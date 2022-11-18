PODCAST: A look inside IAAPA theme park expo (Ep. 166)

SeaWorld Orlando reveals ride vehicle for its under-construction Pipeline roller coaster during the IAAPA Expo at Orange County Regional History Center on Nov 14, 2022. Dewayne Bevil/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

This week members of the theme park industry descended on the Orange County Convention Center to display their work, make a few deals and break a little news. Orlando Sentinel tourism reporters Dewayne Bevil and Katie Rice discuss the happenings at IAAPA Expo (that’s the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions for those not in the know). This event welcomes a giant range of companies and services and everything you need to run a theme park or family entertainment center. SeaWorld Orlando shared its first in-person look at the ride vehicles for its upcoming surf-themed roller coaster and Icon Park announced a new game coming to the 400-foot observation wheel. Listen to Theme Park Rangers podcast using the player below or download anywhere you get your podcasts.

IAAPA: Wall-to-wall exhibitors (:00)

SeaWorld reveals surfing ride vehicle (7:29)

SeaWorld park in Abu Dhabi (13:10)

New Icon Park game (17:17)

Local IAAPA Brass Ring Award winners (23:55)

