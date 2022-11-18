ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Red Sox have ‘made offers to several players’: 5 ideal options in MLB free agency

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EPcJf_0jFzcQxG00

Boston Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy claimed this week the team has been aggressive this offseason and made some recent offers to players. The question is, which free agents did some of those offers go to?

With the 2022 MLB World Series in the rearview and the winter meetings on the horizon, the focus of the baseball world is on MLB free agency. Organizations around the league are making major decisions on what their winter strategy will be regarding players they want to keep, stars they may want to add, and what areas they can improve ahead of 2023.

One team that observers of the sport wonder about are the Boston Red Sox. The team finished with a disappointing 78-84 record last season and has a major free agent of their own up for grabs in homegrown All-Star Xander Bogaerts.

Also Read: Yankees and Mets accused of colluding to damage Aaron Judge free agent market

While the team hasn’t spent big in recent seasons, there is a belief that could change in the next few weeks after last season’s results. On Wednesday, Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy said the team has actually been “aggressive” this offseason and “that we’ve made offers to several players, including our own players. And we’re cautiously optimistic that things are going to start moving here. (via NESN.com )”

Possible Boston Red Sox targets in MLB free agency

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10cGXB_0jFzcQxG00
Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

That has to be good news for Boston Red Sox fans. They clearly have needs, have to make some changes, and fill some spots heading into next season. Third baseman Rafael Devers could likely be one of their “own” that was offered a new deal. But since he is not a free agent until next year, let’s just speculate on MLB free agents this winter.

Xander Bogaerts

Re-signing Xander Bogaerts to a new long-term deal is a no-brainer for the Red Sox. He is one of the few homegrown stars they have had over the last decade, and they can’t have another Mookie Betts situation where one of their own goes off to win a World Series elsewhere.

Furthermore, if he left it leaves a massive hole in his position, and it’s better to make a massive deal with the shortstop devil you know than big money-free agents Carlos Correa and Trea Turner that you don’t.

Also Read:
MLB free agency rumors: Updating the latest free agency news, rumors

Jose Abreu

While the Boston Red Sox hope top prospect Tristan Casas can become the answer at first base or designated hitter long-term, that is no guarantee. A good option to fill one of those needs, while also improving the roster now, could be signing veteran Cuban slugger Jose Abreu. After a bit of a down season power-wise, he may come at a bit more of an affordable rate than a few years ago.

Kodai Senga

Japanese ace Kodai Senga is arguably the best international player on the MLB free agent market. While he isn’t a proven commodity like Jacob deGrom or Carlos Rodon, he is a talent gaining serious interest from teams around MLB.

The 30-year-old will be far less expensive than deGrom, Rodon, and even Justin Verlander, and there is a belief around the league that he can be a top-three pitcher in any rotation at the big league level.

Brandon Nimmo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hEXPi_0jFzcQxG00
Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo is garnering a lot of attention so far in the free-agent market. The 29-year-old is not quite an All-Star-level talent, but he is pretty close. He had a career year in 2022 and has always been an on-base machine. What was notable about last season was that he took his defensive play to a much higher level, and showed more pop in his bat. Nimmo isn’t a star but he’s an impact player.

Chris Bassitt

Speaking of the Mets, along with deGrom, Chris Bassitt is another one of their starting pitchers up for grabs. Since he was on a starting staff with superstar Max Scherzer and deGrom, the eight-year veteran’s productive season was overshadowed.

Bassitt posted a 15-9 record, a 3.42 ERA, and struck out 167 batters in 181 innings. Like Senga, he is a very competent arm that the Boston Red Sox could land for a fair rate this winter.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Aaron Judge drops new contract demands

The New York Yankees are in hot pursuit of a superstar slugger Aaron Judge, but he is doing his due diligence and meeting with the West Coast teams looking to sign him in free agency. Owner Hal Steinbrenner has already indicated that he prefers Judge stay in pinstripes for the remainder of his career, but he’s going to have to cough up a new super yacht to get it done.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

MLB Pitcher Names 'Worst Cheater' In Baseball History

The rivalry between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays just got a little bit spicier for 2023. During an appearance on Sportsnet's "How Hungry Are You?" with Serge Ibaka, Blue Jays ace Alex Manoah was asked to name the biggest cheater in MLB history. After a brief pause,...
NEW YORK STATE
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Free Agent Cody Bellinger Received Multi-Year Contract Offers

Three years after being voted National League MVP, Cody Bellinger was sent into free agency due to the Los Angeles Dodgers electing to non-tender him. The possibility began to increase as Bellinger struggled through another season and was benched for Game 4 of the National League Division Series. The 27-year-old was poised to go through salary arbitration for the fourth and final time of his career.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN

MLB Free Agency Rumors: Justin Verlander On Red Sox Rival’s Radar

One way or the other, it sounds like there’s a real chance Justin Verlander takes his talents to New York this Major League Baseball offseason. According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Verlander last week held a Zoom meeting with the Mets, who reportedly are a “prominent possibility” of a landing spot for the star-right hander if Jacob deGrom leaves Queens. But as the longtime MLB insider explained in a column published Sunday, the Mets hardly are the only big-market ballclub interested in Verlander.
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

86K+
Followers
65K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy