Grill is expanding its reach in Cumberland County. One of the restaurants will open Nov. 22 at 1120 Carlisle Road at the Shoppes at Cedar Cliff in Lower Allen Township. To celebrate the opening, the first five people in line on opening day will receive complimentary Chipotle Goods merchandise.
Gettysburg College cowers to media pressure over student project
Webster’s Dictionary defines liberal arts as “college or university studies (such as language, philosophy, literature, abstract science) intended to provide chiefly general knowledge and to develop general intellectual capacities (such as reason and judgement) as opposed to professional or vocational skills.”. Gettysburg College has long defined itself as...
Pa. health department offering free COVID tests for holidays
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is offering free COVID-19 testing and take-home tests around the state, including in Harrisburg, as people prepare for holiday gatherings. The tests are free and open to everyone, and they include tests that are performed and analyzed on-site; distribution of at-home COVID-19 antigen tests; and administration of […]
Gettysburg 'Remembrance Day' marks anniversary of Lincoln address
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — In 1863, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania was the site of what would be the bloodiest battle of the American Civil War. 159 years later, thousands journey to this community steeped in history to reflect and remember the lost. "This is a very busy weekend here in Gettysburg, right...
Jeepers! What’s Up With One Stuck High in Snowbank on Social Media
Have you seen the picture of a Jeep stuck in a snowbank circulating on social media? It didn't happen in Buffalo and it isn't even from this year. The photo is making the rounds on Facebook after historic snow fell in not only Western New York, but Northern New York too. So it's wouldn't be surprising to think it happened in the Empire State. But you'd be wrong.
Central Pa. credit union CEO named by American Banker as one of ‘The Most Powerful Women in Credit Unions’
The president and CEO of a credit union based in Swatara Township has been selected by American Banker as one of “The Most Powerful Women in Credit Unions, 2022.”. Belco Community Credit Union, president and CEO, Amey Sgrignoli has been named to the publication’s inaugural list.
A response to the Cumberland County controller on how to spend proceeds from Claremont | PennLive letters
In a Letter to the Editor, Cumberland County Controller, Al Whitcomb offers uses of the proceeds of the sale of Claremont Nursing Home. He contends that the interests of the “silent majority” be considered. He criticizes the “vocal few” and “lobbyists” for “advocating” the county turn over the proceeds of the Claremont sale “to an as yet identified non-profit for unspecified uses.”
Hi-tech research pinpoints where Lincoln stood while delivering his Gettysburg Address
Hundreds of people passing through the National Cemetery in Gettysburg at around 2:00 p.m. on Remembrance Day, 2022 (Nov.19) were curious what a small group of people were doing with a spool of red, white, and blue ribbon on both sides of the fence separating the National and Evergreen cemeteries.
abc27.com
Indoor adventure park coming to Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new indoor adventure park for children and adults, called Urban Air, will soon be opening a new location in Harrisburg. The indoor amusement park will have many attractions that are designed to keep kids active, all while keeping the fun inside. Urban Air offers opportunities to host birthday parties, field trips, team building events, group events and more, according to their website.
Comments / 0