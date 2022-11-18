ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deer rescued from Clark Fork River by Missoula firefighters

By MTN News
 4 days ago
MISSOULA - The City of Missoula Fire Department headed out to an unusual call on Friday morning.

Firefighters were called out at approximately 7:30 a.m. to help a doe and her fawn that fell through the ice near the Doubletree Hotel.

Crews used rope and ice water rescue techniques to successfully rescue both animals.

The fire department thanked the City of Missoula Police Department "for their assistance and for capturing this awesome rescue!" a social media post states.

