CBS Sports
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Sustains knee injury Sunday
Robinson won't return Sunday's game against the Lions due to a knee injury, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Robinson recorded a six-yard reception and was pushed out of bounds. He remained on the ground, though, before trainers helped him to the locker room, as he was unable to put any weight on his right leg. Robinson thus will finish Week 11 action with nine catches (on 13 targets) for 100 yards and one carry for four yards. The Giants have a quick turnaround for a Thanksgiving matchup at Dallas, so he could be in danger of missing time if the injury is at all serious.
CBS Sports
Bears' Justin Fields: Hurts shoulder late in loss
Fields completed 14 of 21 passes for 153 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Falcons. He added 85 yards and a touchdown on 18 rushing attempts. Per Adam Jahns of The Athletic, Fields was favoring his left (non-throwing) shoulder after the game and was taken to the locker room for further evaluation.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Unlikely to play Tuesday
Murray (COVID-19 protocols) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Murray has missed the last two games due to the league's health and safety protocols and will likely be unavailable once again Tuesday. Bruce Brown should maintain a starting role if Murray remains out.
Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George OUT vs. Warriors
The LA Clippers will be without their two stars vs. Golden State
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Shell of self
Love registered zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist over 12 minutes during Monday's 114-102 win over the Hawks. Love (thumb) was questionable entering the contest after missing Sunday's game, but he clearly wasn't comfortable in his return. No setbacks have been reported, but Love's status is worth monitoring. Cleveland's next game is Wednesday against Portland.
CBS Sports
UConn women's basketball assistant coach Chris Dailey leaves court on stretcher before NC State game
UConn women's basketball associate head coach Chris Dailey was taken off the court on a stretcher ahead of the Huskies' win over NC State on Sunday afternoon. Dailey appeared to have fainted after the national anthem. She did not return to the bench at any point during the game and there hasn't been an update on her status yet.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Recalled by Bucks
Middleton (wrist) was recalled by the Bucks on Monday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. Middleton was assigned to the G League's Wisconsin Herd earlier Monday so he could practice with the team, and he'll rejoin the parent club several hours later. His participation in practice is certainly encouraging, but he doesn't yet have a clear timetable to return to game action with the Bucks.
CBS Sports
Saints' Andrus Peat: Ready to go Sunday
Peat (triceps) is active Sunday against the Rams. Peat was able to log a limited practice Friday after logging DNPs earlier in the week and missing Week 10's loss to the Steelers. The return of the Saints' starting left guard is certainly good news for New Orleans.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Caleb Huntley: Buried on depth chart
Huntley tallied one rush for four yards and caught his only target for two yards during Sunday's 27-24 win against Chicago. Huntley was on the field for consecutive plays in the first quarter and saw two touches for six yards during that stretch, but he remained on the sideline the rest of the way as Cordarrelle Patterson (27) and Tyler Allgeier (30) dominated the backfield work. As long as Patterson and Allgeier are healthy, Huntley will likely remain irrelevant in standard fantasy leagues.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Joining active roster vs. 49ers
Arizona elevated Williams from its practice squad to the 53-man roster Monday ahead of its game versus San Francisco, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. It will be Williams' first game back on the active roster after being sent down to the practice squad ahead of Week 5. He figures to fill a rotational role behind rookie second-rounder Trey McBride on Monday night.
CBS Sports
Lions' Jeff Okudah: Misses practice Monday
Okudah (concussion) did not participate in Monday's walkthrough ahead of Thursday's game versus Buffalo, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. After sustaining a concussion during Detroit's win at the Giants in Week 11, it's looking increasingly likely that Okudah will have to miss his first game of the 2022 season on Thanksgiving Day. If Okudah does indeed sit out Week 12, Amani Oruwariye should be in line for fill-in reps on the boundaries.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Tops 100 yards for first time
Pacheco rushed 15 times for 107 yards in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Chargers. He was not targeted in the passing game. Pacheco led Kansas City's rushing attack for the second consecutive week, rewarding the coaching decision with his first career 100-yard rushing game. Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) went down before halftime and did not return, but he was already being phased out of the offensive game plan due to inconsistent play. Jerick McKinnon remained involved with seven touches for 24 yards, but he lost a fumble late in the fourth quarter that nearly cost the Chiefs the game. Pacheco is looking more and more like the clear lead back on a potent offense, which should have fantasy managers excited heading into a Week 12 matchup against the Rams next Sunday.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Skyy Moore: Takes advantage of injuries
Moore caught five of six targets for 63 yards in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Chargers. The Chiefs entered Week 11 already down JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) and Mecole Hardman (abdomen), and they lost Kadarius Toney (hamstring) before halftime Sunday. The team's injury misfortune opened up an opportunity for Moore to put his skills on display. The rookie wideout did just that, setting new career highs in receptions (five) and receiving yards (63). It is currently unclear if Kansas City's receiver room will get any healthier next week, so the 22-year-old could find himself starting opposite Marquez Valdes-Scantling against the Rams next Sunday. If that scenario were to unfold, Moore could be a sneaky play in Week 12, especially if shutdown corner Jalen Ramsey is tasked with covering the more-proven MVS.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Records double-double in win
Markkanen amassed 23 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 118-113 win over the Trail Blazers. Markkanen had another strong performance, but he took a step back down the stretch to allow Malik Beasley and Jordan Clarkson to take over when the Jazz needed it the most. He still recorded his third double-double of the month and has scored at least 20 points in four of his last seven appearances. In the midst of what has been a career-best season so far, Markkanen is averaging 22.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 58 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from deep in 10 November games.
CBS Sports
Warriors (Steph), Lakers (location), Celtics (Ainge) among five NBA teams that have most to be thankful for
It's Thanksgiving time, and there are a lot of teams in the NBA that have a lot to be thankful for (the Nets are not one of them, which is saying a lot for a team that has Kevin Durant). But we're going to split some hairs here. Every team that has a superstar is thankful for that superstar, but I've attempted to narrow it down to the five teams that have the most to be thankful for, and what, exactly, they are thankful for. Here it goes.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Latavius Murray: Clear lead back with Gordon gone
Murray appears set to take over as the top option in Denver's backfield after the team waived Melvin Gordon on Monday, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports. Gordon was benched after fumbling for the fifth time this season in the second quarter of Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Raiders, and he was subsequently removed from the roster a day later. Meanwhile, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that fellow Broncos running back Chase Edmonds is expected to miss "a few weeks" due to a high-ankle sprain suffered Sunday, so Denver's only healthy backfield alternatives to Murray at the moment are Marlon Mack and practice squad member Devine Ozigbo. Murray is averaging just 3.3 yards per carry through five games with Denver, but he's found the end zone three times. Mack, meanwhile, has yet to play an offensive snap in 2022.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Loses work after fumble
Gordon rushed the ball eight times for 31 yards in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Raiders. He added five receptions for 39 yards. Gordon narrowly led the Denver backfield in the first half, tallying five carries for 26 yards. However, he fumbled by the goal line late in the second quarter. While the Broncos were able to recover, the miscue led to a missed field-goal attempt rather than a potential touchdown. Gordon has also struggled to hold onto the ball this season, fumbling five times in 10 games. As a result, he was effectively benched in the second half but was forced into change-of-pace duties with Chase Edmonds (ankle) sidelined. If Edmonds is able to return for Week 12, it's possible that Gordon slips further down the depth chart.
Leafs' Morgan Rielly placed on long-term injured reserve
The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed defenseman Morgan Rielly on long-term injured reserve with a knee injury
CBS Sports
Broncos' Chase Edmonds: Heads to injured reserve
The Broncos placed Edmonds (ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. Edmonds was unable to return to this past Sunday's overtime loss to the Raiders after getting injured, and he eventually was diagnosed with a high right-ankle sprain. On Monday, coach Nathaniel Hackett told Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com that Edmonds was slated to miss "a lot of time," which will be at least four games now that he resides on IR. After the Broncos waived Melvin Gordon on Monday, Latavius Murray and Marlon Mack are the only running backs on the active roster, while Devine Ozigbo and Tyreik McAllister are candidates to be elevated from the practice squad.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Conor McDermott: Signs with New England
The Patriots signed McDermott to their active roster from the Jets' practice squad Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. After starter Isaiah Wynn (foot) left early during Sunday's win versus the Jets, New England saw fit to add McDermott to provide some depth to its offensive line. He'd provide an option at tackle if Trent Brown or Yodny Cajuste were to go down.
