ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 1

Related
The Flint Journal

Stimulus update: 9 million Americans eligible for extra money; important deadline today

More than 9 million Americans could be owed money from the Internal Revenue Service. And today is an important deadline for those who want to claim their funds for free. In mid-October, the IRS began sending letters to U.S. residents who appear to have qualified for various benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. This includes people who could be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
moneytalksnews.com

Here’s How Much America’s Retirement Savings Dropped in 2022

Americans’ retirement savings have languished for some time. However, they took a turn for the worse in 2022, with cracks suddenly appearing in more nest eggs. Recently, Northwestern Mutual surveyed 2,381 adults for its 2022 Planning & Progress Study and asked them how much money they have saved for retirement.
InsuranceNewsNet

Americans setting up for retirement failure, surveys show

Americans are setting themselves up for less-than-golden years if the economy slides into recession, according to findings from a few surveys. As people adjust to higher inflation and prepare for difficult times, more of them are putting off retirement and reducing retirement savings, thinking they will work into the customary retirement years.
ValueWalk

Your Last Name Decides When You Get $1,050 Tax Refund from California

California started issuing the Middle Class Tax Refund last month and has so far issued more than 4.5 million payments. Millions of people are still awaiting the tax refund from California, and if you are one of them, then you might be surprised to know that the timing of your money depends on whether or not you received the Golden State Stimulus and your last name.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNET

Social Security COLA Increase: When Will I See the Extra Money in My Check?

Next year Social Security benefits will see their largest increase in more than 40 years. As a result of ongoing inflation, the 2023 COLA will be 8.7%, the biggest bump since 1981 when it went up 11.2%, an all-time record. The 2023 increase is the equivalent of about $146 more...
GOBankingRates

What Are the Five Stages of Retirement?

Some people start thinking about retirement soon after beginning their first full-time job, and it's certainly never too early to begin planning for it. Social Security: Considering Taking Benefits...
CNET

Capital One CD Rates for November 2022

Capital One is the 10th biggest bank in the US and one of CNET's top five best big banks of 2022. It offers two types of savings accounts, nine types of high-yielding certificates of deposit, or CDs, and has retail bank branches and Capital One Cafés throughout the US, primarily in New York, Louisiana, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, Texas and the District of Columbia.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS News

CBS News

572K+
Followers
73K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy