13abc.com
Mercy Health takes mammography on the road for mobile screenings
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Mercy Health announces the first mobile mammography unit for the greater Toledo area on Tuesday. According to a statement released by the health care system, the mobile mammography unit is created for patients’ convenience and will deliver 3D mammograms to women ages 40 and older. The...
13abc.com
Toledo city council aims to reenergize its Block Watch program
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The energization of Toledo’s block watch program is the topic of discussion for Toledo City Council this week. The program has seen some challenges over the years but supporters believe it can really make a difference in what’s become a violent time. Toledo’s block...
13abc.com
Toledo’s LGBTQ+ Community honors victims of Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When news of a shooting inside an inclusive nightclub in Colorado Springs spread across the country, it fueled strong emotions from those in the LGBTQ+ community. Those emotions were on display Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, outside One Government Center. City Councilmember Nick Komives and Equality Toledo...
13abc.com
Building Better Schools: Criminal Justice Students receive mentorship
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Criminal Justice students at Whitmer High School are learning to solve homicides from a former TPD homicide detective. Andre Cowell retired in 2021 and now he’s inspiring the next generation of crime fighters. Cowell gives students hands-on experience throughout mock scenes that teach them how...
13abc.com
The Red Cross is looking for heroes
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The American Red Cross of Western Lake Erie will recognize and pay tribute to ordinary members of the community who have shown extraordinary courage, compassion, character, or humanity by saving or improving the lives of others at the 2023 Red Cross of Western Lake Erie Hero Awards.
13abc.com
Former Park Hotel to become affordable housing for at risk young adults
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The former Park Hotel will soon become a four-story, affordable housing apartment building for young adults at risk of of homelessness. Lucas County Metropolitan Housing and Community Housing Network announced Tuesday that their partnership is receiving a $400,000 Affordable Housing Program subsidy from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati.
13abc.com
Railroad negotiations appear to be on track for a strike
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With negotiations between railroads and their unions reaching a standstill, the likelihood of a railroad strike is growing. Experts told13abc that a strike would be a disaster for the economy, especially during a busy holiday season. “The shutdown of the rail system would cost the economy...
13abc.com
Penta finds school shooter threat not credible
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Penta Career Center’s crisis intervention team found a message about a shooting written on school property not credible on Monday, according to a message school leaders sent to families. Penta remained in session. School leaders said someone reported a message reading “school shooting at 2pm”...
13abc.com
Ella Flora to host second annual goods drive for the Bethany House
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) – Ella Floral is hosting its second annual goods drive to support the Bethany House. The drive will take place from Nov. 22 through Dec. 23 at the floral and gift boutique located on 301 Superior St. in Rossford during store hours. Store hours are listed as the following: noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, noon to 7 p.m. Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
13abc.com
BGSU senior donating stem cells to woman fighting leukemia
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A Bowling Green State University senior discovered that he was a blood stem cell match for a woman living with leukemia. The process has been swift for Dylan Coleman, who has already had a comprehensive physical and was scheduled to donate blood stem cells Monday.
13abc.com
Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo to “Shine a Light on Antisemitism” with Hanukkah event
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo is hosting a Hanukkah event to “Shine a Light on Antisemitism” during the Jewish holiday this year. The event, titled “Shine a Light on Antisemitism,” will take place on Dec. 18 which is the first night of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, often called the “Festival of Lights.” The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Congregation Etz Chayim located at 3853 Woodley Road in Toledo.
13abc.com
Tickets available for 2023 Yo-Yo Ma performance in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - World renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma is set to perform at the Toledo Art Museum’s Peristyle in May, the Toledo Symphony Orchestra announced Tuesday. The 19-time Grammy Award winner will perform Elgar’s Cello Concerto on Friday, May 5 2023 at 8:00 p.m. at the Peristyle. The event will mark his third appearance with the Toledo Symphony.
13abc.com
Toledo woman accused of shooting boyfriend arrested
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman was arrested after police say she shot her boyfriend in a fight over the weekend. According to court documents, Apryl Porter is facing a felonious assault charge for allegedly shooting her 25-year-old boyfriend during a “physical altercation” with the victim in the 600 block of Oswald early Sunday morning.
13abc.com
Court docs show new details on Harper’s defense in Toledo City Council extortion case
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We’re learning more about the Toledo City Council bribery investigation. Former Councilwoman Yvonne Harper’s role in the alleged extortion scheme has come into focus. Prosecutors say there have been statements made that money Harper received was for a charitable cause but prosecutors argue it...
13abc.com
Toledo woman indicted on numerous child endangerment charges
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted a Toledo woman on numerous child endangerment charges Tuesday. According to court documents, Shyanne Papenfuse is facing a series of charges including five counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, six counts of endangering children, one count of permitting child abuse, and one count of theft from a person in a protected class.
13abc.com
One unit demolished, three others with heavy smoke following fire in Holland
HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - A row of local businesses went up in flames Sunday night in Holland. The initial call came in around 7:20 p.m. for the commercial structure fire on Angola Road just past South McCord Road. The Springfield Township Fire Department was quickly on scene as its building...
13abc.com
Detroit officer from Monroe arrested, accused of fleeing police while intoxicated & armed
MONROE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - A Detroit police officer from Monroe was arrested Monday after allegedly fleeing police while intoxicated and armed. According to Michigan State Police, at approximately 12:11 a.m. on Nov. 18, troopers and Monroe County Deputies responded to a caller who stated her boyfriend approached her and brandished a firearm.
13abc.com
November 21st Weather Forecast
Friends and family remember BGSU student killed in a car crash. 20-year-old BGSU student Ryan Walker was killed in a tragic car crash caused by a suspected drunk driver on September 4, 2022. Updated: Nov. 20, 2022 at 6:54 AM EST. Afternoon sun still won't warm us above freezing, and...
13abc.com
Ethan learns how to make holiday pies
Abbey Hall with Toledo Humane Society talks about the non-profit donation focus coming up Nov. 29. Friends and family remember BGSU student killed in a car crash. 20-year-old BGSU student Ryan Walker was killed in a tragic car crash caused by a suspected drunk driver on September 4, 2022.
