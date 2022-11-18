Read full article on original website
Shaking South Of The Border
(A major earthquake).....It was recorded at 8:39 Tuesday morning. The US Geological Survey says the quake measured a magnitude 6.2. It was recorded about 138 miles south/southwest of Mexicali. It was felt in Imperial County. The earthquake was centered in an open desert area in Baja California. There is no word on damage or injury as a result of the shaking. In this area, the quake only rattled some nerves.
Active Cases Of Covid 19
(COVID 19 update)....New numbers were released Tuesday morning. The numbers are provided by the County Public Health Department. According to the new numbers, there are currently 355 active cases of COVID 19 in Imperial County. That is down slightly from the 366 cases reported on Friday. There are currently 15.10 news cases per 100,000 population with an 8.2% positivity rate. There are currently 958 fatalities as a result of the virus in Imperial County.
Off-Site Meeting
(County Board of Supervisors meet Tuesday)....The Board will meet Tuesday evening. The Off-site meeting will be held in Westmorland in the multipurpose room at the elementary school. The school is located at 200 South C Street. The Board will not hold a morning meeting. They will go into closed session at 5:00 pm. At 6:00 pm the Supervisors will adjourn into open session, with public comments. On the Action agenda is discussion on the status of the Salton Sea Renewable Resources Specific Plan. County Fire Chief Alfredo Estrada Jr. will discus the collaboration with the Westmorland Fire Department. The County Executive Officer Miguel Figueroa will ask for Board action on the selection of Reliance Public Relations, Inc, to provide strategic planning and facilitation services to update the 2020 strategic plan and the agreement for completion of the strategic Plan. Planning and Development will host a public hearing to consider a General Plan Amendment proposing s Seismic and Public Safety element update to the General Plan for the Imperial County. The Final off-site meeting of the year for the Board of Supervisors will be held December 6 in Brawley.
Imperial Valley VA Clinic
(Local VA Clinic reopens)....But only partially. Clinic suffered severe damage during the late October storm. The Clinic has been closed until now while repairs were completed. The San Diego VA Health Care System announced the Clinic in El Centro would be ready to open today, but with only limited in-person service. They say the VA staff continues to offer telephone and video conferencing appointments to the greatest extent possible. Other appointments were rescheduled to the next possible times. The Health Care System will release another statement once the clinic is fully operational for in-person service.
Christmas In Imperial
(It is the Imperial Market Days and Parade of Lights)....Both events will be held on December 9th. The Parade starts at 6:00 pm. For those who wish to participate, late registration is still open. Applications, however, must be in by November 25th, this Friday. They say applications will not be accepted after November 9th. The Late registration fee is $40 for each entry.
5th Annual Community Thanksgiving Luncheon
(Annual Thanksgiving luncheon)...It will be held Thanksgiving Day at the Eagle's Lodge in El Centro. The Lodge is located at 661 West State Street in El Centro. The Luncheon will run from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm. It is hosted by the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center. They will serve Homeless individuals and low income families. Volunteers are still being sought for cooking, serving and bagging. To volunteer, contact LGBT Resource Center at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Donations can also be dropped off at 1073 Ross Avenue, suite E in El Centro.
Thanksgiving Meals
Several Imperial Valley organizations will host Thanksgiving dinners. On Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, The Salvation Army will provide a delicious Thanksgiving Feast. Serving will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Salvation Army office at 375 North 5 in El Centro. This will be a drive-through meal service.
Thanksgiving Holiday
(Upcoming 4 day Holiday)....The Thanksgiving Holiday is a four day weekend. Local, State and Federal government offices will be closed both Thursday and Friday, including the County, Imperial Irrigation District and City offices and departments. The California Highway Patrol goes into its Maximum Enforcement Period Wednesday evening and continues through Midnight Sunday. That is the CHP Holiday patrol period when as many officers as possible are assigned to the roadways to ensure holiday travel is as safe as possible. The Highway Patrol also covers off road areas. The Thanksgiving Holiday is one of the busiest off road holidays of the year. The population in the Sand Dune Recreation Areas normally increases by over 100,000 over the Thanksgiving Holiday. Motorists are encouraged to obey all safety traffic laws, including driving under the influence or otherwise impaired or distracted driving.
El Centro Fire
A fire in an El Centro storage facility caused extensive damage Friday afternoon. The fire was reported in the storage facility in the 1800 block of South 4th Street. Multiple agencies responded to the fire that damaged a number of the storage units. 4th Street was closed to northbound traffic for about an hour and a half as firefighters battled the blaze.
Fatal Injury Collision
(Two Vehicle Collision)...It was reported Sunday night. Yuma County Sheriff's responded to the call at 9:51 Sunday night. The collision was reported in the 2900 Block of South Avenue B in Yuma. Deputies say the initial investigation indicated a red 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a black Ford F-350 were both traveling South on Avenue B, when the Jeep attempted to pass the pickup using the comntinuous center turn lane. They say the jeep collided into the rear drivers side of the Ford, lost control and rolled. The driver of the Jeep was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he succumbed from his injuries. The victim was identified as 45 year old Carlos Gonzalez of Somerton. The investigation continues in the incident, but officials say alcohol appears to have been a factor in the collision.
Accident Victims Named
The identity of the victims that died in two separate Sunday afternoon crashes have been released. At about 2:30 p.m. Sunday a three-vehicle crash on Dogwood Road just north of Ralph Road claimed the life of 26-year-old Manuel Ernesto Gomez Gonzales of Cathedral City. Gomez was the driver of a Kia Forte that was southbound on Dogwood when he crossed the center line and collided with a northbound pick-up truck driven by Fernando Buenrostro, 57, of Brawley. Another pick-up truck, driven by 54-year-old Araceli Osuna. that was also northbound collided with the other two vehicles. Gomez was pronounced dead at the scene. Buenrostro and Osuna both sustained minor injuries.
Niland Resident Arrested
(29 year old man puts up a fight)....He was finally taken into custody. Imperial County Sheriff's recieved a call at 5:23 Sunday evening. There was a domestic disturbance at a Niland residence. When Deputies arrived they found the suspect had fled the scene. The suspect, identified as Conrad White of Niland, was located, but he refused to pull over in his vehicle. A pursuit ensued. Officials say White was again located at the Circle K store in Calipatria. Deputies made contact, but the suspect attempted to flee again. There was a struggle, during which White was observed in possession of a firearm. The firearm was discharged and White was disarmed and taken into custody. A Deouty reportedlyt suffered minor injuries in the scuffle. No other injuries were reported. White was booked into County Jail on charges of violation of a court order, reckless driving, Felony evading in a motor vehicle,, Felon in possession of a firearm,, attempted escape, and battery on a peace officer. Anyone with video or any other information are asked to contact County Sheriff's Investigations.
Christmas Home Decorating Contest
( The 1st Annual Christmas Home Decorating Contest)....It is presented by the City of Calexico Recreation Department. It is for houses in Calexico and includes the houses and front yards only. To participate houses must be registered with the Recreation Department by Thursday December 1. For judging purposes, all participants are required to have their lights and decorations in operation on Monday December 5th at 5:00 pm. Judging will be conducted by select members of the Parks, Recreation, Beautification and Senior Services Commission. Judging will be based on creativity, decorations and overall theme. There will only be one winner.
