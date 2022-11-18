Several arrests made in game room raids, more arrests expected

Seven people were arrested in a series of game room raids and more arrests are expected.

On Thursday, at 2 p.m., the Robstown Police Department along with the Nueces County District Attorney's Criminal Interdiction Unit, Bishop Police Department, Nueces County Constable Precinct 3, and Nueces County Precinct 5 raided three game rooms in Robstown after receiving complaints from nearby residents.

The establishments that were raided include the Roadrunner Travel Center at 950 U.S. Highway 77, Matiana Food Mart at 701 Matiana Ortiz Boulevard, and To the Moon OG at 601 West Avenue A.

Police said that all three establishments were giving out cash prizes. During Thursday's raids, detectives confiscated money and the motherboards of the gambling devices.

Officers also arrested the following:

Rebecca Rodriguez, 55 years old

Anavi Cantu, 39 years old

Joe Angel Zavala, Sr., 40 years old

Shoukat G. Narsidani, 58 years old

Juan Onofre Perales, 22 years old

Juan Guadalupe Romero, 22 years old

Pamela Banda, 63 years old

All seven suspects are facing charges of gambling promotion, keeping a gambling place, possession of gambling device equipment, and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Officials said more arrest warrants in connection to this investigation will be issued soon.

