CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin will survive failure of ‘any giant’ in crypto, Samson Mow says

The collapse of FTX has triggered a notable drop in the price of Bitcoin (BTC), but that in no case means that BTC can be destroyed by failing cryptocurrency firms, according to Bitcoin proponent Samson Mow. The cryptocurrency industry is still seeing the wave of FTX contagion playing out, and...
South Korea investigates crypto exchanges for listing native tokens

Native cryptocurrencies turned out to be the biggest factor contributing to the demise of numerous exchanges and ecosystems this year, most recently during the FTX collapse. Korea’s financial authority, Korea Financial Intelligence Unit (KoFIU), took notice of the same as it launched a probe into crypto exchanges in relation to listing their in-house, self-issued tokens.
Singapore central bank explains why Binance was on its alert list, but FTX wasn’t

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the country’s central bank, released a statement Nov. 21 to address “some questions and misconceptions that have arisen in the wake of the FTX.com (FTX) debacle.”. The first point MAS wanted to make was that it could not protect local users from...
FTX collapse won’t impact everyday use of crypto in Brazil: Transfero CEO

The crumbling of the FTX crypto empire may have damaged Brazilian retail and institutional sentiment toward crypto. However, its impact won’t affect everyday citizens — who will still use crypto for cross-border transactions. Reflecting on the recent fall of FTX, Thiago César, the CEO of fiat on-ramp provider...
Industry expresses confidence in the NFT space amid the FTX collapse

Even before the FTX collapse, nonfungible token (NFT) collections have already felt the impact of the crypto winter, with trading volumes going down by 98%. With the FTX debacle, the once burgeoning space seems to have been hit with the final nail to its coffin. However, executives within the industry are optimistic about the space’s recovery.
Vitalik Buterin offers lessons for crypto in wake of the FTX collapse

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has spoken out in the wake of the FTX collapse, offering his thoughts and some positives from one of cryptocurrency’s biggest black swan events. In a Nov. 20 Bloomberg interview, Buterin said that the collapse of FTX contains lessons for the entire crypto ecosystem. He...
The FTX collapse not enough to break crypto community’s spirit: IBW 2022

Istanbul Blockchain Week opened its doors on Nov. 14 to bring the crypto and blockchain ecosystem together in İstanbul, Turkey. Cointelegraph attended the event with a Cointelegraph Turkey booth and an İstanbul-based editor to experience the impact of the FTX collapse firsthand — the result was unexpected.
Hong Kong believes stablecoin volatility can spillover to traditional finance

The fall of crypto giants this year reignited questions about the stability of cryptocurrencies and their impact on fiat ecosystems. Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) assessed the situation and found that the instabilities of crypto assets, including asset-backed stablecoins, can potentially spill over to the traditional financial system. The HKMA...
Bitpanda secures crypto licence in Germany, claims to be the first “European retail” crypto investment platform to do so

In an official blog post, Bitpanda announced that it has secured a crypto custody licence from the German financial authority, BaFin. Having obtained this licence, the Austrian-based crypto exchange can now legally market its services to residents of Germany. Bitpanda also claimed to be the first retail crypto exchange based out of Europe to have achieved this distinction.
How to buy cryptocurrency in Canada?

Purchasing cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE) or Ether (ETH) in Canada is on an upsurge as crypto ownership rises. Moreover, the Ontario Securities Commission, in their report, stated that more than 30% of Canadians plan to buy crypto assets in 2023. So, if you are wondering how to buy...
Bitcoin price levels to watch as traders bet on sub-$14K BTC

Bitcoin (BTC) held steady at the Nov. 21 Wall Street open following a weekly close at levels not seen since late 2020. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hovering above $16,000 after dipping below the level overnight. Sentiment remained on a knife edge as rumors over crypto...
Could Payin3 be the next big thing in crypto? Interview with Uquid CEO Tran Hung

Over the past few years, the BNPL (buy now, pay later) financing option has taken online retail shopping by storm. In nearly all sectors, consumers now have a number of options allowing them to pay for goods and services in installments without having to break the bank. Now, one project...
Litecoin hits fresh 2022 high versus Bitcoin — But will LTC price ‘halve’ before the halving?

Litecoin (LTC) has emerged as one of the rare winners in the ongoing cryptocurrency market meltdown led by the FTX exchange’s collapse. The 2011-born altcoin rallied nearly 16% month-to-date (MTD) to reach $62.75 on Nov. 22, outperforming its top rivals, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH), which lost approximately 25% and 30%, respectively, in the same period.
Iris Energy to cut mining hardware after defaulting on $108M loan

Australian Bitcoin mining firm Iris Energy is the latest to suffer from the squeeze of the crypto bear market, losing a significant chunk of its mining power after defaulting on a loan. A filing by the firm to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Nov. 21 revealed that it...
Lido Finance and KyberSwap bring low slippage, wstETH liquidity to Ethereum

Kyber Network partners with Lido to bring the best wstETH liquidity to Ethereum’s mainnet. Singapore — Nov. 21 — At a time when the market needs it most, liquid staking giant Lido Finance has partnered with KyberSwap, a leading next-gen decentralized exchange (DEX), to enhance Wrapped Lido Staked Ether (wstETH) liquidity on Ethereum.
FTX-owned Liquid exchange pauses all trading after withdrawal halt

The Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Liquid is halting all trading due to FTX filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States. Liquid has suspended all trading operations on its platform in line with instructions from FTX Trading, the firm announced on Twitter on Nov. 20. The statement indicates that Liquid exchange paused “all forms of trading” because of the operation of the Chapter 11 process in the Delaware courts.

